Should we take a risk and be honest about taxation?

Liberal Democrats, we have a problem. As Max Wilkinson has commented in a recent posting, soft Conservatives are turning to us partly because the government has broken its promises not to raise taxes. But we are committed to decent public services, staffed by people who are decently paid; and after 20 years of cuts in services and real reductions in public service pay, quality can only be regained by substantial and sustained increases in spending. Furthermore, public service workers – people who believe that life is not only about money but also about what you put back into society and community – are among our natural supporters.

So what, under the current fiscal and economic crisis, do we say to potential LibDem voters about tax?

Against the onslaught of the Mail and the Telegraph and the bleatings of Tory right-wingers, we have to insist that the UK has no future as a ‘low tax’ economy. Our competitors – apart from the USA – all spend more on research and development than the UK, more on education and skills, more on health. The USA and Germany are both suffering, like us, from deteriorating public infrastructure on roads and rail; France and Japan have invested more wisely in these fields, including water and energy. We have an ageing population, and worryingly now lower life expectancy than some comparable countries; the Tories have been ducking reform of social care and under-investing in health care for the elderly. The country needs long-term public investment across the board, including in promoting a shift towards a more sustainable economy.

It doesn’t help us that Labour is too frightened of the right-wing media to make the case for a sustained increase in the level of taxation in order to support the higher public investment and spending that the UK needs. This leaves any party that advocates a different approach open to vigorous attack and without allies to provide support. We have been here before. In 1997 when we were preparing a manifesto that included the symbolic commitment to raise income tax to pay for education, and exchanging ideas with Labour about potential areas of cooperation if they failed to win an overall majority, I was told by a Labour staffer that we were mad to go public with a pledge to increase taxation, however modest the increase. Tony Blair indeed pledged not to increase the overall level of taxation – when a more confident progressive party should have made the positive case for greater public investment to lift the quality of life and prosperity across the country.

The gap between public and private sector salaries has widened steadily during 12 years of austerity budgets. Salaries for teachers, university staff, nurses and other health workers have shrunk by up to a quarter in real terms, creating the problems in recruitment, staffing and retention that we now face. Right-wing think-tanks feed friendly media with stories about ‘excessive’ public sector salaries, and their over-generous pension arrangements, while remaining silent about rising salaries and bonuses in the finance sector and elsewhere. Not only are teachers, health service workers, care professionals and other public servants key to a decent and civilised society; they are also among our natural supporters. We cannot stand by while Conservatives squeeze their wages further.

There’s a further problem for us in that the target seats we hope to win in the next election are clustered around the prosperous south-east, while the greatest priorities in terms of public spending and investment are in England’s north and south-west. The UK has a far sharper regional imbalance in prosperity than almost every other member of the OECD. That’s partly because the Thatcher economic revolution devastated industrial areas without providing support for transition to a post-industrial model. Boris Johnson’s rhetoric of ‘Levelling Up’ raised expectations in these regions of what government might now do for them – only to be dashed by the trickle of funding so far provided.

The business pages of the Times and the Financial Times are far more honest than the Labour leadership about the link between investment in education and skills, R and D and infrastructure and long-term growth.

How honest do we dare to be in telling our voters that Jeremy Hunt’s mix of cuts and stealth taxes will not be enough, and that more successful and less unequal countries across the Channel have significantly higher levels of taxation and redistribution? In 1997 our commitment did not damage our campaign. But are we willing to take the risk that an admission that the pursuit of lower taxes over the long-term will be disastrous, when to say so might prove unwelcome to the soft conservatives whose support we are pursuing?

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.