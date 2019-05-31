Time for us to be generous to Change UK

Yes, it is only one opinion poll

Westminster voting intention: LDem: 24% (+6)

Brex: 22% (+4)

Con: 19% (-5)

Lab: 19% (-5)

Grn: 8% (+2) via @YouGov

putting the Liberal Democrats in first place on 24% and Change UK in nth on 1%. But it is astounding, exciting, and further evidence of a real shift in public opinion. The political tide that swept us away in 2015 has turned again. Partly this is our doing, partly it is the weather.

So what next? I’ve long argued – even when Change UK seemed to be fighting against us more than anyone – that we would inevitably end up working together, and Chuk’s strategy was all about doing that from a position of strength. Well they failed, and we can crow. But perhaps we shouldn’t.

It wasn’t obvious 2 months ago that we would end up being the voice of remain and Chuk would be relegated to 1%, and it might have happened the other way round. What I think really worked for us is that the remain public understood that we were open to working with other remainers, and they saw that Chuk just wanted to fight us.



So. If we want this to be a trend and not a blip. If we want to build on this momentum and move above 24% in the polls into real mould-breaking territory, let’s double down on this success.

We don’t need to say to Chuk that you’ve lost and you can join us on our terms or do off what Boris Johnson would do to business. And we shouldn’t. This is a chance to build a broader alliance, to relaunch and renew, and be seen to be doing so. We have often said that no one party has all the answers. Let’s open our hearts in a spirit of self-improvement, to constructive engagement with people who have had sincere reasons for not joining us in the past. It is not easy. We are instinctively tribal political animals like all the others. But we can do it.

I believe that the voters will reward us for putting aside tribal differences of the past, embracing a broader church and finding a new way forward for the country. But I don’t think we should just do this for show. There are some weaknesses that we could put right here. We gravitate to policies that show how good we are and avoid those that show our ability to take tough decisions where necessary. We need to do both. The party machine is run by an alphabet soup of largely unknown and unaccountable committees. Even the elected ones are almost wholly unaccountable. Decisions as monumental as adopting diversity quotas can be made without consultation by persons unknown. The policy committee is unwilling or unable to deliver the digital collaborative policy forum on the Pirate Party model that any democratic 21st century party should have. You may disagree with my examples, but the point remains.

So lets be generous to Change UK and others. Use them as an opportunity to grow and learn and improve ourselves and show the public that we deserve a first place in the polls.

* Joe Otten was the candidate for Sheffield Heeley in June 2017, is a councillor in Sheffield and is Tuesday editor of Liberal Democrat Voice.