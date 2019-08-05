Tactical voting and the Brecon by-election

How did we win the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election? To state the obvious, people changed their vote between 2017 and 2019. Contrary to most of the comment in the press from both Tories and Liberal Democrats, the main reason we won was not because of a remain alliance. The numbers are very clear. We gained 14.3% of the vote between 2017 and 2019.
Where did those votes come from? They certainly didn’t come from the Conservatives. The vote for the ‘pro-Brexit’ parties (CON, BREX and UKIP) stayed remarkably stable: they took exactly 50% of the vote in 2017 and 50.3% in 2019. Some of the votes came from Plaid but only 3.1%. So, apart from Plaid, we gained 11.3% from elsewhere. And there is only one place these came from – Labour. The Labour vote completely collapsed from 17.7% to 5.3%, a drop of 12.4%. Almost all of this seems to have moved to the Liberal Democrats. There is a discrepancy of 1% which equates to the Monster Raving Loony Party vote – where that came from, heaven only knows. Perhaps some ex-Labour voters decided Screaming Lord Sutch was a better leader than Jeremy Corbyn.
So, it is clear, the reason we won was because of Labour defections. If we had only the Plaid vote, the Conservatives would still hold the seat. The scale of the Labour collapse is unprecedented – historically, from the end of the war until the arrival of Thatcher, this was a safe Labour seat.
So why did the Labour vote collapse and why were the Liberal Democrats the recipients? It’s tempting to say that Liberal Democrat policies were the reason, particularly Brexit. The anecdotal evicence suggests otherwise. Many Labour voters on Twitter were encouraging their colleagues to vote Liberal Democrat but the reason they gave, more than anything else, was a desire to get rid of the Boris Johnson government.
The phenomenon of Liberals and Labour voting tactically against the Tories is hardly new. In a First Past The Post system it is often the only way to defeat a Conservative MP. I would suggest that it is going to be more commonplace in the future because of the extreme stance of this government. The Boris Johnson government must be defeated, not only because of Brexit but because it will be the most illiberal in recent history. Once the current phase of election bribes is over, it will be cutting taxes for the rich, closing childcare, starving the NHS of funds and negotiating disastrous treaties overseas.
The evidence from Brecon is that we will not gain a substantial number of seats without tactical voting from Labour in appropriate seats (remember 90% of our target seats are held by Conservatives). How can we encourage such tactical voting? There is no scope for national agreements with Corbyn, but might there be room for some co-operation at local level? What we must do is ensure that we don’t frighten off potential Labour defectors. Aiming to stress the points of agreement rather than points of difference would help. We can’t stop criticizing Corbyn’s party but we can focus criticism at the specific policies of the leadership rather than at the principles of social democracy that underpin both of our parties.
* Richard Taylor is retired, having previously working in IT. He is a Lib Dem member since 2010 who lost enthusiasm during coalition but didn't resign. He believes we have to regain our position on the left of politics.
“Perhaps some ex-Labour voters decided Screaming Lord Sutch was a better leader than Jeremy Corbyn.” Er, Screaming Lord Sutch died in 1999. Though when you think about it, he might still be a better option than the current “leader” of the opposition.
Or maybe even a better option as prime minister than the current incumbent…?
I think we did gain some votes from the Tories, with some Labour switching to the Brexit party.
If we want more Labour supporters to lend us their votes in future elections we must be careful not to use that against the general party. Blame their current position and hold Corbyn to account, but predictions that it means the party is doomed will result in cold feet.
The BXP candidate said their canvas returns indicated significant votes from Labour, and the polling data shows that as well.
In more Remainy seats we will get a lot more votes from Tory Remainers especially if there is a no deal Brexit, and if trying to defeat a Tory, every one of those is worth two votes off the majority.
It is not necessarily just tactical voting by Labour voters. Polls show that the Labour share of the vote has dropped 12-15% since the 2017 election while we have increased by about 11%. Many of those former Labour voters were going to vote for Jane Dodds before any tactical voting came into play. Stopping a hard Brexit is the reason as much as dislike of a Johnson-led government. The object now is to keep those voters.
