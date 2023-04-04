Sewage dumped on Blue Flag beaches 1,500 times last year

- Lib Dem Leader visits Eastbourne beach with local dog walkers amid concerns of sewage harming coastlines
- Liberal Democrats call on the Government to ban sewage discharges onto Blue Flag beaches to protect swimmers and wildlife
New analysis of the latest Environment Agency data by the Liberal Democrats has revealed that water companies in England have dumped sewage onto England’s Blue Flag beaches 1,504 times last year, lasting an astonishing 8,497 hours last year.
Blue Flag status is an international mark of recognition that a beach is deemed safe and environmentally friendly. However these new findings raise fears of water pollution for swimmers and wildlife.
The worst incident on a mainland English Blue Flag beach was on Blackpool Sands beach in Devon, where sewage was discharged for a staggering 1,014 hours last year, totalling 63 separate sewage dumps onto the beach.
Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey will today visit a beach in Eastbourne, meeting local dog walkers to discuss concerns about water pollution. Across the Sussex seaside town, there were 77 sewage discharges lasting 454 hours last year.
In Sussex, Brighton Beach, which has Blue Flag status, Southern Water discharged sewage into the beach a staggering 45 times last year – lasting over 107 hours.
A Liberal Democrat parliamentary question revealed Southern Water, the regional water company, breached their sewage permits 195 times last year, up from 77 the year before.
The Liberal Democrats are demanding an end to sewage discharges on Blue Flag beaches. The party is also calling for water company exec bonuses to be banned for any firm found to breach permits. Liberal Democrat analysis of Company House records finds water bosses paid themselves a staggering £24.8million, including £14.7 million in bonuses, benefits and incentives in 2021/2022.
Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said:
Britain’s beaches are being ruined by profiteering water companies getting away with dumping sewage as the Government has failed to act for years. Whilst these firms have been raking in multi-billion pound profits, people have been left to swim in raw sewage. The whole thing stinks.
Therese Coffey has had six months in the job and failed to take any meaningful action on these companies. It is clear she simply doesn’t care about our country’s rivers and seas and should therefore resign or be sacked. What is the point of an Environment Secretary who doesn’t care about the environment?
Conservative MPs have shown time and again that they couldn’t care less about our rivers and coastlines. This Government is as guilty as the water companies in allowing this national nature scandal.
“Ed Davey will today visit a beach in Eastbourne, meeting local dog walkers to discuss concerns about water pollution.”
Dog walkers? Is this serious? (or is it that dog poo is part of the problem?)
Dogwalkers aside, the points Ed makes about profiteering and failure of water companies to do their job are just, but it would also be an opportunity to spell out Liberal Democrat policy (if there is one). Why should water companies be allowed to continue with their monopoly franchise, if as Ed says they are extorting money for failing to meet their responsibilities?
The waste water problem is huge, has been growing for a long time, and is to a large extent the result of underinvestment over many decades. Population growth and climate change hasn’t helped, but much of the blame lies with successive governments, the water regulator (OFWAT), and of course the water companies. OFWAT has the power to impose challenging targets, and has failed to do so. It regulate the income of water companies, and has allowed them to pay out too much in dividends instead of fixing the infrastructure.
That doesn’t mean re-nationalising water companies is the answer. It means OFWAT needs to get a lot better at regulation, and it also means that whoever owns the companies we are going to have to pay more for our water.
I’m genuinely confused by this story. My understanding is the Blue Flag status is reviewed annually and one of the criteria that a beach must satisfy is that it is not subjected to sewage discharges. So if Blue Flag beaches are being impacted by sewage discharges as often as reported, how have they managed to retain their Blue Flags?