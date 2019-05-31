Time for us to be generous to Change UK

Yes, it is only one opinion poll
Westminster voting intention:
LDem: 24% (+6)
Brex: 22% (+4)
Con: 19% (-5)
Lab: 19% (-5)
Grn: 8% (+2)
via @YouGov
Chgs. w/ 17 May
— Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 30, 2019
putting the Liberal Democrats in first place on 24% and Change UK in nth on 1%. But it is astounding, exciting, and further evidence of a real shift in public opinion. The political tide that swept us away in 2015 has turned again. Partly this is our doing, partly it is the weather.
So what next? I’ve long argued – even when Change UK seemed to be fighting against us more than anyone – that we would inevitably end up working together, and Chuk’s strategy was all about doing that from a position of strength. Well they failed, and we can crow. But perhaps we shouldn’t.
It wasn’t obvious 2 months ago that we would end up being the voice of remain and Chuk would be relegated to 1%, and it might have happened the other way round. What I think really worked for us is that the remain public understood that we were open to working with other remainers, and they saw that Chuk just wanted to fight us.
So. If we want this to be a trend and not a blip. If we want to build on this momentum and move above 24% in the polls into real mould-breaking territory, let’s double down on this success.
We don’t need to say to Chuk that you’ve lost and you can join us on our terms or do off what Boris Johnson would do to business. And we shouldn’t. This is a chance to build a broader alliance, to relaunch and renew, and be seen to be doing so. We have often said that no one party has all the answers. Let’s open our hearts in a spirit of self-improvement, to constructive engagement with people who have had sincere reasons for not joining us in the past. It is not easy. We are instinctively tribal political animals like all the others. But we can do it.
I believe that the voters will reward us for putting aside tribal differences of the past, embracing a broader church and finding a new way forward for the country. But I don’t think we should just do this for show. There are some weaknesses that we could put right here. We gravitate to policies that show how good we are and avoid those that show our ability to take tough decisions where necessary. We need to do both. The party machine is run by an alphabet soup of largely unknown and unaccountable committees. Even the elected ones are almost wholly unaccountable. Decisions as monumental as adopting diversity quotas can be made without consultation by persons unknown. The policy committee is unwilling or unable to deliver the digital collaborative policy forum on the Pirate Party model that any democratic 21st century party should have. You may disagree with my examples, but the point remains.
So lets be generous to Change UK and others. Use them as an opportunity to grow and learn and improve ourselves and show the public that we deserve a first place in the polls.
* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.
While the lofty principles of this article are all well and good, and magnanimity in victory is laudable, the fact remains that most of the ChUKkers are not even remotely liberal.
We’ve got a supporters’ scheme now, largely because the leadership was scared of ChUK; they can join that and see how they fare.
Hear Here!
Change are not Liberal, neither are most people. Once we have transformed The UK into a genuinely democratic, Federal family of Nations & Regions then we can decide if we want to restrict ourselves to representing Liberalism. We have to get to those sunny uplands first & we can get there faster leading an Alliance of Liberals, Greens, Centrists, Social Democrats & Voters who just want to see Politicians behaving like Adults.
This is our Time & we have to seize it with open arms & open Hearts.
Having shared a political party with some of the chUkkers I can confirm they are neither liberal, nor democratic, and some such as Chuka and Luciana spent more time criticising and attacking the lib dems than they did the tories.
Jennie is right here. They can join the supporters scheme. I know this Broxtowe Lib Dem wont be looking forward to Anna Soubry joining us.
Paul: the problem is that we won’t get to the position where we can transform the UK without articulating clear principles that people can believe in.
The lesson of the local elections, the Euros, and yes the rogue poll that Joe quotes in his article is unarguably “be clear and unambiguous and voters will reward you”.
Watering ourselves down after that is a blatant act of self sabotage.
I may well be thick but I don’t understand how we can merge with them as a party, if they ask us, because they don’t seem to have a political philosophy they unite behind except for being pro EU. When the SDP and the Liberals worked together we knew what each party stood for and that there was a broad agreement in terms of the outcomes we wished to achieve.
Even if the switch to Remain/Leave as a political axis rather than Left or Right grows stronger and lasts there will be many decisions to be made about the sort of society the country wants in the future. Each CHUK MP or member therefore should make this decision as an individual and determine whether they can sign up to the preamble of our constitution.
My supportive comment was for Joe’s piece. While we should ensure we are not exploited when working with other parties our approach should be inclusive if we are to stop Brexit and win proportional representation. Churchill had some good advice for our commenters. He said ‘ ln defeat, defiance: In victory generousity!
Chucka and his merry crew are part self entitled Blairities plus self entitled disgruntled Tory wannabes. There aren’t Barge poles long enough at this time.