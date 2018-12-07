Taking a gamble

There has been a long running and heated debate over the controversial Fixed Odd Betting Terminals that are sited in virtually every betting shop across the country.
The debate centres arround a proposal for restricting the maximum stakes on these machines to £2 down from the current £100.
This is opposed by the gaming industry.
They along with other opponents of the reform argue that it will drive the gambling addicts to online betting and also lead to job losses due to betting shop closures.
It is a fact that the profits from FOBTs have fed the growth in shops often in areas of deprivation and a lot of the people playing them are losing money that they can ill afford to.
So simply reducing the stake may not solve the perceived problem and may also have unintended negative consequences.
Gambling attracts people from all sections of society.
However the group that is of most concern are the cash-strapped unemployed who have time on their hands and spend it in the bookmakers.
The FOBTs appear to offer a route to extra money which is so badly needed.
Of course the house nearly always wins.
Frustration at losing can lead to anger machines get vandalised.
Even worse hard pressed betting shop staff are the victims of violent assaults.
This situation is a creation of the deprivation that exists in much of contemporary Britain.
The only winners being the top executives of the betting industry who are earning millions.
The Head of the Bet365 company was recently reported to have paid herself an annual salary of £265 million.
I believe we have to look to do something for the losers in this gaming industry.
Legislation is needed to protect betting shop employees, with rules around pay and working time to match.
To many shops are staffed by a lone employee earning just the minimum wage and as in many other sectors of our economy scant attention is often paid to working time regulations.
Longer term we need a Liberal plan for a society where everyone has a value and nobody is condemned to years of idleness without enough money to enjoy a decent life.
* David Warren worked in Royal Mail for more than 25 years. He is now a freelance business consultant specialising in this area and a liberal.
Some sympathy with the issues, but please get facts right.
Bet365 is an on line bookmaker and does not operate Fixed Odd Betting Terminals
In the USA gambling, prostitution, loansharking and drugs are called the rackets. There is a reason. These are old age human traits that are facilitated not discouraged by prohibition.
I used to visit Atlantic City quite regularly during the late eighties/early nineties when the Trump Casino was opened on the boardwalk there. The Casino’s made 70% of their income from slot machines. Customers were bussed in from New York City, Philadelphia and Trenton across the tri-state area. They were mostly welfare recipients and could even cash their entitlement checks at the Casino’s.
Betting shop staff in the UK need to be able to work in a safe environment, just as bank cashiers do. Gambling is not going away and it is a trait that crosses all sectors of society – rich and poor alike.
Bet365 is the bookmaking business of the Coates family (owners of Stoke City Football Club). They operate 59 betting shops in addition to the online business. It is the expansion of online betting that has seen them grow from a small regional business to an International player in online gambling.
In the 12 month period ending March 31, 2014, the company made profits of £320.9 million. This represented over an 80% increase on the previous 12 months profits of £179 million. Total revenue had increased by nearly 40%, to £1.3 billion, based on customer wagering of over £26 billion.
Also in July 2014, Bet365 founder, Denise Coates, announced that £105 million of those yearly profits was being donated to the Bet365 Foundation to support charities.
In 2017, Denise Coates became the highest paid executive in UK with her £217m salary.
While Bet365 remains headquartered in Stoke, in May 2018, Bet365 decided to increase their presence in Malta due to regulations in various jurisdictions. But they keep a strong commitment to Gibraltar.