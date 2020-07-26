Last print issue of Liberator now free online

Liberator 402 is on its way to subscribers and is available as a free download from our website: www.liberatormagazine.org.uk
This is our last issue in print, and future Liberators will be free downloads from the website, which also has a free archive of copies back to 2001.
In future anyone – not just subscribers – can download and read Liberator on any device they wish, print out parts of it and pass it on to anyone interested.
We will send out email notifications when each PDF issue comes out. To be on this list please visit our website to sign up or email us at: [email protected]
Liberator 402 includes:
The Next Leader Speaks
Ed Davey and Layla Moran answer Liberator’s questions on how they would approach being Lib Dem leader
Beads Without String
Hardly anyone knows what holds Liberal Democrat policies together and the party bores and baffles the public. Michael Meadowcroft suggests some solutions
Staring us in the Face
Responses are needed to everything from a pandemic-induced recession to Black Lives Matter, and a look at Liberal history will reveal many of them, says Trevor Smith
Getting the Builders In
Susan Simmonds finds much to think about in Layla Moran’s Build Back Better booklet
Liberal Lessons About a Painful Past
More statues not fewer is the way to better reflect history – and leave Gladstone alone – says Stephen Williams
We Just Want to Breathe
Mary Page looks at how Bristol’s fallen Colston statue could point the way to a better society
The Communities the Lib Dems Ignored
Janice Turner looks at why the Liberal Democrats’ performance among black and minority ethnic voters has been so abysmal, and at one way to change that
Don’t Waste a Crisis
Recovery from Covid-19 offers a chance for a more liberal, equitable and greener economics, says Bernard Greaves
Time to Get Tough
Capitalist excesses and their consequences should be in Lib Dem sights, says William Tranby
A Market for Councils
Power should be devolved both to and by councils, which should embrace a diverse market for services, says Daniel Duggan
Plus Radical Bulletin, Letters, Reviews and Lord Bonkers’ Diary.