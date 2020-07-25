The Voice

Stephen Williams selected to fight West of England mayoral election

By | Sat 25th July 2020 - 11:30 am

Great news from the West of England. Former MP for Bristol West Stephen Williams will be the Liberal Democrats candidate for mayor of the West of England Combined Authority:

The election takes place in May 2021.

His selection was covered in Bristol Live

In a statement announcing his bid, he said: “This election really matters to people’s everyday lives because the mayor decides where a lot of money is spent to improve buses, cycling and other ways to get around, new housing and creating new jobs.

“I know our area well because before I went into politics I had jobs in all three parts of the West of England.”

He added: “Many residents won’t know much about the current mayor because he is completely invisible.

“I’m completely different because I love meeting local people, listening to them and then getting on with delivering what they need.

“I have a strong record of local action and know how to get results.”

Bath and North East Somerset’s Liberal Democrats announced his candidacy this morning (Friday, July 24), and said they have confidence that he could win.

Dine Romero, leader of Bath and North East Somerset Council, said: “Stephen is a really strong contender and if he wins he will definitely make things happen in the West of England and that is desperately needed right now.”

At South Gloucestershire Council, Lib Dem group leader Claire Young said Mr Williams is “the only candidate who can beat the Conservative in May.”

 

  • Ian 25th Jul '20 - 1:20pm

    Hardly good news. He was the most pompous and inept of our junior ministers during the coalition, regularly the subject of knowing comments behind his back from his parliamentary colleagues and party staff. I can only assume we don’t expect to win the mayoralty next time around.

