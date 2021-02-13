Scotland beat Wales in thrilling Maraphone clash

As I write, Scotland are playing Wales in the Six Nations at Murrayfield. As I write, Scotland are ahead by 17-3. I don’t know much about rugby but this seems unusual to me. Let’s hope we can hold on to that lead for however long a rugby match lasts.

However, an earlier clash between the two countries brought an assured victory for the Scots. The Welsh and the Scottish Liberal Democrats have spent the day tussling on the phone lines before kick off in a battle to see who could make the most phone calls to voters.

It’s all been great fun. Both leaders pumped up the rivalry, visiting each others’ phone banks Willie Rennie announced to the Zoom Room that the Welsh dragon behind him reminded him of me. I’ve never been so proud.

Jane Dodds almost got away with starting to sing a 14 verse traditional Welsh song to distract us from our work.

And Ed Davey showed up too! For an equal amount of time to both teams so as not to show any favouritism. He seemed to enjoy himself.

There really has never been a better time to make phone calls for the party. People seem genuinely happy to hear from us and are happy to share their concerns. We’ve noticed this both where we have elected representatives and where we haven’t.

Canvassing in a Zoom room is great because it spurs you on to do more, you can have a bit of a laugh with it. If you’re at home sitting there with Connect open, you can feel very alone. It is nice to have others to share your canvassing anecdotes with.

It will never be exactly the same as hiding behind a hedge to see if a parliamentarian says the doorstep catchphrase they deny they have or other such childish fun. It is not the same when you can’t head to the pub or for dinner afterwards, but it’s what we have for now.

And at a time when, let’s face it, we are all struggling a wee bit, even in the most benign of circumstances, it is pretty inspiring and encouraging to hear people tell you their lockdown experiences with humour and resilience.

So it can actually be good for you. Who knew?

We desperately need more Liberal Democrats to argue for measures that prioritise the recovery from the shock of the pandemic, to make sure that local people’s voices are heard and heeded and to protect and improve local and national public services.

Today, we made more than 7000 calls across our two nations. Every week Liberal Democrat campaigners across the country are doing more and more, with sessions most nights. If you haven’t done it before, it’s easy to pick up and your calls could make the difference in your ward, or seat or region.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings