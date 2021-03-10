Scottish Devolution

English nationalists made us vote blind on Brexit. Our eyes are now well and truly open. The SNP ask us to vote blind on independence in May. They offer no plan. They can’t. For the foreseeable future, leaving the Union would be a disaster for the Scottish people.

Scottish Government figures for 2019/20 expenditure and revenue show a deficit of 8.6%, about average for the last five years. Our expenditure per head at £1,633 was about 12% more than the UK, and we paid £380 or 2.5% less tax, including oil and gas. The rest of the UK envy our free university education, prescriptions and home care. UK subsidies by the Barnett formula underwrite our jobs, health, pensions, education, social security and other public services. According to the 2018 SNP Commission, an independent Scotland would need 5 to 10 years of austerity to replace them.

The First Minister should not deceive herself about early admission to the EU. Our deficits fail the criteria. We would not qualify for the euro, and our use of sterling would be rejected. The EU would wish to avoid a hard border in Scotland, similar to Ireland. And they would certainly not recognise Scotland following a disputed “plan B” referendum.

So, an independent Scotland would be out of both the UK and EU, with hard borders for both 60% of our exports to the UK and 19% to the EU. Our unofficial use of sterling would limit our ability to borrow and support our banks and financial institutions. They might well go South. The business activity would decline, and deficits increase. Jobs, pensions, mortgages and public services would be hit, and ordinary people would suffer. The UK would be hostile and difficult in negotiations about the border, sterling and institutions, liabilities, and assets. Scottish and English nationalists would almost certainly quarrel, risking unrest.

Now Covid has made independence unthinkable. The Scottish Government have yet to give us figures for 2020/21, but the Institute of Fiscal Studies used OBR figures to calculate that our deficit may reach 26 to 28%, possibly falling to 11% by 2024/25. Scotland can’t borrow nearly enough for that. We must rely on the UK and Bank of England, as we did with the Royal Bank crash in 2008.

We must find a better way. Lib Dems should lead a cross-party for a Royal Commission on the Constitution to recommend devolution throughout the UK, whether regional or federal and reform the Lords and the electoral system. The Commission must examine any proposal for a constitutional referendum and report to the electorate before a vote is held.

That will take time. The overwhelming priority is Covid. The Scottish Parliament already has all the powers it needs to get on with the task. But the SNP are distracted by illusions of independence and a civil war that is damaging the Scottish Parliament’s reputation. They must make way for a Government that will concentrate on our huge problems with vigour, truth, competence and humanity.

* David is a Lib Dem member in Edinburgh and last stood for Parliament in 1974