So what can we expect today?

Results have been relatively quiet overnight. And there is a hiatus this morning until the next wave of results start after lunch.
Most Councils are counting today, which makes sense from a human resources standpoint but is rather frustrating for those of us who love the drama of election night. Some ward results are trickling in, but we will have to wait until this afternoon to see whether we have managed to take control of councils in those areas where we bucked the trend last summer and gained Westminster constituencies before winning the local council. Watch Devon, Oxfordshire and Shropshire, all expected to declare late afternoon.
As far as the Metro Mayor elections are concerned, most are fights between Reform and Labour, although Greens are hopeful in West of England. However one stands out as a three cornered contest with Lib Dems in with a chance – Hull and East Yorkshire. Our candidate there is Mike Ross, who is Leader of Hull City Council and predictions have placed him second, behind Reform, with Labour close behind. Mike is well known to party members as a popular and effective Chief Steward at Federal Conferences. The result is expected mid afternoon today.
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.
Looks like a nationwide reform protest vote.
Staffordshire they are winning even with paper candidates.
@theakes
Why do you say ‘nationwide reform protest vote’ when only a handful of results have been declared overnight?
What evidence do you have that results so far are representative of the country as a whole?
Voters are deeply concerned about the rapid & continuing demographic changes in their communities.
Gone are the days when politicians can espouse the economic benefits of immigration when we have had record inward immigration and yet failing services.
Record council tax rise, record water rates, umpteenth rise in energy bills, train fares inflation busting rise, bus fares up 50 per cent, hospitals dilapidated and over stretched , schools over subscribed, soaring rents, ballooning housing waiting lists . Just what are
those economic benefits ?
@ Craig Levene “Voters are deeply concerned about the rapid & continuing demographic changes in their communities”.
Does that include you, Craig ?
I am afraid Theakes may well be right.
Chesterfield (Derbyshire County Council) Results are not being counted until this afternoon. However there was a Chesterfield Borough Council By election result declared early this morning. The Liberal Democrats (410 votes) gained it from Labour (235), who slumped to 3rd place. Reform (350), on the basis of a minimal campaign came from nowhere to a very strong second place.
By the end of this afternoon it could well be that Chesterfield is a Labour free zone at County Council level -for the first time ever? Reform are clearly surging, whether they campaign or not, in line with national opinion polls, fawning press coverage and the first election results from last night.
David. Immigration has been in the top three concerns for voters for a considerable time .
The mantra from progressive politicians was to explain to people the economic benefits of inward immigration – it’s only fair to ask looking at our economy just what those benefits are . If your under the assumption that voters are not unduly concerned then that’s fine …
I find it extremely disturbing that our country ,along with many others ,are seemingly so disillusioned with the established party’s that feel the need to turn to the likes of Reform . Surely the the celebrations of VE Day should give food for thought, at least.
@ Craig Levene. I’m afraid you’ve ducked my question, Craig.. I asked whether you are “deeply concerned about the rapid and continuing
democratic change in (your) community”.
I and many others across the whole political spectrum, are concerned that adding a city the size of Bristol every year to the population is in no way sustainable in the long term. Those who argue otherwise, need to explain how our services can accommodate such a figure year in year out. We’ve been told previously about the economic benefits of inward immigration, it’s only right that people are now questioning that given the current state of the economic outlook and the continuing pressure on services. Hope that helps David.
It brings back memories of the surge in vote for the Liberal/SDP Alliance, when by-election gains were followed by more gains and all was wept before us, only for it to vanish at the next election when the votes piled up, but First Past the Post saw millions of votes deliver a handful of MPs. Ironically, Reform, with a policy platform a million miles away from the LIb-Dems on many issues, support PR. It will be interesting to see how their push for PR develops, if their vote increases and First Past the Post provides their best opportunity to advance.
