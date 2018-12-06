Stephen Lloyd resigns Lib Dem whip over Brexit deal

According to BBC South East’s Helen Catt.
BREAKING: #Eastbourne MP @StephenLloydEBN has resigned the #LibDem whip due to “irreconcilable differences” between his pledge to honour the #Brexit vote and his party’s position
— Helen Catt (@BBCHelenCatt) December 6, 2018
It’s because of what he called “irreconcilable differences” between what he sees as his obligations to his Eastbourne constituents and the party’s anti Brexit position.
Stephen promised his constituents, a majority of whom voted to leave that he wouldn’t block Brexit. Perhaps the party’s mistake was allowing him to stand on that basis in 2017.
It’s sad but probably inevitable and the right decision in the circumstances. He’a A good guy and has been great opposing Universal Credit.
The right decision?
I think not.
What happened to allowing MPs to exercise their judgement?
I hope he can come back next summer.
I really hope he wasn’t pushed out. He made a promise to his constituents and should have been allowed to keep it. The party should encourage him to re-apply for the whip as soon as practicable.
A shame, but another illustration of the debatable wisdom of making unbreakable pledges to your constituents on a particular item of policy, when the circumstances that made that pledge seem right at the time can so easily change to make it seem wrong now. It’s very likely that opinion concerning Brexit in Eastbourne has swung away from it’s “pro” position of May 2017, along with the rest of the country. Yet Stephen feels bound to stick with his position as of then. I’m sure he feels deeply conflicted. But there are lessons to learn for all of us.
I do not see that this is the right or the ethical decision in any way. Stephen’s promise was ethical and well intentioned to begin with, and he has received a great deal of credit for it. But his position has now become characterised by stubbornness rather than ethics. I would go so far as to argue that keeping his promise is now less ethical than breaking it.
In 2016 it was possible to argue that Brexit would be good for Britain, or at the very least that the gains in sovereignty etc would be worth the pain it might cause to some people in some places. It is no longer possible to argue that.
Here is an analogy. Stephen has taken his family out on a picnic in their car. His daughter has just passed her driving test, and Stephen promises her that he will let her drive home.
The picnic ends, the daughter drives the car away with Stephen in the passenger seat beside her and the rest of the family in the back seats. The daughter drives from side to side across the road and eventually begins to drive the car towards an abyss. The family in the back seat beg Stephen to wrest the controls from his daughter, but he says, “No, I made a promise”….
There comes a point when one is absolved from the responsibility to keep a promise. In fact there comes a point where keeping a promise becomes unethical. Stephen seems to have passed that point. I cannot support his stance in any way.
” He’s A good guy and has been great opposing Universal Credit.”
I’m sorry, Caron, he may be a good guy – but he hasn’t been great opposing Universal Credit. His voting record :
• On 9 Mar 2011: voted to introduce Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payments and to restrict housing benefit for those in social housing deemed to have excess bedrooms.
• On 13 Jun 2011: voted against introducing a childcare element to Universal Credit.
• On 13 Jun 2011: voted against a proposal to exclude up to fifty thousand pounds in an ISA from the assessment of capital used to determine if someone in work is eligible for Universal Credit.
• On 15 Jun 2011: voted to introduce Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payments and to restrict housing benefit for those in social housing deemed to have excess bedrooms.
• On 31 Jan 2012: voted to move from a national council tax benefit to a system of local councils administering council tax reductions for those in financial need.
• On 1 Feb 2012: voted not to increase the time people can receive contribution based ESA from one year to at least 730 days.
• On 1 Feb 2012: voted not to make an exception for those with a cancer diagnosis or undergoing cancer treatment from the 365 day limit on receiving contribution based Employment and Support Allowance.
• On 1 Feb 2012: voted not to exclude child benefit from the benefit cap.
• On 1 Feb 2012: voted not to set the lower rate of the Universal Credit payment in relation to disabled children and young people at a minimum of two-thirds of the higher rate.
• On 21 Feb 2012: voted not to add proposed exclusions from a reduction in housing benefits due to being deemed to have excess bedrooms.
• On 24 Oct 2012: absent for a vote on Draft Housing Benefit (Amendment) Regulations 2012 — Under Occupation Critera — Local Housing Allowance Rates
• On 21 Nov 2012: voted to cap the total amount of welfare benefits an individual can claim from April 2013 at £350 for a single person and £500 for couple per week.
• On 8 Jan 2013: voted to cap any increase discretionary working age benefits and tax credits at 1% in 2014-15 and 2015-16
• On 21 Jan 2013:Lloyd voted to set the rate of increase of certain benefits, payments and tax credits at 1% rather than in line with prices at 2.2% for 2014 and 2015
I despair about our party. It is truly ironic that the two great parties of state, who are truly riven by Brexit manage to stay together and it’s us who lose an M.P. My doubts, expressed elesewhere about the People’s Vote, are reinforced. It wiill be a horribly destructive affair. If I was an M.P, I would be going down the Norway plus option.
The party has a good base in Eastbourne.
Not only is Stephen the MP but the borough council is also run by the Lib Dems.
Brexit is an issue that goes across party lines.
Eastbourne voted to leave and given that fact I can see why Stephen made his pledge at the last General Election.
My hope is that he can come back into the fold as it were sometime in the very near future.
@Roger Billins – Labour has lost a couple of MPs to Independent recently, and in at least one of those cases (Frank Field) the MP’s stance on Brexit has been a pretty big factor in their departure.
Re the party allowing Stephen to stand, Bearing in mind that he was the ex MP who only lost by 700 in 2015 Clegg catastrophe and Eastbourne was chosen to be a “disabled seat” in accordance with the party’s decision to become more representative of the diversity of the country as a whole a) was there much of an alternative choice and b) if we don’t have people on both sides of the Brexit divide how diverse are we?