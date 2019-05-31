George Kendall

Success will bring a painful challenge and we must embrace it

By | Fri 31st May 2019 - 11:25 am
We’ve had an extraordinarily successful month. Back in April, we were written off, now we are clear leaders of a national movement that potentially includes over half the country. But we must be prepared for the cost of success.
Many who want a People’s Vote will join us, but they won’t agree with all our policies. A key part of our values is the belief that people should not be enslaved by conformity and should think for themselves.  Well, that belief is going to be put to the test.
There are many thousands of social democrats who are disgusted with Corbyn’s economic illiteracy, his hardline socialism, and his supporters’ intolerance of anyone who disagrees with him. If these thousands join us, and especially if some of them are moderate Labour MPs, that will start to change the culture of our party.
There will be thousands of Tory members who are disgusted with the way their leadership have caved into populism, have put personal careers and party before country, and are leading the nation in a calamitous direction. If these thousands join us, and especially if some are moderate Tory MPs, that will start to change the culture of our party.
This will be painful but necessary. If we refused to be a broad church, then we’d only get narrow support and the two-party system would re-assert itself. If so, our country, as it suffered under a succession of governments led by dishonest populists of the left and right, would rightly treat us with contempt.
Of course, it’s only a small minority in our party who oppose the broad-based alliance needed to change our country’s direction. But they are a loud minority, and they call our potential fellow members “neoliberals”, “reactionaries”, “soggy centrists”, and “authoritarians”.

Part of our party’s culture is that we don’t like unnecessary conflict. If someone is rude, we prefer just to change the conversation. Often that’s sensible. But, in this case, we must not stay silent.
If our potential fellow members hear themselves being insulted by Liberal Democrats, and no Liberal Democrat speaks up in their defence, they’ll not join. And if enough of them don’t join, this historical opportunity may be lost.
 
We must not let that happen.

* George Kendall is vice-chair of the Social Democrat Group. He writes in a personal capacity.

2 Comments

  • Neil Sandison 31st May '19 - 12:02pm

    Couldnt agree more George we have a golden oppertunity to build a broad progressive social liberal movement without all the doctrinal baggage that has held british politics back for many decades in this country .Evidence based policy making rather than ideological lurches to the left or right .Brexit is a manifestation of how that can cripple a country that has only just recently escaped a external recession brought about by casino economics in the international financial markets .simplistic solutions that claim the grass is greener if only we adopt one or other economic model will just put us back into the same scenario .

  • Paul Barker 31st May '19 - 12:06pm

    Hear hear. The Voters are listening to us again & we must greet them with open hearts. Liberals should work with those who are not Liberals, (inside & outside the Party) to break open the system & let people in.

