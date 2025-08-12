………Should Palestine Action be a Proscribed Organisation?………

Over 500 people were arrested in London last weekend for allegedly showing support for Palestine Action, an organisation proscribed under terrorist legislation. About half of those arrested are reported to be over 65 years of age and many of the arrests were for carrying signs, with words such as “Stop the Genocide – Support Palestine Action”.

Palestine Action was banned as it was responsible for causing costly criminal damage to military aircraft. The Home Secretary has sought to defend the ban by saying Palestine Action is “not a non-violent organisation” and that further information will come out which will justify the ban.

People have a right to protest. With such huge loss of life, starving children, and suspected targeting by the Israeli military of journalists, medical staff and aid workers, the situation in Gaza is desperate. It would be surprising if there were not many wishing to demonstrate support for those caught up in the suffering, and call for a ceasefire.

This country, and London in particular, has faced terrorism and bombings before. But even during the worst of the Troubles, government did not prevent people from speaking in support of the aims of the IRA or even trying to justify the actions of the IRA. At one stage the voices of Sinn Féin MPs were not allowed to be heard: instead a voiceover had to be used, but no one was arrested simply for expressing support for the IRA.

Terrorist legislation grants the state and its police forces the most draconian powers over the individual. These powers can only be justified in defence of the public and to protect life, or as an emergency measure. It makes a mockery of the law, undermines freedom of expression in a dangerous way and sets a worrying precedent for the use of state power if terrorist legislation is being used to criminalise people who are expressing a legitimate point of view, whether one agrees with them or not. It is a waste of police time and public resources to be arresting people for holding up signs.

I doubt whether many of those arrested were in fact intent on expressing support for Palestine Action as an organisation but even if they were, it appears a rather weak excuse for arresting someone. If one is to persist with this law, then the government must at least be made to justify its decision to proscribe Palestine Action by clarifying and communicating better its violent and dangerous nature and its supposed threat to the British public. Terrorist legislation should be used only in response to extreme circumstances or danger. I hope that the Liberal Democrat MPs can press the government on this.

* David Morrison is a Lib Dem member and solicitor. He stood as a candidate for the LibDems in local elections in Kent.