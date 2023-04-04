Sewage dumped on Blue Flag beaches 1,500 times last year

Lib Dem Leader visits Eastbourne beach with local dog walkers amid concerns of sewage harming coastlines

Liberal Democrats call on the Government to ban sewage discharges onto Blue Flag beaches to protect swimmers and wildlife

New analysis of the latest Environment Agency data by the Liberal Democrats has revealed that water companies in England have dumped sewage onto England’s Blue Flag beaches 1,504 times last year, lasting an astonishing 8,497 hours last year.

Blue Flag status is an international mark of recognition that a beach is deemed safe and environmentally friendly. However these new findings raise fears of water pollution for swimmers and wildlife.

The worst incident on a mainland English Blue Flag beach was on Blackpool Sands beach in Devon, where sewage was discharged for a staggering 1,014 hours last year, totalling 63 separate sewage dumps onto the beach.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey will today visit a beach in Eastbourne, meeting local dog walkers to discuss concerns about water pollution. Across the Sussex seaside town, there were 77 sewage discharges lasting 454 hours last year.

In Sussex, Brighton Beach, which has Blue Flag status, Southern Water discharged sewage into the beach a staggering 45 times last year – lasting over 107 hours.

A Liberal Democrat parliamentary question revealed Southern Water, the regional water company, breached their sewage permits 195 times last year, up from 77 the year before.

The Liberal Democrats are demanding an end to sewage discharges on Blue Flag beaches. The party is also calling for water company exec bonuses to be banned for any firm found to breach permits. Liberal Democrat analysis of Company House records finds water bosses paid themselves a staggering £24.8million, including £14.7 million in bonuses, benefits and incentives in 2021/2022.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said: