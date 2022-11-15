Wera Hobhouse MP

Wera Hobhouse MP writes: The Conservatives are taking a major risk with people’s lives

By | Tue 15th November 2022 - 8:55 am

The UK’s presidency of COP26 should have been a turning point for Government action. Instead there are targets, with no sufficient plans in place to actually meet them. Therese Coffey noted that “the big COPs tend to be every five years,” which aligns well with her colleague Sunak’s lacklustre attitude toward this year’s conference.

The day after leaving COP27, where he said we need to ‘move further and faster’ toward Net Zero, the Prime Minister is set to announce that he has secured a major deal with the US to import 10 billion cubic metres of fracked shale gas.

Meanwhile, those with our feet on the ground can see that the planet is facing an existential emergency. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres was right when he warned that we are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator.

Conservative ignorance of climate change has led the Prime Minister to a complete dereliction of his duty. The world is on course to reach 2.8 degrees of heating by the end of the century. Without action now, the 1.5-degree target is unreachable.

There is clearly no choice for the Government but to take a leading role. Yet somehow they see trailing behind as a credible option. Biodiversity loss remains halted, not reversed, and the onshore wind ban stands unjustifiably strong. Current net zero strategy is devised with just over a 50% chance of success. This is not leading by example. This is taking a major risk with people’s lives.

The Liberal Democrats’ target is to generate 80% of our electricity from renewables by 2030. Net zero means completely transitioning out of fossil fuels in this sector. We are fighting against fracking, against coal and against delay.

That is why during a debate regarding the Nature and Climate Declaration last week, I called upon the Government to change course. The Climate and Ecology (CE) Bill can get us there. It would require the UK to do its fair share globally to cut its emissions and stay below 1.5 degrees of global warming, and commit the Government to ensure that nature is visibly and measurably recovering by 2030. As the UK is one of the most nature depleted countries in the world, anything less than this is utterly unacceptable.

At this rate, the Government will miss its commitment to leave the environment in a better state than they found it. Radicalism is necessary in the face of the climate emergency, the time for inaction is over. Like me, all Lib Dem MPs, and hundreds of Lib Dem councillors across the nations, please sign up to the Zero Hour campaign for the CE Bill today.

Zero Hour have been instrumental in pushing for the Bill, achieving mass cross-party support. If you would like to get involved with their campaign click here, as we cannot quit until climate justice is served.

* Wera Hobhouse is the Member of Parliament for Bath. She is Liberal Democrat Leader of the House of Commons and the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Energy & Climate Change and Transport.

