Sheffield diary

After a smooth train trip, helped by the debut of my senior railcard (yes, I know I only look 90!), I arrived in Sheffield on Monday evening.

I’m staying in a “super budget” hotel in the city centre, with which I am greatly impressed – mainly due to the price tag of £20 a night.

Yesterday morning I walked out to the Sheffield Hallam Lib Dem HQ, which took me well over an hour. This allowed me to marvel at the splendid cathedral, the Cutlers’ Hall and an array of fascinating old buildings. I was also able to take in the various layers of Sheffield as I progressed from the robust centre to the leafy and handsome streets of Sheffield Hallam (see photo above).

We have a superb HQ on the ground and first floors of “Cybor House”. The team is very enthusiastic and skilled. Laura Gordon is making great headway as a responsible, knowledgeable and hard working local campaigner.

There was a bit of a push on with literature delivery yesterday. I had quite a challenging few bundles. Being a soft southerner, I am becoming newly acquainted with Sheffield’s hills.

The team also did lots of delivery.

Indeed, we were all so overcome with the exhaustion of leaflet delivery that an emergency “team building” session had to be hurriedly arranged in “The Old Grindstone” in the evening.

It was expected that the MP would resign yesterday. However, the news came through that he had ‘postponed’ this.

Fortunately, the hard work of Laura, the Sheffield team and helpers has ensured that we will be ready for an election here, whenever it comes and whatever form it takes. But more help is needed in this very unpredictable situation. Please come along and help in Sheffield Hallam as soon as possible. The details of how you can help are here.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.