Top of the Blogs: The Lib Dem Golden Dozen #503

1. Liberal Democrats hold Council seat with 77% of the vote by Mark Pack on Mark Pack .

Good news of a very solid hold.

2. Conservatives lose overall control of council following defection of two councillors by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

All is not well in the Lewes Conservative party.

3. Why hasn’t another MP been called into Sheffield Hallam? by Mark Pack on Mark Pack.

Surel someone should be covering the casework.

4. MEP takes the exit door from UKIP by Jonathan Wallace on Jonathan Wallace.

UKIP is another MEP down.

5. Whittlesea station: Alight for the straw bear by Jonathan Calder on Liberal England.

A detour from the Straw Bear Festival.

6. Rape culture, autism, ableism, body language and consent by Andrew Hickey on Head of State .

A thoughtful response to the “but some people can’t read body language and rape people by accident” argument.

7. FCC tomorrow: Here’s a sneak preview by Jennie Rigg on Ten KitKats and a Motoring Atlas

I love Jennie’s system for categorising Conference motions.

8. Let’s talk about Asian Feminism by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama .

Insights and resources into Asian feminism.

9. My strange visit to Trump Tower by Maelo Manning on Lib Dem Child aged 18.

Signs of a divided nation. Some people love this guy.

10. PAYE employees are the punchbags of capitalism by Jane Chelliah on Feminist Mama.

Shareholders need to take responsibility.

11. Liverpool’s squalid prison by Peter Wrigley on Keynesian Liberal.

A must read on the awful conditions in Liverpool and beyond.

12. I had a stroke – Part 1 I had a stroke and it could have been the worst of times but it wan’t thanks to our NHS by Andy Boddington on Andy Boddington.

Get well soon, Andy! Read his account of what happened to him and the care he received.

