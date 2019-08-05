Tactical voting and the Brecon by-election

How did we win the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election? To state the obvious, people changed their vote between 2017 and 2019. Contrary to most of the comment in the press from both Tories and Liberal Democrats, the main reason we won was not because of a remain alliance. The numbers are very clear. We gained 14.3% of the vote between 2017 and 2019.

Where did those votes come from? They certainly didn’t come from the Conservatives. The vote for the ‘pro-Brexit’ parties (CON, BREX and UKIP) stayed remarkably stable: they took exactly 50% of the vote in 2017 and 50.3% in 2019. Some of the votes came from Plaid but only 3.1%. So, apart from Plaid, we gained 11.3% from elsewhere. And there is only one place these came from – Labour. The Labour vote completely collapsed from 17.7% to 5.3%, a drop of 12.4%. Almost all of this seems to have moved to the Liberal Democrats. There is a discrepancy of 1% which equates to the Monster Raving Loony Party vote – where that came from, heaven only knows. Perhaps some ex-Labour voters decided Screaming Lord Sutch was a better leader than Jeremy Corbyn.

So, it is clear, the reason we won was because of Labour defections. If we had only the Plaid vote, the Conservatives would still hold the seat. The scale of the Labour collapse is unprecedented – historically, from the end of the war until the arrival of Thatcher, this was a safe Labour seat.

So why did the Labour vote collapse and why were the Liberal Democrats the recipients? It’s tempting to say that Liberal Democrat policies were the reason, particularly Brexit. The anecdotal evicence suggests otherwise. Many Labour voters on Twitter were encouraging their colleagues to vote Liberal Democrat but the reason they gave, more than anything else, was a desire to get rid of the Boris Johnson government.

The phenomenon of Liberals and Labour voting tactically against the Tories is hardly new. In a First Past The Post system it is often the only way to defeat a Conservative MP. I would suggest that it is going to be more commonplace in the future because of the extreme stance of this government. The Boris Johnson government must be defeated, not only because of Brexit but because it will be the most illiberal in recent history. Once the current phase of election bribes is over, it will be cutting taxes for the rich, closing childcare, starving the NHS of funds and negotiating disastrous treaties overseas.

The evidence from Brecon is that we will not gain a substantial number of seats without tactical voting from Labour in appropriate seats (remember 90% of our target seats are held by Conservatives). How can we encourage such tactical voting? There is no scope for national agreements with Corbyn, but might there be room for some co-operation at local level? What we must do is ensure that we don’t frighten off potential Labour defectors. Aiming to stress the points of agreement rather than points of difference would help. We can’t stop criticizing Corbyn’s party but we can focus criticism at the specific policies of the leadership rather than at the principles of social democracy that underpin both of our parties.

* Richard Taylor is retired, having previously working in IT. He is a Lib Dem member since 2010 who lost enthusiasm during coalition but didn't resign. He believes we have to regain our position on the left of politics.