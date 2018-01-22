Paul Reynolds

Yemen – obstacles and pathways to peace

By | Mon 22nd January 2018 - 8:42 am

Liberal International British Group, amongst other things, organise discussion events on international issues. On 19 March, they’ll be discussing the situation in Yemen.

The war in Yemen started in 2015, in the Middle East’s poorest country. Since then there have been more than ten thousand fatalities. As of now, there have been more than one million cases of cholera and more than two and a half thousands related deaths. The already-weakened economy has all but collapsed and the UN reports than two million children are suffering from acute malnutrition, with thousands reportedly dying of starvation.

It has variously been described as:

  • a civil war between rebels aligned to the Houthis and to the late former President Saleh on the one side and the recognised Hadi government on the other
  • a ‘preventative’ proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran
  • part of a religious war between Sunnis and Shias
  • a fallout from Russian ‘successes’ in Syria
  • a fallout from the Arab Spring
  • a by-product of America’s global War on Terror against Al Qaeda (or IS) and affiliates

Are there pathways to peace to be found in some of these macro-analyses, or on the ground is reconciliation and peace fatally inhibited by shifting tribal rivalries born of the chaos of war, desperate poverty and easy access to arms? Both sides in the conflict have been accused of committing war crimes, most notably related to Saudi air strikes and blockade. Should peace come before accountability?

In European countries little is known about the war and only a minority of their peoples are aware of its existence. It receives little attention in the mainstream media, and it is way down the agendas of the respective foreign ministries. However, the mass horrors of such a war have a habit of biting back.

Desperate people do desperate things. From destabilisation arising from mass refugee flows to GCC countries and the Horn of Africa, to gun running across the region, and strains in the UK’s close ally Oman, which borders Yemen, such wars always have consequences. Yemen borders the Al Mandeb Straights, which is the Red Sea gateway to the Suez canal through which a third of Europe’s maritime oil passes. Disruption of this flow would have a major negative impact on the European economy.

European countries therefore have very good reasons to understand better the conflict, its origins and sustaining factors, and the potential steps for peace. There is a premium on looking beyond the simple narratives which obscure the complex set of pro-peace steps needed.

This open discussion will feature known experts on the war and will explore the reality of the factors sustaining it. Participants will be invited to set aside the partisan narratives of the belligerents and their backers and attempt an objective assessment of the factors and recent history that led to the conflict. There will be a pursuit of a deeper understanding as to what it will take to end the war, and establish a peace that leads to stability and prosperity.

The meeting will take place at the National Liberal Club at 6.30 p.m. on Monday, March 19th. If you’re interested in attending, please RSVP to Mark Smulian at mark[at]marksmulian[dot]co[dot]uk.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Europe / International.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 22nd Jan - 12:57am
    Dear Dave Warren, Caron and Matt: as a practising counsellor I am glad of two things here. Firstly, that counselling when you have received it,...
  • User AvatarKatharine Pindar 22nd Jan - 12:21am
    Rob Wheway, it is a pity David Cameron did not listen to you in 2016, then. Thank you for initiating this thread, but it is...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 21st Jan - 11:46pm
    @ Peter Martin I think you are correct. I was looking for GDP in pounds and found it in dollars instead, but didn’t notice. So...
  • User Avatarmatt 21st Jan - 11:39pm
    @Dave Warren So sorry to hear about your loss and struggles. I fully agree with you about how difficult it is to access adequate talking...
  • User AvatarDave Warren 21st Jan - 10:51pm
    Thanks for those kind words Caron. I am going through a bereavement process at the moment which is very hard. That combined with the fact...
  • User AvatarLucy Johnson 21st Jan - 10:23pm
    Chris - that's so great to hear! Thank you for the lovely words about him - his 'Welshness' continues in our family now! Sandy -...