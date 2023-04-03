3 April 2023 – some reflections as the day ends…

Tomorrow sees the deadline for nominations for local elections in England and, like many of you, my nomination papers are with my local District Council for inclusion on the ballot on 4 May. We take on a serious responsibility, especially for those of us with prospects of victory, as representing our communities is not to be taken lightly, regardless of the level and scale of that position. But, whether you’re a target seat candidate, or an incumbent, or even just a name on a ballot paper, thank you in anticipation of what you’ll be doing over the next thirty-one days.

It’s been a testing few weeks for the Scottish Nationalists, with a leadership contest which exposed the philosophical divides within their ranks, and a new Leader who has attracted much ad hominem criticism from, it must be said, the usual English media suspects. I don’t pay enough attention to Scottish domestic politics to really know whether or not Hamza Yousuf is up to the job, but he has a huge challenge on his hands following on from Nicola Sturgeon, whose leadership transcended the ideological question marks within SNP ranks.

I’m an agnostic on Scottish independence (sorry about that, Caron) as I respect the notion of self-determination. I’ve always said that independence comes with a price in terms of “blood and treasure” and, if Scots are allowed to make a properly informed decision and vote to go ahead, then so be it. That said, one does wonder if the SNP would long survive a victory given the loss of the one obvious factor which currently unites them.

Robert Colvile wrote an interesting, if somewhat shallow piece in the Times this week, suggesting that the Civil Service needs to be slimmed down but better paid. And, whilst the latter half of that equation is an inevitability if you really want good governance, the former suffers from the small detail that, when any government passes more laws, it tends to create more tasks to be performed. Address that, and use digital technologies to take out the mundane processing still done by people, and you can achieve his goal.

Of course, you could also cut public sector workforces if people obeyed the rules and behaved properly but we all know how realistic that is…

And finally, Suella Braverman. She’s clearly been given the task of supplying red meat for the “Red Wall” but, given how ineffectual the Department she leads is after thirteen years of Conservative Home Secretaries, you have to wonder why, if it wasn’t for her cheerleaders in the right-wing Press, anyone would believe any of her promises. Highest net migration figures, lowest processing rates for asylum applications, a deal with Rwanda which would generate more asylum seekers at a net cost both financially and morally, the bankruptcy of her rhetoric is limitless. Sadly, there appear to be no consequences for her failings and, with Labour politicians rather more willing to attack her organisational failings rather than her moral ones, not much is likely to change other than the colour of the headed paper of the excuses.

* Mark Valladares is the Monday Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.