Taking a gamble

There has been a long running and heated debate over the controversial Fixed Odd Betting Terminals that are sited in virtually every betting shop across the country.

The debate centres arround a proposal for restricting the maximum stakes on these machines to £2 down from the current £100.

This is opposed by the gaming industry.

They along with other opponents of the reform argue that it will drive the gambling addicts to online betting and also lead to job losses due to betting shop closures.

It is a fact that the profits from FOBTs have fed the growth in shops often in areas of deprivation and a lot of the people playing them are losing money that they can ill afford to.

So simply reducing the stake may not solve the perceived problem and may also have unintended negative consequences.

Gambling attracts people from all sections of society.

However the group that is of most concern are the cash-strapped unemployed who have time on their hands and spend it in the bookmakers.

The FOBTs appear to offer a route to extra money which is so badly needed.

Of course the house nearly always wins.

Frustration at losing can lead to anger machines get vandalised.

Even worse hard pressed betting shop staff are the victims of violent assaults.

This situation is a creation of the deprivation that exists in much of contemporary Britain.

The only winners being the top executives of the betting industry who are earning millions.

The Head of the Bet365 company was recently reported to have paid herself an annual salary of £265 million.

I believe we have to look to do something for the losers in this gaming industry.

Legislation is needed to protect betting shop employees, with rules around pay and working time to match.

To many shops are staffed by a lone employee earning just the minimum wage and as in many other sectors of our economy scant attention is often paid to working time regulations.

Longer term we need a Liberal plan for a society where everyone has a value and nobody is condemned to years of idleness without enough money to enjoy a decent life.

* David Warren worked in Royal Mail for more than 25 years. He is now a freelance business consultant specialising in this area and a liberal.