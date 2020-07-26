Ed Davey writes: Putting Liberalism at the heart of diversity and anti-racism

Our party’s record on diversity is poor – and when it comes to representation of Black and Asian communities it is unacceptable. It will be a central purpose of my leadership to sort this – working with people inside and outside our party.

Two years ago, the Alderdice Review, set out the problem with great clarity – with clear recommendations for sorting the problem. Yet the Thornhill Review of the 2019 General Election rightly concludes progress has been glacially slow. This work now needs to be super-charged.

It does require leadership from the top – the top of every level in our party.

Take my constituency of Kingston and Surbiton. It is the most diverse of any constituency we currently hold in Parliament. And after 20 years of working with our large Tamil, Korean, Pakistani and Gujarati populations, we now have one of the most diverse party memberships in the country and 8 out of our 38 councillors have BAME backgrounds.

And while I know we still have much more to do, I do think my experience leading this local effort will be useful in the nationwide effort we must now urgently engage in.

The key to our success in Kingston has been hard work – going out to listen and engage with every community in our area. I personally visit our mosques, Hindu temples and churches very regularly – indeed, for our Sikh community, I even helped them establish Kingston’s first gurdwara. And I’m a regular at the schools many of our diverse communities hold every Saturday to teach different languages and cultures – from Urdu to Arabic, Korean to Tamil.

It’s this reach out I would lead and would ask every local party to lead. As a party, we have to do better than simply stand with our arms open and then hope people will come to us.

Take Britain’s black community. The facts suggest that church attendance among the black community is high. And whether you are a Christian or not, whether you are religious or not, my message to you is this: if you are not prepared to go and listen and speak to Britain’s black community where they gather you are not serious about making our party diverse.

The Open Letter which this article responds to also asks for specific areas where our party could promote keystone policies to address systemic racial inequalities.

Given there is so much to do, and so much evidence, we must start by implementing all the recommendations of the most recent reviews like Grenfell, Windrush and the BAME experience of Covid-19. But we must of course do far more.

I’d start with stop & search. Under suspicionless stop & search powers (“Section 60”) a black person is 47 times more likely to be stopped than a white person. Forty-seven times. I asked the Prime Minister a few weeks ago to stop this racist policy – yet he blustered and waffled, as usual. But if we want to tackle the systemic racism your letter rightly identifies, we must end this racist practice. And our party must campaign for it, until this law is repealed.

The second is the Covid crisis. We have seen the devastating impact of Covid, but especially its disproportionate impact on ethnic minorities. And Covid-19 has thereby exacerbated existing inequalities. We must understand this better, fast – and act.

Finally, one of my core platforms in this election is my caring agenda – based partly on my own experience: I was a young carer for my mum during her terminal fight against cancer – and I’ve since cared for my Nanna when she was frail and elderly and my severely disabled son, now, on a daily basis. And I know there are millions of people who share my experiences.

And caring is an issue of diversity and equality. The vast majority of carers are either women or from BAME backgrounds – and so often, both. If we could be the voice of carers, we would also be speaking up for women and so many black and ethnic minority women as well.

My first political campaign ever – several years before I joined the party – was an anti-Apartheid campaign. While this shows my age – I am proud that my first political victory was getting an Oxford college to disinvest from Barclays Bank, as they were investing in South Africa.

If you elect me as Leader, I will continue that work I started years ago: a lifetime commitment to tackle the scourge of racism and to fight the disgrace of racial inequality – inside and outside of our party.

* Ed Davey is the MP for Kingston & Surbiton and Acting co-Leader of the Liberal Democrats