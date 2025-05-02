So what can we expect today?

Results have been relatively quiet overnight. And there is a hiatus this morning until the next wave of results start after lunch.

Most Councils are counting today, which makes sense from a human resources standpoint but is rather frustrating for those of us who love the drama of election night. Some ward results are trickling in, but we will have to wait until this afternoon to see whether we have managed to take control of councils in those areas where we bucked the trend last summer and gained Westminster constituencies before winning the local council. Watch Devon, Oxfordshire and Shropshire, all expected to declare late afternoon.

As far as the Metro Mayor elections are concerned, most are fights between Reform and Labour, although Greens are hopeful in West of England. However one stands out as a three cornered contest with Lib Dems in with a chance – Hull and East Yorkshire. Our candidate there is Mike Ross, who is Leader of Hull City Council and predictions have placed him second, behind Reform, with Labour close behind. Mike is well known to party members as a popular and effective Chief Steward at Federal Conferences. The result is expected mid afternoon today.

