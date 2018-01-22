“Should the Liberal Democrats sell themselves like chocolate?”

The UK consumed £3.5bn worth of chocolate in 2009, according to market researchers. Further research shows advertising spending by Cadbury’s results in them making £3 for every £1 they spend. We all know what chocolates we like, yet the confectionery companies spend millions a year on product recognition.
Let me ask you a question. What comes to mind when you think about the word Labour or Tories? Labour – do you associated them with the unions, NHS, nationalisation; Tories – what type of people come to mind, their attitudes, economic groups they favour etc. Such characteristics are not fixed but they do reflect a general perception among the voters regarding how they see the parties and affiliate themselves with them.
Now think about Liberal Democrats – what comes to mind? Liberty, freedom of the individual/speech, equality to name a few. I would make the assumption that these are your thoughts and not what you hear on the doorstep. In this country, people pride themselves for living in a liberal society with liberal values yet we have not been able to associate those liberal beliefs that people hold so dear to the one liberal party in this country – the Liberal Democrats.
Serious politicians want to talk about serious things but the platform from which they are heard requires them to be elected. We don’t have billions to spend in order to associate events/issues that occur in our communities to Liberal Democrat values. So, what’s the answer?
To be honest, I don’t have an answer, but I have a theory.
It’s surprising how many members have trouble linking party policy to liberal values, so what chance have the voters got? We know that regular and clear messages will build voter recognition. We need to communicate our messages in our Focuses, when discussing issues on the doorstep or being interviewed by stating the liberal principle we are addressing/championing before replying to a question or advocating/supporting an issue in a Focus.
We don’t have billions like the chocolate companies but we have a large membership, we have thousands of active members across the country who regularly contact voters; if we state the liberal principles we are supporting that lead us to an action on an issue, I believe, it will start to resonate with liberal thinking people that we, naturally, have a lot in common with them. This involves a change to the way we script our messages and write our literature and it will remind us we are liberals.
Hopefully, one day when members of the public are asked what comes to mind when they think of Liberal Democrats? They will reply that they recognise our liberal stance for their liberal communities.
By the way, I am a milk chocolate fan…
* Cllr Tahir Maher is vice chair of South Central Liberal Democrats
People talk about the Liberal elite running the country. I would say we have the Conservative elite running the country. Our values should be discussed on the doorstep
and focus leaflets
………………….Now think about Liberal Democrats – what comes to mind? Liberty, freedom of the individual/speech, equality to name a few. I would make the assumption that these are your thoughts and not what you hear on the doorstep. In this country, people pride themselves for living in a liberal society with liberal values yet we have not been able to associate those liberal beliefs that people hold so dear to the one liberal party in this country – the Liberal Democrats…………….
The old adage about, “Handsome is as handsome does” comes to mind…
We can call ourselves anything we want but what comes to mind with most voters is how we behaved when we were in government..
I’ve only been a LD member for a year, but I could explain what the party means to me at its best – it should be about internationalism rather than isolationiam and xenophobia; for freedom of choice where possible; for equality of opportunity; for opposition to vested interests (big business and big unions equally); intolerance of intolerant beliefs like antisemitism and transphobia.
My general rule of thumb is that a good product shouldn’t need advertising. I’ve never seen my favourite chocolate (G & B’s Organic Dark 85%) advertised – does the same principle apply to a political party?
Yes it is true when in Government we made a mess of it.yes the voter has a long memory but we must still persist. We must seriously learn from the past and convert new voters and not make the same mistakes again
nigel hunter 22nd Jan ’18 – 11:02am………………Yes it is true when in Government we made a mess of it.yes the voter has a long memory but we must still persist. We must seriously learn from the past and convert new voters and not make the same mistakes again……..
I agree; but we don’t learn…Two of the most ardent supporters of Anti-(L)liberal policies have been knighted; LDV still has many supporters of our years in coalition…Until we, as a paty, distance ourselves from those persons and policies that cost us so dearly we will remain a fringe group on single figure national support…
Corbyn seems to have no problem distancing his vision of Labour from those of the 2000s..That is why Tory taunts about Labour’s past sins fall flat…Why can’t we do the same?
expats: Who would lead this party with a clean slate ? Maybe a change of name from Liberal Democrat to Democrat as in the USA or Social Democrat as that seems to be the position of most present day Liberal Democrats but ideally this should wait until or if there is a breakaway Labour Group which seems unlikely to happen so it might have to happen earlier. The word “Liberal” seems to be toxic now, not just because of the coalition but because the media seem to have poisoned people’s minds against the supposed failings of Liberalism. The word used to be linked to the policy of peace, retrenchment and reform but that does not seem to be what Liberal Democrats support now so its use is a misnomer and is unhelpful to the modern party.
