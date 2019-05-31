Ed and Jo round 1 – the London leadership hustings

It’s going to be a gruelling month for our Lib Dem leadership candidates. They’ve both had a fair bit of media exposure the last couple of days and tonight they are in Jeremy Corbyn’s backyard having their first hustings.

If anyone who is actually there wants to write up a report of the event, it would be very gratefully received. There were a lot of you there – which is fantastic on a Friday night on not that much notice.

In the meantime, here’s the pick of the tweets from the event. London Lib Dems did a fairly comprehsensive blow by blow account. Here are some other voices.

New members are impressed:

So at my first ever hustings as a political party member. Strangely, after 30 years voting Labour, it’s with the Lib Dem’s. in Islington! Corbyn’s stomping ground. Strange times. good luck @EdwardJDavey and @joswinson #libdemleadership — Jane (@WestminsterJane) May 31, 2019

Opening statements

#LibDemLeadership #libdemsurge Clear messaging can transform our party’s fortunes…Ed Davey leads on education and his experience with Climate politics @EdwardJDavey pic.twitter.com/9nbkc0Dkbm — David Chadwick (@chadders812) May 31, 2019

Ed appeals to members with his record: revoking section 28, climate, human rights. @LondonLibDems hustings #LibDemLeadership — RoisIN Miller (@roisinmiller) May 31, 2019

@joswinson “we need to put people and the planet first. Making business part of the solution. We need a leader to cut through to the new generations”. #LibDemSurge #LibDemLeadership — David Chadwick (@chadders812) May 31, 2019

Questions

First, Brexit

Delighted that both #LibDemLeadership candidates say that ‘no-deal’ cannot be on the #PeoplesVote ballot, because as #EdForLeader says ‘it’s meaningless’; choice has to be between reality of ‘deal’ and #Remain — Sarah Ludford 🔶🔶#FBPE (@SarahLudford) May 31, 2019

@joswinson we should have made the emotional argument for EU membership #Libdemleadership — Rory Fitzgerald (@RoryFitzESS) May 31, 2019

Ed says we have to make the case for the EU and that starts with peace. “Britain needs to be in the front seat arguing for peace” Ed talks about wielding soft power in the EU eg defunding Russia by reducing gas imports #LibDemLeadership #LibDemSurge #LibDemHustings — Michael Fox 🔶 (@kangavallo) May 31, 2019

Now non Brexit priorities

@LibDems Hustings Question: What’s your vision for the party in one line? Ed: “Take carbon out of capitalism”. Jo “to rethink the way the economy so that it works for the planet, but for people too”. #LibDemLeadership #LibDemSurge — David Chadwick (@chadders812) May 31, 2019

@EdwardJDavey we should be building council homes not paying housing benefit to private landlords #Libdemleadership — Rory Fitzgerald (@RoryFitzESS) May 31, 2019

And what about Change UK et al?

Ed says he will work with anybody to stop Brexit because we have to. For elections “different tests apply”. Ed says cautious about CUK. Points out that Joan Ryan chaired the no to AV campaign. “Not convinced they are a sustainable party” @ForChange_Now #LibDemLeadership — Michael Fox 🔶 (@kangavallo) May 31, 2019

Tackling poverty

“We need to build a huge number of council homes, that will have the biggest effect on tackling poverty and inequality on our country” — London Lib Dems 🔶🇪🇺 (@LondonLibDems) May 31, 2019

Jo talked about work and wages alongside homebuilding

https://twitter.com/LondonLibDems/status/113453160360513126

Combatting tax avoidance

Ed and Jo both applaud international cooperation (unsurprisingly, I hope). Ed focuses on tax cooperation within the EU and with poster country. Jo wants reformed taxes for tech firms and more business responsibility “not ok to evade tax”#LibDemLeadership #LibDemSurge — Michael Fox 🔶 (@kangavallo) May 31, 2019

Transport

Ed on Transport: “Franchising system is totally broken. Separation between track and train needs revising. There are not for profits and mutual organisations. We have got to stop internal flights within the United Kingdom” #LibDemLeadership #LibDemSurge — David Chadwick (@chadders812) May 31, 2019

Jo says it’s positive that train usage has gone up but the trains need to improve. Jo calls for investment in transport infrastructure. Jo says we should borrow to invest. HS2 doesn’t go far enough – literally – to Manchester only. #LibDemLeadership #LibDemSurge #LibDemHustings — Michael Fox 🔶 (@kangavallo) May 31, 2019

A difference of opinion on electoral reform

Ed Davey: We need to introduce electoral reform in local elections so that people get used to it. Then we can look at Westminster. @EdwardJDavey #LibDemLeadership 🔶 — David Bufton (@davidpjbufton) May 31, 2019

On PR @joswinson says we have a huge opportunity now, given the fractured nature of politics. Time to build cross-party support for it #LibDemLeadership — WalthamForestLibDems (@wflds) May 31, 2019

Closing statements

Jo Swinson: If you want a leader who can cut through to the media and unite the liberal message, join me. @joswinson #LibDemLeadership 🔶 — David Bufton (@davidpjbufton) May 31, 2019

#EdForLeader in his closing remarks at #LibDemLeadership hustings says we should not limit our ambitions but aim for a @LibDems Prime Minister. His priorities are: #StopBrexit #TackleClimateChange #FairerSociety — Sarah Ludford 🔶🔶#FBPE (@SarahLudford) May 31, 2019

And what did people think?

Ok I was undecided on the way in but on the way out I just politely turned down a Jo sticker. I guess that means I’ve made up my mind #EdForLeader 🤷🏻‍♂️ #LibDemSurge #LibDemLeadership #LibDemHustings — Michael Fox 🔶 (@kangavallo) May 31, 2019

#LibDemLeadership hustings just finishing – they’re both good. Ed more old style, a bit more tribal. Jo more fluent, flexible, creative. Both major politicians- it’s great to have a real choice. — C T Johnson (@grauniaddict) May 31, 2019