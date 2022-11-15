Should we take a risk and be honest about taxation?

Liberal Democrats, we have a problem. As Max Wilkinson has commented in a recent posting, soft Conservatives are turning to us partly because the government has broken its promises not to raise taxes. But we are committed to decent public services, staffed by people who are decently paid; and after 20 years of cuts in services and real reductions in public service pay, quality can only be regained by substantial and sustained increases in spending. Furthermore, public service workers – people who believe that life is not only about money but also about what you put back into society and community – are among our natural supporters.
So what, under the current fiscal and economic crisis, do we say to potential LibDem voters about tax?
Against the onslaught of the Mail and the Telegraph and the bleatings of Tory right-wingers, we have to insist that the UK has no future as a ‘low tax’ economy. Our competitors – apart from the USA – all spend more on research and development than the UK, more on education and skills, more on health. The USA and Germany are both suffering, like us, from deteriorating public infrastructure on roads and rail; France and Japan have invested more wisely in these fields, including water and energy. We have an ageing population, and worryingly now lower life expectancy than some comparable countries; the Tories have been ducking reform of social care and under-investing in health care for the elderly. The country needs long-term public investment across the board, including in promoting a shift towards a more sustainable economy.
It doesn’t help us that Labour is too frightened of the right-wing media to make the case for a sustained increase in the level of taxation in order to support the higher public investment and spending that the UK needs. This leaves any party that advocates a different approach open to vigorous attack and without allies to provide support. We have been here before. In 1997 when we were preparing a manifesto that included the symbolic commitment to raise income tax to pay for education, and exchanging ideas with Labour about potential areas of cooperation if they failed to win an overall majority, I was told by a Labour staffer that we were mad to go public with a pledge to increase taxation, however modest the increase. Tony Blair indeed pledged not to increase the overall level of taxation – when a more confident progressive party should have made the positive case for greater public investment to lift the quality of life and prosperity across the country.
The gap between public and private sector salaries has widened steadily during 12 years of austerity budgets. Salaries for teachers, university staff, nurses and other health workers have shrunk by up to a quarter in real terms, creating the problems in recruitment, staffing and retention that we now face. Right-wing think-tanks feed friendly media with stories about ‘excessive’ public sector salaries, and their over-generous pension arrangements, while remaining silent about rising salaries and bonuses in the finance sector and elsewhere. Not only are teachers, health service workers, care professionals and other public servants key to a decent and civilised society; they are also among our natural supporters. We cannot stand by while Conservatives squeeze their wages further.
There’s a further problem for us in that the target seats we hope to win in the next election are clustered around the prosperous south-east, while the greatest priorities in terms of public spending and investment are in England’s north and south-west. The UK has a far sharper regional imbalance in prosperity than almost every other member of the OECD. That’s partly because the Thatcher economic revolution devastated industrial areas without providing support for transition to a post-industrial model. Boris Johnson’s rhetoric of ‘Levelling Up’ raised expectations in these regions of what government might now do for them – only to be dashed by the trickle of funding so far provided.
The business pages of the Times and the Financial Times are far more honest than the Labour leadership about the link between investment in education and skills, R and D and infrastructure and long-term growth.
How honest do we dare to be in telling our voters that Jeremy Hunt’s mix of cuts and stealth taxes will not be enough, and that more successful and less unequal countries across the Channel have significantly higher levels of taxation and redistribution? In 1997 our commitment did not damage our campaign. But are we willing to take the risk that an admission that the pursuit of lower taxes over the long-term will be disastrous, when to say so might prove unwelcome to the soft conservatives whose support we are pursuing?
* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.
Always tell it as it is, William. The electorate aren’t as daft as some people think they are…… especially in the so called red wall seats.
Surely it’s time to abolish employee national insurance and integrate that into the income tax system. That won’t be popular – the basic rate of tax will need to move to ca. 30% and it will increase the tax take from wealthier pensioners. Separately, employer national insurance could be repurposed as pension contributions.
Perhaps the first priority should be to tell the truth to the public about our leaving the EU. The virtual collapse of the fishing industry since we introduced trade barriers has been a result of our leaving the EU. The major problems for small companies who used to trade with EU and now face delays as small consignments are checked are another result. We need to publicise the fact that the total losses would, if restored, play a major part in removing budget black holes.
We need a policy that plans for prosperity and growth. We need a policy Thayer plans for free trade with our partners in Europe.