Expats can be wise after the event if he/she wants. For me, and many other supporters of pluralism in party politics the events in the Downing Street Rose Garden in 2010, whilst being a little cheesy in some aspects, signaled a possible once in a lifetime opportunity for Liberals to practise what they preach.
You see, if you believe in a fairer voting system you will nearly always end up with coalitions. Germany, with the D’Hondt method of PR, has only had one majority Government since WW2. So, when FPTP delivers a hung parliament, what do you do? You can go for a Confidence and Supply arrangement à la Tory/DUP or you can go the whole way by forming a coalition government.
The cynics might argue that Messrs Clegg, Alexander and co, in choosing the latter, were more seduced by the government limos than by the prospect of doing some good, which is probably where Expats is coming from. If it is political purity that he/she craves for, fair enough. Let the Liberals stay a single digit in the opinion polls. As someone who spent 30 years as a councillor, working with and against other parties, I can tell him/her that real life is not as binary as his/her type would like. The shining example of that must surely be the 2016 EU Referendum.
The title doesn’t fit the article that well, but the answer to the question in the title is “no”. Politics shouldn’t be presented as product people passively consume but as one they get involved in and become part of.
@John Marriott “Expats can be wise after the event if he/she wants.”
One can go back through the threads on this site to see that there was plenty of wisdom before and during the event.
It was not the going into a coalition that was the problem, it was the way that being in that coalition was handled. To me it would seem wrong to support the Lib Dems and rule out the idea of working with a larger party (or parties) in government so it surprised me that many Lib Dems seemed to be taking that position in 2015 and 2017.
I doubt that Clegg et al were seduced by government limos. I think that they chose to subsume the identity of the Lib Dems into the Coalition by adopting an approach to collective responsibility which made them public cheerleaders for the policies of an 85% Tory Government (looking very pro-Tory while being very anti-Labour and anti-SNP), giving the impression that this was what the Lib Dems were all about. Perhaps presenting a more independent image would have helped (it could not have made things much worse), but instead the Lib Dems looked redundant. Why would opponents of the Tories vote for something that walked and quacked the same, and why would Tory supporters vote for a copy instead of the real thing?
John Marriott 22nd Jan ’18 – 11:55am…………………Expats can be wise after the event if he/she wants……………
But I wasn’t just wise after the event…I and others ( many of whom have left not just the party but will not vote for us) watched with dismay, and said so in no uncertain terms, as we lost hundreds of councillors, 9/10 MEPs, bye elections and deposits….
What happened? Nothing…We were branded trouble makers and ‘party/personal loyalty’ was the byeword..In 2015 our resident ‘Mystic Meg’ forecast a late surge where we would become the official opposition and a luminary promised to run naked if we gained fewer than 26 seats (we won 8)…
Three years and one more election later we are just where we were in late May 2015…
“we have not been able to associate those liberal beliefs that people hold so dear to the one liberal party in this country – the Liberal Democrats”
Perhaps that is because Lib Dems are not the “one liberal party in this country”, and the motherhood and apple pie sentiments that precede that statement are all things that no major party in the UK would claim to oppose.
Do the Lib Dems have a unique political identity, and if so, what is it (more than anti-Brexit and soggy centralism)? Articulate that, preferably with reference to the famous preamble, and demonstrate how the party’s policies can contribute to realising the vision of “a fair, free and open society, in which we seek to balance the fundamental values of liberty, equality and community, and in which no one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity”.
Perhaps then you will have a brand that you can sell like chocolate (Dairy Milk, mmmm).
Thank you for your comments. I don’t believe that Liberal is a dirty word, in fact I think it’s something we should use more of as liberalism is so prevalent. But I like the idea of considering calling ourselves, as an alternative, Democrats (kind of emphasis PR).
Peter Watson – I agree with you, what is our unique political identity, because the voters will have no knowledge of the preamble to the constitution (good as it is). The point I wanted to make was what values can we identify that are specifically Lib Dem, state them in small bytes, again and again, to votes that resonates to their liberal values. The other point really is the one you raise currently what is our unique political identify that separates us from other parties. I am open to suggestions.
Well
“Should the Liberal Democrats sell themselves like chocolate?”
Well, perhaps we need to ask the Rowntree trust for a grant…….
I think that the Cadburys were a Liberal family, too. The Frys were Quakers (like Joseph Rowntree).
