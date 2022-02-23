Something is wrong

I was born in 1937 so lived through the War, though I don’t remember much about it. I suppose I had a deprived childhood in material terms (sweet ration only 2oz a week; second-hand toys, if any; Fair-isle pullover darned at the elbows, short pants patched): but so did everybody else so it didn’t really matter. I had a loving family and I was never really hungry.

In my post-war formative years my generation was proud of the leading role our country and armed forces had played in defeating fascism, and continued to play as one the “top nations” in founding the UN and establishing an international economic system designed to create a more peaceful and prosperous new world.

We believed our country had, through adventurous exploration and deeds of derring-do, built a worldwide empire which we were now preparing for self-government and independence based on the admired Westminster system as established by the Mother of Parliaments. Justice, based on Magna Carta, was dispensed with the scales tipped in favour of the defendant. Our universities were internationally admired and, having given the indusial revolution and railways to the world, we continued to be at the forefront of innovation, having discovered penicillin and invented both television and the jet engine. The BBC was a source of impartial information and a vehicle for both light and serious culture and entertainment which was admired throughout the world.

What was not to like?

Yes, I know, that summary contains a lot of rose-coloured simplifications, not least the importance of the part we had played in the defeat of fascism compared with that of others, especially the USSR. But that was the over-all story as we understood it.

Half a century later the story is different.

On “Bloody Sunday” in 1972 our army fired on a crowd and killed 26 people. The “authorities” lied about it and covered it up and it took nigh on 40 years and two judicial enquiries to reveal the truth. The armed forces of which we were so proud have, to at least one authoritative and well-research source (Simon Akam: The Changing of the Guard: the British Army since 9/11; Scribe, 2021), failed miserably, in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

From the late 70s our governments abandoned our Keynesian heritage, squandered the unexpected bonus of oil revenues from for the North Sea by using them to finance an unacceptable level of unemployment in order to cow the workers into submission. The police were set against the miners. Public assets such as water, electricity and gas supplies were sold off to the highest bidder. Public housing was sold to tenants at a discount, but many of the houses have eventually landed into the hands of buy-to-let landlords. The “market” has even invaded our universities: some offer nearly half their graduates first class honours.

The Post Office introduced a new IT system, refused to recognise that it was faulty and prosecuted over 700 sup-postmasters for fraud for more than a decade. Our judicial system fined many innocent people and even put some in prison. The person in charge at the time, instead of being in prison herself or on her knees in a convent begging forgiveness, is honoured with a CBE, chairs a Healthcare Trust and is a board member of the Cabinet Office.

In 2017, 72 people died horrible deaths by fire in the Grenfell Tower block of flats because the builders, with the connivance of the local government authority, had cut corners and coated the building with unsuitable flammable cladding. Five years later the public enquiry has still not allocated blame, and no-one has yet been punished.

The “Mother of Parliaments” has been prorogued by an arrogant government and the judges who ruled that action illegal have been branded “enemies of the people.” Our government ignores procurement rules in order to reward its own supporters, accepts donations which might better be described as bribes, distorts statistics and lies brazenly and persistently, so far with impunity.

We have fallen from trying to be a being a fairer, well meaning, respected and proud country to a third rate dysfunctional kleptocracy.

Why?

Is it our lack of a written consultation or a batch of “superior laws” to preserve our rights and freedoms? Is it over-centralisation which stifles local, and local government, initiative? Or our electoral system which gives almost total power to one party or the other on the basis of fewer than half of the votes? Or the private school system which nourishes a class which believes it has the right to rule? Or our over-reliance on the delusion that we have a “special relationship” with the US? Or our over-enthusiastic adoption of neo-liberal capitalism and the obeisance to market forces? Is it that our “glorious past” has generated a national character which is backward rather than forward looking?

Whatever, all our political parties, including the Liberal Democrats, seem totally occupied with short-term solutions to current problems rather than reconstructing our system with a vision for a worthwhile future.

“It’s time for a change” – a Liberal/Liberal Democrat slogan on which I’ve fought several elections. We need to spell out what that change is, how we plan to achieve it, and then fight for it with confidence and vigour

* Peter Wrigley is a former candidate in both Westminster and European elections and is currently president of Batley and Spen liberal Democrats