Pupil Premium: A Liberal Democrat success that needs a 2025 reboot

When the Liberal Democrats entered the Coalition Government in 2010 the introduction of a Pupil Premium was a key part of our agreement with the Conservatives.

It was a simple idea – give schools extra funding for each disadvantaged child they teach, and require that money to be spent in ways that improve those pupils’ life chances. It was a direct investment in fairness – helping to close the stubborn attainment gap between children from low-income families and their peers.

But a new report from the Centre for Social Justice shows that while £27 bn has been spent on the Pupil Premium it is not achieving as much as we would like – or was expected.

The gap in attainment at the end of primary school remains at 21 percentage points – barely changed in eight years. At GCSE level, the gap between disadvantaged pupils and their peers is now wider than at any point in the past decade. Only 45.6% of disadvantaged pupils secure a pass in both English and maths, compared to 73.7% of all others.

Even more worrying, six in ten schools saw worse results for disadvantaged pupils in 2023/24 than before the pandemic – while many improved outcomes for their better-off pupils. The Covid years hit vulnerable children hardest, but the recovery has not been even.

The Liberal Democrat vision behind the Pupil Premium was never just about more money. It was about targeted investment, accountability, and evidence-based spending. Yet the CSJ’s research shows that the system has drifted away from that vision. Schools often use the funds to plug general budget holes, and there is no consistent national tracking of how the money is spent or whether it works.

There are also problems with how eligibility is defined. The current model relies heavily on whether a child has been eligible for Free School Meals (FSM) in the past six years. That’s a blunt instrument in 2025. It misses children in long-term but hidden poverty, or those in unstable housing whose families fall just outside the income threshold. It can also include some whose circumstances have recently improved but still attract the same level of funding as those in acute need.

The CSJ report proposes a number of reforms to make the Pupil Premium deliver its aims more effectively. These include :

Replace the binary FSM measure with a multi-dimensional index of disadvantage, using data on income, housing, and educational need.

Merge the Pupil Premium with the deprivation element of the National Funding Formula for a clearer, more transparent system.

Weight funding for children with a long history of disadvantage more heavily than for those with shorter-term need.

Improve national oversight of how the money is spent, collecting consistent data and sharing best practice from high-performing schools.

The Report looks at some schools which buck the national trend, achieving above-average results for disadvantaged pupils. They tend to combine high-quality teaching, targeted small-group tuition, and wider support for pupils’ wellbeing and aspirations. These examples prove the Pupil Premium can still work – when it is properly focused and well-led.

We should be making the case loudly that our flagship achievement in Government needs to be evaluated and strengthened not allowed to stagnate.

Education is the surest route to opportunity. The Pupil Premium was created to make that route fairer. Fifteen years on, the principle is as urgent as ever – but the delivery needs a reset. If we fail to act, we risk another decade in which the poorest children fall further behind. That would betray both the spirit of the policy and the future of the children it was designed to help.

* Simon McGrath is a Councillor in Wimbledon and represents Lib Dem Councillors on the Party’s Federal Board