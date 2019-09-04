Caroline Padbury

What is the UK’s relationship with the British Overseas Territories?

By | Wed 4th September 2019 - 11:15 am

This is the second of a five-part series of pieces highlighting the issues of concern to Liberal Democrat members beyond our shores. For the first in the series, click here

Liberal Democrats Overseas are an active Lib Dem group who support British citizens who live outside of the UK and Europe. We meet via video-conference, we operate online, but we also champion liberal values via events and meetings in countries throughout the world.

One of many areas we support is that of the British Overseas Territories Citizens. One of six types of British Citizens, who are individuals from the British Overseas Territories (OTs).

The OTs are unique. Primarily islands, the 17 territories cover nine time zones from the Atlantic to the Pacific, the Antarctic to the Caribbean. They encompass some of the greatest biodiversity in the world (in fact, over 90% of the UKs biodiversity is based in the Overseas Territories).

Each OT is unique, with different interactions with the UK, different cultural and economic approaches, different geography and climate challenges. Tristan da Cunha is one of the most remote places on earth, the British Antarctic Territory one of the most perilous. The Pitcairn islands have a population of 54 and Henderson is a UNESCO world heritage site. The BVI, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands have competitive financial services industries, whilst the Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia provide vital links for the British military.

These territories are not part of the UK and each has its own constitution, but all share a bond with the UK and deeply-rooted British identities. The UK’s relationship with the OTs combines consistent expectations for the UK to ensure security, access to resources and human rights with the requirement for OTs to be self-governing and to further develop their own cultures. This relationship is embedded in the UK’s obligation under Article 73 of the United Nations Charter to provide for the wellbeing of the inhabitants of the OTs.

For the Overseas Territories, Global Britain is a living reality. They have a valuable part to play in it, and they are focused on Britain’s overseas policies, including Brexit. When looking at Brexit, a significant concern for some OTs (i.e Gibraltar, the Falkland Islands, Anguilla) is how Brexit impacts the direct trade links they have with the EU. Another concern is that the UK will no longer have a voice within the EU on financial services policy, which could impact the reputation and ability of offshore financial centres to do business. However, some see this as an opportunity. With the UK taking a renewed look at its global network some OTs are keen to see how they can benefit from the focus on international trade links.

Earlier this year The House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee (FAC) published a report on ‘Global Britain and the British Overseas Territories: Resetting the relationship’. The outcome of this report was “On the whole, OT-UK relations are stable but there is some appetite for reform in a number of areas.”. The Liberal Democrats Overseas will be discussing their view on this report and related proposals for the UKs relationship with the OTs at their fringe event at the Autumn conference. The full Lib Dems Abroad paper, which contains more information on the OTs and the FAC report can be viewed here.

____

The OTs are: Anguilla, Bermuda, the British Antarctic Territory, the British Indian Ocean Territory, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, the Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, Pitcairn, St Helena (with Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha), South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands, the Sovereign Base Areas, and the Turks & Caicos.

* Caroline Padbury is Head of Media for Lib Dems Overseas, based in the Cayman Islands.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 4th Sep - 12:19pm
    Great news!
  • User AvatarP.J. 4th Sep - 12:16pm
    OMG Just had to pinch myself as I looked at the Torygraph business pages. 'City warms to Corbyn as Sterling Tumbles' Jeremy Warner 'No deal...
  • User AvatarGordon Lishman 4th Sep - 12:16pm
    You're quite right, Dave. There are interesting similarities with other countries including Canada, New Zealand and India. In Canada, the Liberals have been have been...
  • User AvatarHilton Marlton 4th Sep - 11:41am
    Wow, what a team we have. Good news seems to be coming in thick and fast.
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 4th Sep - 11:27am
    Congratulations to Ed this is an important role and I am confident he will do a great job.
  • User AvatarRuth Bright 4th Sep - 10:45am
    Fantastic . Amazing how many people don't realise that PPCs run best on fuel, water, rest and TLC just like everyone else!