I agree – our ’90s campaign for a Penny on Tax for Education was popular: education is instinctively seen as aspirational, even among older voters (who have hopes for their grandchildren, etc.) The current political situation is very similar to the late 90s, with an exhausted and corrupt Tory government, about to expire, and a moderate Labour party hoping to profit. This is a good time to outflank Labour by being just a shade more progressive, and perhaps even – whisper it – bolder on rebuilding links with the EU (not difficult, given Starmer’s recent hardline pro-Brexit approach!). Both these policies appeal to middle class, aspirational voters common in Tory – Lib Dem fights.
We can surely argue both for Higher Taxation & a shift from Taxes on Income to Taxes on Wealth – starting at the Top with Billionaires ?
With the Tories out of the argument for a Decade we can act as Labours Heart & Brain – feeding them new ideas.
For example why not adjust the guidelines for the Bank of England to include Housing Prices – so Interest Rates would be changed to keep Housing costs Stable ?
Sorry but this is a recipe for electoral oblivion and reflects a lack of understanding about how tough it is for many people and businesses right now.
In 1997 we weren’t threatened with rapidly rising prices and a serious recession. Today many people can’t afford to pay their usual bills, let alone pay more in tax. We should be looking to reduce the tax burden on the most vulnerable and only consider tax rises on those groups that can clearly afford it. The UK is not bankrupt and a modest amount of additional borrowing in the short tern is better than driving even more people into poverty.
It also might be better to focus on encouraging the private sector to invest in education and skills so that the country produces people that the economy needs. I am not at all convinced that the state and the public sector knows best when it comes to education – and I say this as someone who has spent most of his life working for public-sector higher education institutions.
One of the reasons Blair won in 1997 was by reassuring people that taxes would not rise and that a Labour government would work within broadly the same fiscal envelope as the Tories. There is a reason that Starmer is following the same general approach.
Here are a few taxes that could be introduced without major pain for our target demographic or the poor.
Land Value Taxation (replacing council tax and at a level to raise slightly more).
Inheritance Tax (based on recipients income rather than donor’s wealth)
Replacing employees’ NI with Income tax
Treating all capital gains as income
Removing special treatment of UK dividends.
Peter, you are right to suggest a different way of taxing, in particular taxing ‘unearned’ income. We should include replacement of the business rates to shift the burden from small businesses (many of whom have voted Tory) to big business; I seem to remember this being party policy which showed a couple of years ago that small businesses in my town would pay 29% less. We should shift the amount of tax towards those whose TOTAL situation is most able to pay and away from the less wealthy and poor.
The multi-billions expensive Truss/Kwarteng debacle is evidence that government spending cannot realistically be divorced from government income. Government income is a function of economic growth and taxation (with borrowing and money creation providing contingent elasticity).
The first honesty is about economic growth and taxation. Tom Harney states what our leaders are afraid to say, that Brexit has severely damaged economic growth. The leadership line of ‘see no Brexit, hear no Brexit, speak no Brexit’ is depressing in its refusal to acknowledge reality. It is left to practical economists such as former Bank of England officials Mark Carney and Michael Saunders, and the Financial Times to expose the real consequences of Brexit.
We can and should be honest about the consequences in failing to address the economic imperatives of education, research and development, communication infrastructure and public health. Failure to address these imperatives leads to a vicious cycle.
We have to be honest about what is needed for growth and that without growth taxes have to be increased. We should say that we would have had much better growth inside the Single Market and that now we need to negotiate much better access for trade with our nearest and most lucrative trading market.
At current abysmal poll ratings our prospects for direct involvement in decision making are so poor that we do not need to be very specific. We can observe that if taxation has to rise (as is now accepted by the government), it has to do so fairly, making it clear that regressive tax increases are unfair.
Lord Wallace, this is a very important matter but much of what you say (e.g. about our tax take being less than many other developed countries) is not believed, even though the IFS recently showed this. I have been surprised in last few days, the number of people on a local social media channel saying they don’t mind a recession AND therefore there is no need to complain to government. These are people who do not understand the struggles that others face. The same people complain local tax is too high because (apart from nurses) people in public services are paid too much and there are too many of them.
In the ten years up to 2016 many people’s views were influenced by drip drip constant bits of information of what was wrong with the EU. We and Labour need to feed people constant bits of information about the real situation regarding tax and spend and its consequences. Only then can we expect them to appreciate the points you make. Aslo (as in my above comment) It will not work with most people to talk vaguely of tax rises without indicating how much each person should pay according to their circumstances.