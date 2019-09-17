The Ronseal of British politics – A storming speech from Jo

I was “up in the gods” for Jo’s speech this afternoon in Bournemouth.

The first thing to say is that the speech seemed to me to be visually very powerful. Jo is a commanding, strong presence on stage. She stands centre stage, with no lectern or notes, barely glancing visibly at the distant autocues. Her posture and gestures are bold and decisive.

And her speech was bold and decisive.

In the round, I thought her speech was a barnstormer.

Thank goodness, she presented a refreshingly clear and robust alternative to the vacillation of Corbyn and the near-dictatorship of Johnson. Strategically what she is doing, and what she did in this speech, is canny, summed up by this line, which received one of the few intra-speech standing ovataions which I have witnessed during a leader’s speech (indeed there were chants of “Jo, Jo,Jo”):

Let me be clear. There is no limit to my ambition for our party. And today I am standing here as your candidate for Prime Minister.

To those of you with long memories this may seem uncannily like David Steel’s much-mocked: “Go back to your constituencies and prepare for government”, but I think it is the only sensible strategy for Jo and the Liberal Democrats.

The first task is clear. We must stop Brexit. And we are crystal clear: a Liberal Democrat majority government will revoke Article 50 on day one. Because there is no Brexit that will be good for our country.

There is no messing about here. Jo and the party cannot be accused of fence-sitting. It’s a Ronseal policy. It does exactly what it says on the tin.

We all know that commitment has never been Boris Johnson’s strong suit…

That line was brilliantly delivered. It was the first half of a sentence but Jo paused lengthily after “suit”, the audience caught up and Jo gave a knowing smile.

And Boris Johnson’s insults of choice are rather revealing. Big girl’s blouse, girly swot. But let me tell you conference, if he thinks being a woman is somehow a weakness. He’s about to find out: it is not.

Again there was great delivery for that passage. And, my goodness me, that final sentence was delivered with thundering power. – Another standing ovation with whoops and foot stomping.

I found Jo’s summary of today’s politics devastatingly astute:

…Corbyn. If he had campaigned to Remain in 2016 with half of the energy he put into the 2017 election, we may have seen a different result. Then the day after the referendum, he said we should trigger Article 50 immediately. He whipped his MPs to vote for it. And even now, when faced with all the clear and obvious dangers that Brexit brings, Jeremy Corbyn still insists that if Labour win a General Election, they will negotiate their own Brexit deal to take us out of the EU. Nigel Farage might be Brexit by name, but it is very clear that Jeremy Corbyn is Brexit by nature.

And there was this great bit of historical context, calling on famous Liberals who have trail-blazed in the past:

It was Gladstone’s minister W. E. Forster who asked why any child should miss out on education, and made parents send their children to school. It was David Lloyd George who asked why the most vulnerable in society are left to fend for themselves, and paved the way for the welfare state. It was Beveridge who asked why anyone should have to pay for healthcare, and masterminded our beloved NHS. It was Paddy Ashdown who asked whether it is inevitable that modern economies destroy the natural environment, and put the Liberal Democrats at the forefront of green thinking. Liberal Democrats, we come from a long line of innovators.

Jo devoted a large part of her speech to measurement of the country’s success by well-being as opposed to GDP. With respect to that, her reference to Jacinda Ardern was very smart, particularly as it points people to a model young female Prime Minister:

When it comes to GDP, Bobby Kennedy was spot on fifty years ago. It measures everything in short, except that which makes life worthwhile. That’s why a Liberal Democrat government will put the wellbeing of people and our planet at the heart of what we do. And this Autumn, we will set out our own wellbeing budget. Others around the world are doing this already. Take Jacinda Ardern. Thanks to her, the New Zealand government set out the world’s first wellbeing budget.

Based on her performances to date as leader, I was expecting a cracking speech from Jo, and we got a cracking speech.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.