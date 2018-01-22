Welcome to my day: 22 January – the experiments continue…

Good morning, on the 328th anniversary of the summoning of the Convention Parliament by Prince William of Orange to discuss ruling jointly with his wife Mary – an occasion when the English positively welcomed an intervention from the Continent… And it’s also the anniversary of the Battle of Rorke’s Drift, which may feel a bit familiar to those of you who’ve been members for a few years…

So, what have we got for you today? Well, Federal International Relations Committee (FIRC) has concluded that it needs to reach out to the wider membership more effectively (some might suggest ‘at all’), and here at Liberal Democrat Voice, we’re always happy to help Party groups reach out beyond their members, so there’s a piece on the situation in Yemen, courtesy of Paul Reynolds from Liberal International British Group. I’ll also be covering the weekend’s FIRC awayday somewhat unofficially.

We also have a contribution from Tahir Maher, suggesting how we might better convey our liberal principles.

The report of events in the Lords is evolving somewhat this week, as we’re now covering what’s happened as much as what lies ahead, so do let us know if that works better. And I have a question for you…

So, don’t go away, as we kick off another week here at Liberal Democrat Voice…

