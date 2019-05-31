The Voice

Ed and Jo round 1 – the London leadership hustings

It’s going to be a gruelling month for our Lib Dem leadership candidates. They’ve both had a fair bit of media exposure the last couple of days and tonight they are in Jeremy Corbyn’s backyard having their first hustings.

If anyone who is actually there wants to write up a report of the event, it would be very gratefully received. There were a lot of you there – which is fantastic on a Friday night on not that much notice.

In the meantime, here’s the pick of the tweets from the event. London Lib Dems did a fairly comprehsensive blow by blow account. Here are some other voices.

New members are impressed:

Opening statements

 

Questions

First, Brexit

Now non Brexit priorities

And what about Change UK et al?

 

Tackling poverty

Jo talked about work and wages alongside homebuilding

https://twitter.com/LondonLibDems/status/113453160360513126

Combatting tax avoidance

Transport

 

A difference of opinion on electoral reform

 

Closing statements

And what did people think?

 

