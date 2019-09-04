What is the UK’s relationship with the British Overseas Territories?

This is the second of a five-part series of pieces highlighting the issues of concern to Liberal Democrat members beyond our shores. For the first in the series, click here…

Liberal Democrats Overseas are an active Lib Dem group who support British citizens who live outside of the UK and Europe. We meet via video-conference, we operate online, but we also champion liberal values via events and meetings in countries throughout the world.

One of many areas we support is that of the British Overseas Territories Citizens. One of six types of British Citizens, who are individuals from the British Overseas Territories (OTs).

The OTs are unique. Primarily islands, the 17 territories cover nine time zones from the Atlantic to the Pacific, the Antarctic to the Caribbean. They encompass some of the greatest biodiversity in the world (in fact, over 90% of the UKs biodiversity is based in the Overseas Territories).

Each OT is unique, with different interactions with the UK, different cultural and economic approaches, different geography and climate challenges. Tristan da Cunha is one of the most remote places on earth, the British Antarctic Territory one of the most perilous. The Pitcairn islands have a population of 54 and Henderson is a UNESCO world heritage site. The BVI, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands have competitive financial services industries, whilst the Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia provide vital links for the British military.

These territories are not part of the UK and each has its own constitution, but all share a bond with the UK and deeply-rooted British identities. The UK’s relationship with the OTs combines consistent expectations for the UK to ensure security, access to resources and human rights with the requirement for OTs to be self-governing and to further develop their own cultures. This relationship is embedded in the UK’s obligation under Article 73 of the United Nations Charter to provide for the wellbeing of the inhabitants of the OTs.

For the Overseas Territories, Global Britain is a living reality. They have a valuable part to play in it, and they are focused on Britain’s overseas policies, including Brexit. When looking at Brexit, a significant concern for some OTs (i.e Gibraltar, the Falkland Islands, Anguilla) is how Brexit impacts the direct trade links they have with the EU. Another concern is that the UK will no longer have a voice within the EU on financial services policy, which could impact the reputation and ability of offshore financial centres to do business. However, some see this as an opportunity. With the UK taking a renewed look at its global network some OTs are keen to see how they can benefit from the focus on international trade links.

Earlier this year The House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC) published a report on ‘Global Britain and the British Overseas Territories: Resetting the relationship’. The outcome of this report was “On the whole, OT-UK relations are stable but there is some appetite for reform in a number of areas.”. The Liberal Democrats Overseas will be discussing their view on this report and related proposals for the UKs relationship with the OTs at their fringe event at the Autumn conference. The full Lib Dems Abroad paper, which contains more information on the OTs and the FAC report can be viewed here.

The OTs are: Anguilla, Bermuda, the British Antarctic Territory, the British Indian Ocean Territory, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, the Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, Pitcairn, St Helena (with Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha), South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands, the Sovereign Base Areas, and the Turks & Caicos.

* Caroline Padbury is Head of Media for Lib Dems Overseas, based in the Cayman Islands.