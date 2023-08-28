Sarah Green MP to speak at Social Liberal Forum pre conference dinner

Are you going to Lib Dem conference next month? Conference starts at 9am on the Saturday morning, so if you want to be there and not miss anything you probably need to arrive the day before.

So what is happening on the day before on Friday evening? Well the conference program will not mention anything because conference has not started yet. There will be hundreds of Lib Dem members in Bournemouth, but nothing is happening.

Apart from one event that we in Social Liberal Forum (SLF) are organising. For every in-person autumn Lib Dem conference the SLF have organised their pre-conference dinner and we would like to welcome LDV readers to come and join us. We are delighted to announce that our guest speaker at this event will be Sarah Green MP, winner of the Chesham and Amersham by-election and a former director of the SLF. This will be a great opportunity to meet other conference representatives before conference starts.

The SLF are a campaigning organisation for Social Liberalism in the tradition of Keynes, Beveridge and the preamble of the Lib Dem constitution. We will have a stall at Lib Dem conference.

If you would like to come along you are welcome to sign up on our website. You MUST book your tickets in advance and currently tickets are selling at the early bird rate.

We look forward to seeing you there.

* Geoff Payne is the former events organiser for Hackney Liberal Democrats