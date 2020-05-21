Alice Lilley

Should patients be charged for missed GP appointments?

By | Thu 21st May 2020 - 6:44 pm

Embed from Getty Images

With millions across the UK calling for a pay rise for our health heroes, maybe it’s also time we start charging serial offenders abusing one of the fundamental parts of our NHS, the GP appointments system. Our NHS knows no bounds and rightly so; the vast majority of people are proud of our National Health Service, yet despite its well-regard it is not being treated as well as it should.

To my surprise, last night while scrolling through Twitter and being led, as usual, down the rabbit hole of the online world, I came across a statistic. Not only was it shocking, but I was further flurried by the fact that not one of my fellow politically enthused friends were aware of it. According to NHS England, 15 million GP appointments are wasted every year. These vital slots of our beloved Health Service are costing millions, due to tactless laziness and lack of consideration for our supposed national treasure. Equating to 1 in 20 GP appointments being missed, it begs the question, did we really appreciate our NHS before this crisis?

Of course, from time to time, other more important things come into fruition and so previously booked appointments can’t be attended. This, however, can be resolved by a simple cancellation over the phone and the rebooking of a new appointment. But, the serious and costly problem prevails when patients fail to follow through with a cancellation, not making the surgery aware of their non-attendance, and thus taking up an appointment that could have otherwise been booked by a different patient. And the costs are not small either. With each appointment costing an average of £30, over £216 million pounds are wasted every year. Not to mention, this £216 million pounds lost could pay for the annual salary of 2,325 full time GPs or provide 58,320 hip replacement operations.

It seems now the only method left to address this continual abuse of the system is the introduction of a penalty for habitual offenders who time and time again take our NHS for granted. So while we all clap outside our houses every Thursday at 8pm, do we actually value our Health Service and its workers in times of business as usual?

* Alice Lilley is a 16 year old A Level student, living in London and currently studying English Literature, French and Politics

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

2 Comments

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarIan 21st May - 7:11pm
    This article is both right and wrong. Right, in that the Board has clearly thrown the party a leadership election in the hope that this...
  • User AvatarMichael Sammon 21st May - 7:08pm
    Yes, this sounds very sensible to me.
  • User AvatarPeter 21st May - 7:03pm
    It may not be wise to base long term policy decisions on hopefully very short term exceptional circumstances.
  • User AvatarDavid Warren 21st May - 6:46pm
    YES, YES, YES
  • User AvatarJoe Bourke 21st May - 6:43pm
    Good points, Harry. This is an example of a proposed revenue neutral scheme that sets out the distributional benefits https://www.inclusivegrowth.co.uk/basic-income-would-reduce-poverty/ "...as poorer people earn more,...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 21st May - 6:42pm
    The (at the time) divided Liberal Party could have had proportional representation in the 1918 Representation of the People Act. They chose not to do...