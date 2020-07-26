Lynne Featherstone writes….Vote Layla!

I took over as Layla’s mentor when Vince had to stop because he became leader. I didn’t know her. I’d met her only once at a training weekend a few years earlier. We had lunch to introduce ourselves to each other. I came away from that very first meeting thinking here is someone who should be our leader.

I did my damndest to get her to run last time against Jo and Ed. Sadly (but possibly wisely) she resisted my pleading. She felt having been in Parliament a short time, and with a majority of just 800, she wasn’t ready. This time, with her majority increased to almost 9000; there was no holding her back. She is original, brave, intelligent, empathetic, and charismatic, and she will move us forward together.

Layla is liberal through and through and through. She wants every single person to fulfil their potential and have the security to live life as they choose. The words in our preamble: no one shall be enslaved by poverty, ignorance or conformity, called to her as they did to me.

Her key priorities on education, the environment and the economy – Universal Basic Income and carbon negative (not just neutral!) targets and a teacher-led curriculum are how we move forward. Bold, liberal ideas, delivered with the right message and messenger will build our party and our country back better. You can read more about her plan for the party and vision for the country here.

With Layla, we can move on from the coalition voting record. We can rebuild trust and deliver positive and progressive change. Yes – we did some good things during the coalition. I was the originator and architect of the same-sex marriage law. But brilliant and liberal as that was – it’s not what people think of when the word coalition is brought up, and the coalition will be brought up in the many interviews our new leader will be grilled in. Being able to move the conversation forward from it is vital.

I’m writing here because I am asking you to vote for Layla in our leadership contest – to give us the vision, the plan, the profile, the ambition and the votes we need. This is a moment in our history where we need to change. Doing the same, looking the same and being the same will see us fall even lower than our current dreadful 6% in the polls.

We need the media to carry our message. Layla is all over the media. She was on Sophy Ridge (Sky) this morning, talking about the cross-party Coronavirus Inquiry that she is chairing, as well as the future of our party. She’s also in the Observer today, in an interview talking about tactically working with Keir Starmer’s Labour party where it can benefit us – but proper electoral reform will be the price for any possible post-2024 coalition. We got burned once – that won’t happen again with Layla.

As a party, we make policy – but policy alone doesn’t translate into votes. Layla describes it wonderfully as the party writing the prose and the leader’s job being to turn it into poetry. Layla is the candidate who can stand out from the crowd and credibly deliver a progressive liberal vision.

So please, Vote Layla and let’s move forward together!

* Lynne Featherstone was the MP for Hornsey and Wood Green from 2005 to 2015, and served as a minister in both the Home Office and Department for International Development. She is now a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords and blogs at www.lynnefeatherstone.org.