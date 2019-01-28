The 3 Arguments I wish Remainers would stop making (and I’m a Remainer!)

We may not have got much credit for it in the polls, but the growth of the People’s Vote Campaign is a Lib Dem success story. Our policy broke into the mainstream, caused a march of 700,000 people, and gained supporters from every major Party (other than UKIP, that would be weird.)

The reason for the growing popularity of the People’s Vote is because – I believe – the central argument for it is compelling, and goes something like this:

Britain voted for a departure but not a destination. We now have a much clearer idea of what Brexit would look like, and given this additional clarity, we should get the final say on if we want to proceed.

That’s the message we must continue to hammer home, relentlessly, to make our case.

What bothers me is the fact that too often people seem to prefer using bad arguments against Brexit rather than the good one. With that in mind, these are the top three things I wish proud remainers like you and I would stop saying, because I fear it is harmful for the cause.

1. “Lots of the old people who voted for Brexit are now dead”

I have seen this argument surfacing a lot over the last year or so, and it was recently directly put to Jacob Rees-Mogg by Sky News as a reason why the EU referendum is somehow invalid.

First off, I find the way age so often gets pitted against youth at the moment deeply uncomfortable. Not every ‘old’ person voted for Brexit, and those that did had every right to have their say – it’s their country to.

But more to the point, every democratic exercise is a moment in time, and it is simply ludicrous to suggest that a result should be retrospectively changed every time somebody dies. Was the 2010 Election suddenly invalid a couple years later because people had died since then too?

No democratic choice should be everlasting or irreversible, and that’s a point we should continue to make, but not because people snuff it. We can do better than that.

2. “Only 27% of the population voted for Brexit. It’s not the will of the people!”

It is true of course that the total percentage of the UK population who voted for Brexit is 27%, when you factor in those who were not eligible to vote or chose not to. But this is a disingenuous use of stats.

Yes only 27% voted to leave but even fewer voted to remain (less than a quarter of us!) So if Brexit is not the will of the people, the same logic dictates that remaining certainly isn’t, and would be an even more unjustified course of action! In short, 27% voting to leave in no way means that 73% support remain (oh if only.)

3. “Referendums are just a stupid way to decide things.”

I totally agree. Referendums are a stupid way to decide policy, especially when the policy is a nuanced, complex, and non-binary choice. I wish Cameron had never called the bloody thing and that we lived in a parallel path of the Black Mirror multiverse where none of this had ever happened.

Problem is it did though, and once people have been asked for their say, overruling them on the grounds that referendums are dumb just comes across as disingenuous. This line of argument gets especially tricky when we then advocate for another referendum ourselves. If referendums are such a bad thing why call for more of them?

As with any movement, we have to be self-critical. Our opponents love to think of us as bitter losers just clutching at straws. Let’s not give them any excuse to make that claim.

Viva la People’s Vote!

* Jon is a political consultant for the public affairs agency Field Consulting, based in London. He joined the Lib Dems after Brexit and wants a People’s Vote.