Now think about Liberal Democrats – what comes to mind?
From the perspective of the average person on the street:
(1) They love the EU
(2) PR
(3) Um, aren’t they the ‘legalise drugs and prostitution’ party?
We appear to be back to the world of two party politics in England at least, where we were when I first got involved with the Liberal Party back in the 1970s. This might not be the case in council elections to the same extent that it appears to be at national level.
How you change that scenario is the $64,000 question. Without a reform of the voting system we could be in for a long wait. As has been said before, it could all boil down to what they call the ‘core vote’, which, as far as the Lib Dems are concerned, is historically low, compared with the Tories and Labour. Even during the euphoria of the SDP/Liberal Alliance in 1983 or the height of ‘Cleggmania’ in 2010, when opinion polls had the parties’ percentage points in the middle to high twenties the number of parliamentary seats won were a poor reward. So, what’s different this time?
Marketing is about communicating with people – but before that you have to decide what is your value proposition. This should be clear, brief and distinctive – unlike the preamble to the our constitution.
As Lib Dems we are not entirely clear how liberal we are when it comes to business where many people are tempted to intervene nor when it comes to freedoms where many people are tempted to a nanny state.
The Labour party have already taken the value proposition for the interventionist, nanny state party. Lib Dems should adopt a value proposition of being liberal and free and then communicate it consistently and constantly.
@David Evershed “The Labour party have already taken the value proposition for the interventionist, nanny state party. Lib Dems should adopt a value proposition of being liberal and free and then communicate it consistently and constantly.”
Setting it up as a counter to the Labour Party implies a position already occupied by the Tories. Besides which, it is still not a unique selling point: supporters of the Labour Party would claim that an interventionist nanny state helps people to be “liberal and free”.
Perhaps it comes down to a distinction between being “free to …” and being “free from …”, and I feel that there is a divide within the Lib Dems between those who prioritise the two aspects of freedom differently.
@ David Evershed ” The Labour party have already taken the value proposition for the interventionist, nanny state party.”
I hope you never have to wait six hours in an ambulance or on a trolley for admission to an A & E unit, or have a relative wait for mental health treatment over 200 miles away, or have your three month old twin grandchildren rushed into hospital with breathing difficulties (which I have), or lose your job with Carillion and have a six week minimum wait for your Universal Credit and then have to visit your local foodbank. or you end up rough sleeping because your landlord has been told your rented accommodation is unfit for human habitation. You’ll be demanding a Nanny then,
There is such a thing as Society – and I’m frankly appalled that the phrase ‘Nanny State’ can be used by you as a Liberal Democrat on a Liberal Democrat site..
Unfortunately, I think the term Liberal is a bit tainted, and doesn’t mean the same to others as it does to us. We are also vulnerable to how the term is used around the world, and not just the traditional meaning to us Brits.
Right-wingers use liberal as an insult, and they associate the term with a lack of morals, whether it’s a free for all with drugs, alcohol, sex, or most generously (to them) an assumed naivety towards the sort of threats the Mail and Express readers are reminded of daily. To the left-wingers, the term is used to describe the worst excesses of greed and capitalism, often couched in the term ‘neo-liberalism’, which has become a catch-all criticism for people who want to sound intellectual, but rarely show any understanding of what it means.
That these abusive uses of the term are unfair is beside the point so long as it is working for them. Can we rehabilitate the term? I think we should stick up for it, but we need to realise that what we all see as a positive attribute, isn’t quite as impressive to everyone else. We have to fight hard to present our vision of liberalism, and be able to explain what that means, and why it’s definitely not about turning a blind eye to greedy bankers, or turning a blind eye to child protection.
As for marketing ourselves, that should be happening, whether it’s as obvious as a big brand like Cadbury’s, or subtle like a niche brand, such as Green & Blacks (who definitely do have a marketing team). Do we want to be seen as a niche party or mainstream?
“My general rule of thumb is that a good product shouldn’t need advertising. I’ve never seen my favourite chocolate (G & B’s Organic Dark 85%) advertised – does the same principle apply to a political party?”
Given that G&B is a niche product with a small market share supported by a dedicated (and informed) customer base that got taken over by (sold out to) a bigger rival this may not be a good analogy!
It’s a long time since the Cadbury family funded the Liberal Party and the News Chronicle. And it’s a long time since Cadburys, Rowntrees and Frys had British owners.
As to advertising and ‘the brand identity’ – telling the truth, not breaking promises and having radical relevant policies are prerequisites. If people don’t believe in the authenticity and integrity of the product then no amount of advertising will shift public opinion.