Ryan Hollinsworth

SNP divisions on Brexit make independence less likely

By | Sun 12th July 2020 - 12:55 pm

It feels as though from the minute that Scotland voted No to independence in 2014 the SNP have been seeking “IndyRef2”.

The independence debate in Scotland isn’t just whether you want to be part of the UK anymore, it is whether Scotland will re-join the EU if they become independent.

Although revoking article 50 was a part of SNP’s 2019 General election manifesto, their party isn’t united on the Brexit front. In fact over a third of SNP voters voted for Brexit. I suppose they are staying true to the party’s isolationism.

The reason I’m mentioning this is it now makes the independence debate more difficult for those on the Yes side due to the fact that some want Scotland to re-join the EU if they became independent and some would rather Scotland become separated from both the UK and the EU.

Whether Scotland would be allowed to re-join the EU is a debatable issue in itself and even if Scotland were to re-join, it wouldn’t be the same relationship as the UK had with the EU prior to Brexit.

The SNP will cause controversy either way they choose to go but are most likely going to re-join the EU(if they can), as over half of their party voted to remain.

Even if they decide to go with the majority, they would still be going against the wishes of over a third of their support.

The problem is the SNP cannot afford to lose a third of the independence support and even if some were willing to compromise it would still be a big hit for the cause. The SNP may look back at 2014 as the last real chance they had at independence as Brexit division in the party will make it even less likely.

* Ryan Hollinsworth is a member of the Scottish Liberal Democrats

  • theakes 12th Jul '20 - 1:16pm

    Why are we so against Scottish independence? Perhaps we should go the way the wind is blowing. Is it such a bad thing? After all our present stance does not appear to be getting us anywhere does it. 2005, second place in Scotland, what was it 12 MPs and a number of close second places, then ripe for the plucking. Where are we now?

