Caron Lindsay

Stephen Lloyd resigns Lib Dem whip over Brexit deal

By | Thu 6th December 2018 - 2:23 pm

According to BBC South East’s Helen Catt.

It’s because of what he called “irreconcilable differences” between what he sees as his obligations to his Eastbourne constituents and the party’s anti Brexit position.

Stephen promised his constituents, a majority of whom voted to leave that he wouldn’t block Brexit. Perhaps the party’s mistake was allowing him to stand on that basis in 2017.

It’s sad but probably inevitable and the right decision in the circumstances. He’a A good guy and has been great opposing Universal Credit.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

10 Comments

  • crewegwyn 6th Dec '18 - 2:30pm

    The right decision?

    I think not.

    What happened to allowing MPs to exercise their judgement?

  • Paul 6th Dec '18 - 2:32pm

    I hope he can come back next summer.

  • Chris Bertram 6th Dec '18 - 2:42pm

    A shame, but another illustration of the debatable wisdom of making unbreakable pledges to your constituents on a particular item of policy, when the circumstances that made that pledge seem right at the time can so easily change to make it seem wrong now. It’s very likely that opinion concerning Brexit in Eastbourne has swung away from it’s “pro” position of May 2017, along with the rest of the country. Yet Stephen feels bound to stick with his position as of then. I’m sure he feels deeply conflicted. But there are lessons to learn for all of us.

  • Rob Parsons 6th Dec '18 - 2:45pm

    I do not see that this is the right or the ethical decision in any way. Stephen’s promise was ethical and well intentioned to begin with, and he has received a great deal of credit for it. But his position has now become characterised by stubbornness rather than ethics. I would go so far as to argue that keeping his promise is now less ethical than breaking it.

    In 2016 it was possible to argue that Brexit would be good for Britain, or at the very least that the gains in sovereignty etc would be worth the pain it might cause to some people in some places. It is no longer possible to argue that.

    Here is an analogy. Stephen has taken his family out on a picnic in their car. His daughter has just passed her driving test, and Stephen promises her that he will let her drive home.

    The picnic ends, the daughter drives the car away with Stephen in the passenger seat beside her and the rest of the family in the back seats. The daughter drives from side to side across the road and eventually begins to drive the car towards an abyss. The family in the back seat beg Stephen to wrest the controls from his daughter, but he says, “No, I made a promise”….

    There comes a point when one is absolved from the responsibility to keep a promise. In fact there comes a point where keeping a promise becomes unethical. Stephen seems to have passed that point. I cannot support his stance in any way.

  • Roger Billins 6th Dec '18 - 2:51pm

    I despair about our party. It is truly ironic that the two great parties of state, who are truly riven by Brexit manage to stay together and it’s us who lose an M.P. My doubts, expressed elesewhere about the People’s Vote, are reinforced. It wiill be a horribly destructive affair. If I was an M.P, I would be going down the Norway plus option.

  • David Warren 6th Dec '18 - 3:13pm

    The party has a good base in Eastbourne.

    Not only is Stephen the MP but the borough council is also run by the Lib Dems.

    Brexit is an issue that goes across party lines.

    Eastbourne voted to leave and given that fact I can see why Stephen made his pledge at the last General Election.

    My hope is that he can come back into the fold as it were sometime in the very near future.

  • Chris Bertram 6th Dec '18 - 3:24pm

    @Roger Billins – Labour has lost a couple of MPs to Independent recently, and in at least one of those cases (Frank Field) the MP’s stance on Brexit has been a pretty big factor in their departure.

  • David Evans 6th Dec '18 - 3:26pm

    Re the party allowing Stephen to stand, Bearing in mind that he was the ex MP who only lost by 700 in 2015 Clegg catastrophe and Eastbourne was chosen to be a “disabled seat” in accordance with the party’s decision to become more representative of the diversity of the country as a whole a) was there much of an alternative choice and b) if we don’t have people on both sides of the Brexit divide how diverse are we?

