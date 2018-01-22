“Should the Liberal Democrats sell themselves like chocolate?”

The UK consumed £3.5bn worth of chocolate in 2009, according to market researchers. Further research shows advertising spending by Cadbury’s results in them making £3 for every £1 they spend. We all know what chocolates we like, yet the confectionery companies spend millions a year on product recognition.

Let me ask you a question. What comes to mind when you think about the word Labour or Tories? Labour – do you associated them with the unions, NHS, nationalisation; Tories – what type of people come to mind, their attitudes, economic groups they favour etc. Such characteristics are not fixed but they do reflect a general perception among the voters regarding how they see the parties and affiliate themselves with them.​

Now think about Liberal Democrats – what comes to mind? Liberty, freedom of the individual/speech, equality to name a few. I would make the assumption that these are your thoughts and not what you hear on the doorstep. In this country, people pride themselves for living in a liberal society with liberal values yet we have not been able to associate those liberal beliefs that people hold so dear to the one liberal party in this country – the Liberal Democrats.

Serious politicians want to talk about serious things but the platform from which they are heard requires them to be elected. We don’t have billions to spend in order to associate events/issues that occur in our communities to Liberal Democrat values. So, what’s the answer?

To be honest, I don’t have an answer, but I have a theory.

It’s surprising how many members have trouble linking party policy to liberal values, so what chance have the voters got? We know that regular and clear messages will build voter recognition. We need to communicate our messages in our Focuses, when discussing issues on the doorstep or being interviewed by stating the liberal principle we are addressing/championing before replying to a question or advocating/supporting an issue in a Focus.

We don’t have billions like the chocolate companies but we have a large membership, we have thousands of active members across the country who regularly contact voters; if we state the liberal principles we are supporting that lead us to an action on an issue, I believe, it will start to resonate with liberal thinking people that we, naturally, have a lot in common with them. This involves a change to the way we script our messages and write our literature and it will remind us we are liberals.

Hopefully, one day when members of the public are asked what comes to mind when they think of Liberal Democrats? They will reply that they recognise our liberal stance for their liberal communities.

By the way, I am a milk chocolate fan…

* Cllr Tahir Maher is vice chair of South Central Liberal Democrats