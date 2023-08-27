Observations of an Expat: The Almighty Dollar

The Almighty Dollar is a bit too mighty for a growing number of countries. They want to curb it.

That was one of the driving forces behind this week’s 5-nation BRICS meeting in Johannesburg and the reason why another 40 want to join the latest political/economic organisation. Six of the applicants were admitted to the club this week.

BRICS is the acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa—the current membership of the 14-year-old organisation. It controls 26 percent of the world’s GDP as opposed to the G7’s 30.7 percent, although the G7 is dropping and will drop further faster with BRICS expansion.

For BRICS you could easily substitute China which dominates the BRICS economies. And for G7 just say America. Which means the two economic groupings have become political/economic weapons in the Sino-American clash.

BRICS has thus become a diplomatic vehicle for the Chinese attempt to constrain the dollar as the world’s reserve currency or replace it altogether.

It has its work cut out for it. The dollar is indeed almighty. Eighty-seven percent of the world’s trade is conducted in dollars. The currencies of 65 countries are pegged to the value of the dollar and the American greenback is the official currency of five US territories and 11 foreign countries.

Being the world’s reserve currency bestows advantages on the US economy and the government that controls it. Chief among them is lower borrowing costs on the international market, which allows America to carry a bigger public spending debt then other countries.

It also means that the Federal Reserve Bank sets the benchmark for world interest rates. And the primary concern of America’s central bank is America, not the billions of people in other countries whose economies depend on the monthly meetings of the Federal Reserve. On top of all the above, America controls the two biggest lending institutions: the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

But what particularly angers China, and its “partner without limits” Russia, is the power the dollar gives Washington to unilaterally impose sanctions and ensure their compliance by third countries. The desire to bust US sanctions is also one of the aims of one of the newly-admitted BRICS members—Iran.

Their answer to their sanctions problem is a new reserve currency. They are, however, a bit vague about the structure it should take but the solution they appear to favour is a floating reserve based on a basket of currencies from the world’s leading economies. The idea is not new. The Russians proposed it in 2009 when they were members of what was then the G8. The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the IMF have also suggested it.

But there are problems with any BRICS/Chinese/Russian-led initiative to replace the dollar. Basically it is the radically different political structures of BRICS members. The dominant member of BRICS is a one-party autocratic state. Three of its other members are democracies—flawed, but still basically democracies. Two of them, Brazil and India, are hesitant about damaging their relationship with Washington.

If five countries cannot agree on a policy to confront the almighty dollar how can they expect 11 countries to concur, let alone the 45 that some BRICS supporters advocate?

On the opposing side is a grouping of 40 developed world countries who, by and large, share common democratic values, a belief in the capitalist system and are either members of the EU or tied to the United States through defense and economic agreements.

But even among this largely cohesive group there are mumblings of discontent about Washington’s tendency to weaponise the dollar with unilateral sanctions. The French and Germans are particularly concerned about the checks it imposes on their foreign policy.

America to their mind has abused the power of the dollar by imposing sanctions against non-American companies that refuse to comply with sanctions against America’s perceived enemies. One of the problems of power is that if you abuse it, you run the risk of losing it.

* Tom Arms is foreign editor of Liberal Democrat Voice. He is also the author of “America Made in Britain” and co-host of the weekly world affairs podcast “Trans-Atlantic Riff” which can be heard by clicking here.

