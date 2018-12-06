Stephen Lloyd resigns Lib Dem whip over Brexit deal

According to BBC South East’s Helen Catt.

BREAKING: #Eastbourne MP @StephenLloydEBN has resigned the #LibDem whip due to “irreconcilable differences” between his pledge to honour the #Brexit vote and his party’s position — Helen Catt (@BBCHelenCatt) December 6, 2018

It’s because of what he called “irreconcilable differences” between what he sees as his obligations to his Eastbourne constituents and the party’s anti Brexit position.

Stephen promised his constituents, a majority of whom voted to leave that he wouldn’t block Brexit. Perhaps the party’s mistake was allowing him to stand on that basis in 2017.

It’s sad but probably inevitable and the right decision in the circumstances. He’a A good guy and has been great opposing Universal Credit.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings