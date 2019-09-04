William Wallace writes: As seen from Westminster

Parliament is back – and humming with rumours of plots about hijacking the order paper, conversations with disillusioned Conservatives, and speculation about when the election will get under way.

Outside (on Tuesday afternoon, and into the evening) there are hundreds of demonstrators, the overwhelming majority of them opposed to Brexit. The arrival of the Yorkshire for Europe group, marching behind a tuba down the middle of the road, was a highlight for me; but when I went out to greet them I found Devon for Europe flags, a piper playing the Ode to joy on his bagpipes, and sustained chanting of ‘Stop the Coup’ all round the media on Abingdon Green.

The Remainers are a happier crowd than the minority of Brexiters, which makes a definite impression on those who come in and out of Westminster: threats, shouted claims of conspiracy, placards reading ‘Traitors in Parliament’ don’t win wavering hearts and minds.

Inside it’s impossible to say what will happen from one hour to the next. We have welcomed Philip Lee crossing the floor to become the sixteenth Liberal Democrat MP in this Parliament – and wonder if there may yet be one or two more to follow in the days that remain before prorogation. The Prime Minister looked rattled at times in answering questions on the G7 Statement on Tuesday afternoon: more like the stand-up comic that he should have been than the statesman that he aspires to become. I’ve talked in the corridors with MPs and peers of both the ‘old’ parties, who are as consumed by the situation as everyone else. I found one Conservative I knew and liked struggling between his conscience and his loyalty to his party. I was happily surprised to find a Labour MP already thinking about some form of informal arrangements at local or regjonal level if it comes to an early election.

We Liberal Democrats are not – we have to recognise – in an easy position at Westminster, or on Abingdon Green. We are the fourth largest party in the Commons, with the media turning to us only after they have quizzed the SNP. And the divisions within Labour and the Conservatives encourage commentators to assemble panels entirely composed of antagonists from within a single party. Jo Swinson, Tom Brake and others have been doing their best to catch media and public attention, aided by our small and hard-working press team. The Times on Tuesday has the Liberal Democrats on 21%, with Labour on 22%; but Wednesday’s story will be about discussions within the Labour Parliamentary Party on whether they will vote for an early election without conditions, or cooperate in imposing conditions first.

What should we be doing to gain ground, and to prevent ourselves being pushed to the side by Labour MPs and strategists who insist that they are the only credible alternative to this Vote Leave government? We should all be talking to disillusioned members of the other parties, including local councillors (and MPs when we can reach them), to win them over, to persuade them that the two-party system is broken and that the more open-minded of them would be happier moving over to us. We should be bombarding local, regional and social media with messages about the constitutional trickery that Johnson is attempting, about the wide gap between the easy Brexit promised in 2016 and the hard Brexit we now face. Tuesday’s Daily Mail, with its scoop on the disaster scenario the government’s own briefing has warned about if we crash out, deserves to be beamed into every Brexiter’s home.

Of course we have to step up preparations – and fund-raising – for an election, whenever it may come. And be ready for whatever emerge in terms of proposals for a ‘Remain Alliance’, which could require hard bargaining. The Guardian last week argued that Labour candidates would clearly be chosen for most ‘Remain Alliance’ approvals, that Liberal Democrats would be approved to fight some Conservative-held seats and would be ‘happy’ to come back with up to 40 MPs. Many commentators are still writing about us winning back seats in Scotland and the South-West of England, ignoring our potential in London and other cities.

And we need to make and explain the case for Liberalism, far more than for just stopping Brexit. Liberal democracy, the rule of law, respect for minorities and for diversity, are all principles that are threatened by right-wing populism; there’s now a sympathetic audience for us to win over. The chaos at Westminster makes it easier – and more urgent – for us to argue for constitutional reform and a more open democracy. Johnson’s promises of increased spending offer us an opening also to make the case for regional and individual redistribution, and for investment in a more sustainable economy. There’s a lot for us to do.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.