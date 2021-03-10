David Gracie

Scottish Devolution

By | Wed 10th March 2021 - 9:15 am

English nationalists made us vote blind on Brexit.  Our eyes are now well and truly open. The SNP ask us to vote blind on independence in May.  They offer no plan.  They can’t. For the foreseeable future, leaving the Union would be a disaster for the Scottish people.

Scottish Government figures for 2019/20 expenditure and revenue show a deficit of 8.6%, about average for the last five years.  Our expenditure per head at £1,633 was about 12% more than the UK, and we paid £380 or 2.5% less tax, including oil and gas.  The rest of the UK envy our free university education, prescriptions and home care.  UK subsidies by the Barnett formula underwrite our jobs, health, pensions, education, social security and other public services.  According to the 2018 SNP Commission, an independent Scotland would need 5 to 10 years of austerity to replace them.

The First Minister should not deceive herself about early admission to the EU.  Our deficits fail the criteria.  We would not qualify for the euro, and our use of sterling would be rejected.  The EU would wish to avoid a hard border in Scotland, similar to Ireland.  And they would certainly not recognise Scotland following a disputed “plan B” referendum.

So, an independent Scotland would be out of both the UK and EU, with hard borders for both 60% of our exports to the UK and 19% to the EU.  Our unofficial use of sterling would limit our ability to borrow and support our banks and financial institutions. They might well go South.  The business activity would decline, and deficits increase.  Jobs, pensions, mortgages and public services would be hit, and ordinary people would suffer.  The UK would be hostile and difficult in negotiations about the border, sterling and institutions, liabilities, and assets. Scottish and English nationalists would almost certainly quarrel, risking unrest.

Now Covid has made independence unthinkable.  The Scottish Government have yet to give us figures for 2020/21, but the Institute of Fiscal Studies used OBR figures to calculate that our deficit may reach 26 to 28%, possibly falling to 11% by 2024/25.  Scotland can’t borrow nearly enough for that.  We must rely on the UK and Bank of England, as we did with the Royal Bank crash in 2008.

We must find a better way.  Lib Dems should lead a cross-party for a Royal Commission on the Constitution to recommend devolution throughout the UK, whether regional or federal and reform the Lords and the electoral system.  The Commission must examine any proposal for a constitutional referendum and report to the electorate before a vote is held.

That will take time.  The overwhelming priority is Covid.  The Scottish Parliament already has all the powers it needs to get on with the task.  But the SNP are distracted by illusions of independence and a civil war that is damaging the Scottish Parliament’s reputation.  They must make way for a Government that will concentrate on our huge problems with vigour, truth, competence and humanity.

 

* David is a Lib Dem member in Edinburgh and last stood for Parliament in 1974

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Peter Martin
    @ Katharine, To alter your OP question slightly, we could ask "what kind of equality do Lib Dems value the least "? Or even not at all? This has...
  • Chris Cory
    Excellent. Once upon a time the Lib Dems, with Norman Lamb to the fore, were champions for better mental health provision. For some reason we have become distr...
  • Brad Barrows
    Interesting that the Liberal Democrats have decided to do a deal and back an SNP budget 7 weeks from a Scottish Election, when the party normally refuses to do ...
  • Andrew Tampion
    The silence in response to Patrick Coleman's perfectly reasonable question is deafening and suggestive. I too struggle to see what is transphobic in this specif...
  • Katharine Pindar
    Joe, I am sinking under this bountiful shower of helpful information, thank you! - wading through, I do like the Alliance for Full Employment, which we will sur...
Thu 11th Mar 2021
20:00
West London Quiz Night