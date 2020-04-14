Should Left-leaning Liberal Democrats back the policies of Keir Starmer’s Labour Party

In January Sir Keir Starmer, then a candidate for Labour’s leadership, wrote an article in the Guardian about his motivations and values. There was much in what he revealed there likely to appeal to Liberal Democrats of a centre-left persuasion.

He wrote that there were “Two parts to being Labour. First, enabling everyone to get a decent education, the best job they can, better standards of living and a fulfilling life. The free market has failed in this endeavour. We have to fight to put wealth, power and opportunity in the hands of all.”

Secondly, he continued, “Labour should always stand by people. The social security system should be decent, strong and unbreakable, with dignity at its heart. That’s what Labour means.”

Is there anything in this with which Lib Dems would disagree? But Keir Starmer is a Socialist. Where is his Socialist thinking? Maybe it is hinted at in another sentence. ”As we move forward, we must continue to be the party that opposes austerity, supports common ownership and champions investment in our public services.” That is certainly not a ringing endorsement of what has been his party’s Manifesto commitment to public ownership.

Wikipedia defines Socialism as “A political social and economic philosophy encompassing a range of economic and social systems characterised by social ownership of the means of production, and workers’ self-management of enterprises.” Mr Starmer, however, mentions socialism only in moral terms. His article is headed, ‘Labour can still make the moral case for socialism’, and he writes, “We can win again if we make the moral case for socialism, a moral socialism that is relevant to people’s everyday lives and the challenges we face as we move into the 2020s and 2030s.

He continues, “There are three foundations to this: economic justice, social justice and climate justice…the free market leaves too many people behind, and has fuelled gross inequality. We should be arguing for a new economic model that reduces that inequality, supports trade unions, gives people a real voice in their workplace and enables communities to thrive.”

Admirable as this sounds, it does not sound likely to be sufficient for his party which advocated red-blooded socialism under Jeremy Corbyn with his Momentum backers. Despite its resounding defeat in the recent General Election, the party actually won 40% of the vote in the 2017 Election, and its Manifesto commitments are still probably backed by a substantial section of that party’s huge membership.

Can Keir Starmer win them over and achieve his aim of restoring party unity? It is a question of great significance for our party. It seems likely that we can do business with this leader, to press for progressive change and reconstruction after the worst of the health crisis and in facing the worst of Brexit. He advocates many progressive policies in this article which there is not space to repeat here, in his denunciation above all of injustice and inequality. But what if his leadership proves so acceptable to the public that our own party’s voice remains unheard?

His liberal views may not in analysis be fully acceptable to us. There is no mention of freedom and openness or of eliminating poverty and ignorance, some of the principles spelt out in our Preamble. But it seems likely anyway that his party will not sacrifice its more traditional view of Socialism. The power of that party’s backers and special interests may well frustrate Sir Keir’s more liberal intentions. (We ourselves do not believe in entrenched privilege of any kind.)

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.