If you were at the centre of the Brexit campaign, then I would have to defer to your inside knowledge, but I strongly suspect that you are over-simplifying.
Votes do not move en bloc. Just as there will be Conservative remain voters there will be Labour leave voters, in fact pollsters estimate that a third of Labour voters voted for Brexit and more than a third (perhaps even 40%) of Conservative voters voted against Brexit. Moreover as many as 30% of Liberal Democrat voters voted for Brexit. In this polarised by-election, I do not think your assumptions are sustainable, there will have been movement in different directions.
We will have gained votes from Labour, Conservatives and Plaid Cymru (quite possibly in that order), we may have lost votes too. Votes from all parties will have gone in various proportions to the Brexit party, which is why it is a fallacy to assume that all Brexit votes could have transferred to the Conservative, even with another candidate.
When canvassing I understood that how people voted in the referendum was the strongest indicator of whether they might vote for us. In constituencies across the country we have to be able to attract voters form both Labour and Conservatives to win seats. No, despite agreements, we cannot be assured that all Green votes would transfer to us, though a local Green endorsement can be a great help. In Layla’s constituency, local political cooperation helped, but not all Green voters will have transferred.
As Fiona says, the Tory vote standstill is probably more complex than is immediately apparent.
That said, I agree with the general tenor of your analysis Richard. We have to entice Labour voters. By all means attack Corbyn and Labour policies, but don’t attack the concept of their Party. Many of them hold their Party dear, even as they despair of its current state.
There’s no prospect of an electoral pact, even restricted to individual seats, with Labour. They’re too tribal for that, both at national and local level. Therefore, while we may have formal pacts with other parties, with Labour it will be a matter of them standing in every seat, but we and others peeling away their vote.
An Electoral Alliance with The Greens (outwith Scotland) & Others would make it easier for “Left” Labour Voters to Vote for us. Lots of Lefty/Liberal types have a soft spot for The Greens, allowing them leeway that they won’t give us.
It is a lot more complicated than voters switching because EITHER they dislike Johnson OR because the support a Remain alliance.
These issues are intertwined, along with many others, not least the impact of running a proper campaign on the ground.
When Mr Taylor talks about ‘tactical voting’, I am sure he is referring to general elections. But what about ‘tactical voting’ in Parliament? Unless it is recalled, we can write off the rest of this month, whilst Johnson and Cummings (more likely Cummings) will be putting together the blueprint for Vote Leave 2.0. It’s apparently now too late to squeeze in a General Election before 31 October so, rather than using any possible Motion of No Confidence when Parliament returns to trigger one, I hope that wiser heads on both sides of the house are considering trying to form a government of National Unity, with the sole aim initially of avoiding a No Deal Brexit. I know that Ed Davey for one wouldn’t rule this out, nor would a few enlightened members on the Labour and Tory back benches.
You can call me naive if you like and the maths is distinctly dodgy; but what else is on offer to try to stop us crashing out of the EU on Halloween? So, how might it work? The big problem will, of course, be Labour. In all my thirty years of dealing with Labour councillors in local government, they always proved the most inscrutable and difficult to budge. Theirs is the true faith. Everything else is surrender.
Of the other opposition parties in Parliament, the SNP, whether we like them or not, have claimed to be prepared to seek compromise. Of course their idea of compromise might be a pledge from a National Unity Government to agree to hold another Scottish Independence Referendum. I say we do what Cameron did over AV, namely allow a vote and then campaign like hell to get it rejected.
So what if, within the statutory fourteen days, a coalition of Labour, Lib Dem, SNP, Change UK and Clarke/Grieve Tories were to emerge? It could start by revoking Article 50 on the basis that it could be invoked again if another referendum supported it. In the meantime, this new ‘government’ could approach the EU to reopen negotiations on a new ‘Deal’. If they knew we meant business, they also, given that all is not well in their organisation, might be prepared to compromise. If a new deal could be negotiated and agreed by Parliament then a preferential referendum could be held, with the choice between Deal, No Deal and Remain. Whichever choice eventually got over 50% would decide the direction of travel of the U.K. Pie in the sky? Probably yes!