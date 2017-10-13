Should Liberal Democrats get more angry at Corbyn and the Tories?

I’ve been getting more angry in my politics. In 2015, it was the post-coalition Tory savaging of the low paid, last year it was Vote Leave’s deceits, this year the hypocrisy of Corbyn in supporting welfare cuts.

But this week I was brought up short, when told I should stop looking for the speck in the eyes of my political opponents.

That stung. That section of the Bible has influenced me enormously. As a teenager, I memorised most of it. I constantly think of the impossible standards it sets, try to follow them, and of course dismally fail.

I think for Liberal Democrats, whatever our views, the influence of the teachings of Jesus runs deep. There are reasons for our reputation as the ‘nice’ party, perhaps through our nonconformist roots or our British culture.

But I have a love-hate relationship with that niceness. In the 2017 election, the Tories supported £9bn welfare cuts, Corbyn £7bn, we campaigned for no cuts. Yet, when Corbyn supporters claim the moral high ground on welfare, we let them.

Sometimes when faced with an obvious hypocrisy, it is best to ignore it. Matthew 5:22 says it can even be wrong just to get angry. It’s hard, but the teachings of Jesus were never meant to be easy.

Yet is this what the Bible as a whole always calls for, for Christians, or indeed for any who base their morality on the teachings of Jesus?

When Jesus saw traders ripping off the poor in the temple, he got angry. Was he right to? If so, maybe there are situations where anger is a good thing. After all, if neuroscience shows that anger is an intrinsic part of us, maybe it’s there for a reason.

I think there is a clue in the quote about the speck in our brother’s eye. It says: ”why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in your own eye?” I take this as a call to reflect on our own failings, not that we should never criticise. After all, in some situations, Jesus actually suggested criticism.

Is this lack of self-reflection something we Liberal Democrats are guilty of? Not from where I’m sitting. In the private members forum of LibDemVoice, at times we’ve done little but agonize over the Coalition. Most of us are acutely aware of how, for the sake of a stable government and to reduce a record peace-time deficit, our party supported some awful welfare cuts.

Were those actions justified? Some will feel there was no justification, and perhaps, if they remained members of the party while it happened, agonize over their own culpability. Others feel it was wrong, but a lesser wrong than breaking up the government, and the consequences that might then follow. Privately, we’ve argued endlessly. At times I fear, there’s been little self-reflection, and a lot of pointing at the specks in each others eyes.

But isn’t there a point where we need to put this behind us? We have reflected on it. In our 2017 manifesto, we allocated money to reverse a number of these cuts, including the ‘bedroom tax’.

The country now has a Leader of the Opposition who claims to fight for social justice, yet has supported £7bn more welfare cuts. Surely, we have a duty to provide a progressive alternative. If we don’t, won’t it be like seeing crooks swindle the poor in the temple, but being too polite to do anything about it?

So, if we are to provide that alternative, how should we go about it?

Too many politicians use personal attacks as a way to undermine their opponents: such as when they tried to destroy Ed Miliband’s image with a video of him with a bacon sandwich; or Theresa May’s, when she made a speech with an incessant cough; or, to my shame, when I laughed, on first reading the libel about Cameron’s supposed activities at university.

Instead, we should point to what is important. Vince showed us how this can be done, when he stood up for the PM, while making serious points about the disloyalty and incompetence of some of her colleagues.

We all make mistakes; we all have planks in our eyes, all too visibly in the case of some of our past political leaders. Before we throw accusations at others, we need to reflect. But, once we have done so, we should not abdicate our responsibility to fight for what we believe is right.

Did I reflect enough on my own short-comings, before I recently attacked the hypocrisy of Jeremy Corbyn in Labour Uncut? It’s hard to be sure, but I think I did.

And that doesn’t mean we can’t attack the individual at all. Some may argue that I should attack Labour, rather than Corbyn himself. But that would be to attack the Labour MPs who are as appalled as I am. And much of the problem is the cult of personality around Corbyn which, if you like, raises him up like a “false god”.

They say he provides ‘straight talking, honest politics’, yet not only does he break his promise to reverse past child tax credit cuts, but he supports future cuts. He claimed he would bring in a ‘kinder, gentler politics’. He’s delivered a culture of antisemitism, of misogyny against female Labour opponents, and has appointed as Shadow Chancellor a man who, only five years ago, celebrated rioting.

Don’t we have a duty to warn the country of that?

But we also need to keep our passion under tight control. If we stray from the facts and descend into angry personal abuse, we start on the very path that led to bodyguards for Laura Kuenssberg at the Labour conference.

* George Kendall is chair of the Social Democrat Group, which is being formed to celebrate and develop our social democrat heritage, and to reach out to social democrats beyond the party. He writes in a personal capacity.