Caron Lindsay

Save the date – October 12th for a massive People’s Vote march in London

By | Sat 15th June 2019 - 10:55 am

The People’s Vote campaign have announced a Summer of campaigning which will take in many towns around the country, Labour and Conservative conferences and another big march in London on October 12th.

I travelled down from Scotland for the march last October. I was gutted that I couldn’t go when a million took to the streets in March.

The campaign set out their plans:

These protests will mobilise all those who feel their voice is being ignored by politicians hell-bent on imposing the hardest possible form of Brexit on the country without the public being given final say.

This will be the most intense and sustained programme of campaigning activity undertaken yet by a campaign that earlier this year organised a march that brought 1 million people on to the streets of London. Now a series of rallies and actions, including at the party conferences, will reach every corner of the country before a vast march and rally in London on October 12.

The “Let Us Be Heard” campaign is designed to generate relentless popular political pressure ahead of the crunch decision on Brexit that will decide our country’s future. At its heart is the recognition it is vital our voice is heard first in the towns and cities of Britain, including areas that voted Leave in 2016, before being taken back to Westminster in the autumn.

The protests will begin with a huge rally in Leeds on June 22 – three years almost to the day since the last referendum – before moving to 15 towns and cities including Sunderland, Luton, Newport and Glasgow. The campaign will then head to the Labour and Conservative Party conferences in Manchester and Brighton, before reaching a climax with our fourth People’s Vote march in London on October 12.

It is being organised by the People’s Vote in partnership with the Independent Final Say campaign. Key organisations behind it include the two youth groups that have contributed so much to our success – For Our Future’s Sake (FFS) and Our Future, Our Choice (OFOC) – as well as the European Movement, Open Britain, Wales for Europe, Scotland for a People’s Vote, People’s Vote North, Wales for Europe, Ethnic Minorities for a People’s Vote, LGBT+ for a People’s Vote and more than 100 grassroots groups from Aberdeen to Cornwall.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 15th Jun - 11:16am
    Typo - should be 1847.
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 15th Jun - 11:15am
    Interesting to hear about Samuel Morley, Lorenzo. His son Arnold was also a Liberal MP for Nottingham and in Gladstone's Cabinet as the Chief Whip...
  • User Avatarexpats 15th Jun - 11:14am
    chris moore 15th Jun '19 - 9:18am............... Firstly, you’re not apologising. Secondly, no-one on here is euphoric. Thridly, no-one was euphoric when Boris johnson’s sister...
  • User AvatarFiona 15th Jun - 11:02am
    I recall a lot of scepticism when Rachel Johnston came out in support of us, and it being roundly dismissed when papers suggested she might...
  • User AvatarFiona 15th Jun - 10:52am
    Thank you for your article Lorenzo - it's very interesting. I wonder if the reason many paint Chuka as a bit 'slippery' or whatever negative,...
  • User AvatarCllr Mark Wright 15th Jun - 10:49am
    Great article Lorenzo, very interesting! (Note sure why Richard's comment is here)