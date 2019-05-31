Success will bring a painful challenge and we must embrace it

We’ve had an extraordinarily successful month. Back in April, we were written off, now we are clear leaders of a national movement that potentially includes over half the country. But we must be prepared for the cost of success.

Many who want a People’s Vote will join us, but they won’t agree with all our policies. A key part of our values is the belief that people should not be enslaved by conformity and should think for themselves. Well, that belief is going to be put to the test.

There are many thousands of social democrats who are disgusted with Corbyn’s economic illiteracy , his hardline socialism, and his supporters’ intolerance of anyone who disagrees with him. If these thousands join us, and especially if some of them are moderate Labour MPs, that will start to change the culture of our party.

There will be thousands of Tory members who are disgusted with the way their leadership have caved into populism, have put personal careers and party before country, and are leading the nation in a calamitous direction. If these thousands join us, and especially if some are moderate Tory MPs, that will start to change the culture of our party.

This will be painful but necessary. If we refused to be a broad church, then we’d only get narrow support and the two-party system would re-assert itself. If so, our country, as it suffered under a succession of governments led by dishonest populists of the left and right, would rightly treat us with contempt.

Of course, it’s only a small minority in our party who oppose the broad-based alliance needed to change our country’s direction. But they are a loud minority, and they call our potential fellow members “neoliberals”, “reactionaries”, “soggy centrists”, and “authoritarians”.

Part of our party’s culture is that we don’t like unnecessary conflict. If someone is rude, we prefer just to change the conversation. Often that’s sensible. But, in this case, we must not stay silent.

If our potential fellow members hear themselves being insulted by Liberal Democrats, and no Liberal Democrat speaks up in their defence, they’ll not join. And if enough of them don’t join, this historical opportunity may be lost.

We must not let that happen.

* George Kendall is vice-chair of the Social Democrat Group. He writes in a personal capacity.