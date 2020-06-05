Support Hong Kong. Boycott HSBC and First Direct.

Embed from Getty Images

A few days ago, June 4th, marked the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square protests. It also marked the day that HSBC would announce the disappointing news that they were standing with China in support of its new “security” law.

It would be naive to think that the bank, which in its advertising has described itself as a “global citizen” actually cares about the citizens of Hong Kong. However by doing this they are making the assumption that you also do not care about the citizens of Hong Kong. Or, at the very least, you do not care about it enough to close any accounts you have with them.

With eight million customers in the UK, across their First Direct and HSBC brands, I’m not going to pretend that a few committed activists shutting their accounts will cause them to row back on their policy, but, that being said, I for one am also not content with sitting and doing nothing. I cannot “support” a business with my custom which chooses to favour a totalitarian state that quashes free speech and backs a law which has led to sustained protests in Hong Kong.

That’s why June 4th also marked the day that I shut my First Direct accounts and, if you care about protecting the people of Hong Kong, I’d urge you to do the same with any personal, business or local party accounts you may hold with them – and please, don’t be shy about letting them know exactly why you’re closing them down.

I just closed my First Direct accounts. Tomorrow I’m calling 03450 511378 to register my formal compliant regarding the fact their parent company, HSBC, is supporting China’s totalitarian, anti free speech, security law.#BoycottFirstDirect #BoycottHSBChttps://t.co/hZjiFgEWfq pic.twitter.com/aOcwzhGWxx — 🏳️‍🌈🔶 Guy Benson 🔶🏳️‍🌈 (@GuyBenson96) June 4, 2020

#BoycottHSBC #BoycottFirstDirect

* Guy Benson is a Liberal Democrat member who also serves on the executive of the Young Liberals.