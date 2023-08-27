Tom Arms’ World Review

Mutineer Yevgeny Prigozhin – and the nine other passengers on his private plane — this week joined a long and growing list of “Putin’s Bodies.” Those on the grisly register share one common fatal flaw: They dared to cross the Russian president.

The tally starts with 1,300 innocent victims. It was 1999. Putin was yet to become president. But as prime minister and head of the FSB he needed a false flag operation to win support for his war in Chechnya. It is alleged, therefore, that he bombed a Moscow apartment building and blamed it on Chechen terrorists. Three hundred died and 1,000 were injured. Putin got his war.

Politician Sergei Yashenkov made the mistake of uncovering evidence linking Putin to the bombing. He was shot in the chest in 2003. Former KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko also accused Putin of the apartment block bombing. He was poisoned in London in 2006 with polonium-laced tea.

Journalists are a favourite target of the Russian president. Paul Klebnikov, chief editor of the Russian edition of Forbes, was busy writing a series on Kremlin corruption when he was killed in a drive-by shooting in 2004. Anna Polikovskaya accused Putin of turning Russia into a police state. She was shot in the lift of her apartment building in 2006. Natalia Estemirova specialised in exposing human rights abuses. She was abducted outside her home and later found in a wood with a bullet in the head.

Human rights lawyer Stanislaw Markelov was walking down the street with his friend Anastasia Buburova when they were both gunned down in 2009.

Russian media mogul Mikhail Lesin was in Washington and on the verge of cutting a deal with the FBI on corruption charges. He was found beaten to death in his hotel room in 2015.

Boris Berezovsky fled Russia for exile in Britain after daring to challenge Putin. He was found dead in his Berkshire home. The inquest returned an open verdict. Boris Nemtsov accused Putin of being in the pay of corrupt oligarchs. He was shot in the back on a Moscow street in 2015.

The Ukraine war has resulted in a new crop of victims. Businessman Dan Rapoport was found dead in Washington in August 2022 after criticising the invasion of Ukraine. And in India, another prominent Russian businessman, Pavel Antonov, fell from his hotel room window in December 2022. And finally, Ravil Maganov—also a critic of the war—died in in September 2022 of a mysterious “short and serious illness,” which is usually shorthand for poisoned.

Tales of Putin’s Russia read like a Mario Puzo novel.

The second race to the moon has begun. India has made a giant step by being the first to land at the moon’s South Pole.

Access to the southern tip is vital for the long-term aim of establishing colonies on the moon. This is because scientists have located ice in that part of the lunar surface. Water is not only essential to life. It is also a coolant for equipment and an element in rocket fuel.

India, however, is only one of the six countries in the current dash. The others are Russia, China, South Korea, United Arab Emirates and, of course, America.

The Russians got off to a bad start. While the Indians were successfully landing their Chandrayaan-3 space vessel, Moscow’s craft was crashing on the lunar surface.

China has had considerable success with lunar orbits and intends to plant a Chinese flag on the moon’s surface by the end of this decade. The Japanese have the same ambition.

South Korea and the United Arab Emirates are the dark horses in the race and are being cagey about exactly when they will put a person on the lunar surface. Completely open is NASA with its Artemis programme. Next year, Artemis 1 will orbit the moon and the following year Artemis 2 will land a four-person politically correct crew which will include a woman and a person of colour.

The US has a series of nine Artemis voyages planned and by the end of the ninth they hope to have a string of permanent moon bases. These will be used to train astronauts for a trip to Mars.

Commercial companies are also involved in the moon race. Elon Musk’s SpaceX company has been touting a moon trip since 2017. It has yet to materialise, but NASA is using his rocket technology for the Artemis programme.

Another company—Circumlunar is selling seats for a lunar orbit at $150 million each, while Golden Spike has put a price tag of $750 million on the opportunity to walk on the moon’s surface.

This week’s Republican Party debate was scary. The scariest thing was that the star performer of the night was dangling off the right-wing edge of the political spectrum.

Virek Ramaswamy is a tech multi-millionaire who is a total novice to politics but ran vocal circles around the eight experienced politicians on the stage. His views, however, made the others look like looney liberals.

They included: raising the voting age to 25; cutting aid to Ukraine and forcing them to concede territory to Russia; a suggestion that the federal government was involved in 9/11 and abolishing the FBI, Internal Revenue Service, The Nuclear Regulatory Agency and the Department of Education.

The one policy on which Ramaswamy and most of his fellow candidates agreed was that climate change is a hoax. The only hold-out was former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley who was also a stand-alone on full-throated support for Ukraine.

But perhaps the most disturbing words spoken were not on the debating platform but in a pre-recorded interview from Donald Trump’s Truth Social Network. The former president decided that because he is 50 points ahead of his nearest rival (which he is) that it would have been beneath of him to join the political fray.

Instead he gave a long interview to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson which was released just as the rest of the pack were walking on stage. It was classic Trump, long, meandering musings peppered with conspiracy theories and no-holds-barred attacks on opponents. He expected the Democrats to “steal” the 2024 election. The Left were “savage animals” who would probably assassinate him.

But the most frightening comment came in the form of an exchange between Carlson and Trump. “Do you think America is headed to civil war,” asked Carlson. “I don’t know,” mused Trump. Then he added: “But I can say this: there’s a level of passion I have never seen before. There is a level of hatred I have never seen, and that is a bad combination.”

The face of passion and hate was on show for the world after Georgia’s Fulton County police released their mug shot of Donald Trump.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice. He is also the author of “America Made in Britain” and co-host of the weekly world affairs podcast “Trans-Atlantic Riff” which can be heard by clicking here.

