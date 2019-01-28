NewsHound

LibLink: Guy Verhofstadt writes about the need for a new politics in Britain

By | Mon 28th January 2019 - 12:49 pm

We seldom consider the view of British politics from beyond our shores, something even Liberal Democrats are poor at. So, here’s a perspective from someone whose view matters, regardless of what his opponents might say…

Guy Verhofstadt has written for Project Syndicate on what he sees as being necessary for Britain to move beyond Brexit. He starts with a précis of the current position;

The populist revolts in the United States and the United Kingdom have each reached a critical juncture. At the start of his third year in office, US President Donald Trump is presiding over the longest federal government shutdown in history. Having painted himself into a corner, he remains largely at the mercy of congressional Democrats to negotiate an end to a crisis he created.

Likewise, British Prime Minister Theresa May, having failed to secure parliamentary approval for her Brexit deal, now must negotiate either with the opposition Labour Party or with Tory Brexiteers and the Northern Irish Democratic Unionists who prop up her government.

He then works his way through the problems before, perhaps giving some grounds for optimism, suggesting;

In this context, British requests to extend the Brexit negotiations should be assessed in good faith and granted if more time is needed to settle technical matters. But no extension can go beyond July 2, 2019, as that is when a new European Parliament will be seated, following an election in May that will be a battle for Europe’s soul. With populists in Hungary, Poland, and elsewhere campaigning against the EU’s foundational values, European politicians have much more than British domestic political squabbles to worry about.

But let nobody be mistaken, he says, Europe will move on. But can British politicians do the same? He concludes;

It is time for British politicians to come out of their trenches and start talking. Only Britons can move their politics from adversarial zero-sum brinkmanship to constructive consensus-building. Such a change in the UK’s political culture is long overdue.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in LibLink.
Advert

3 Comments

  • Ian Patterson 28th Jan '19 - 1:42pm

    We really, really do not need this type of intervention at this time. A finger wagging Eurocrat is not helpful!

  • Mick Taylor 28th Jan '19 - 1:51pm

    Verhofstadt is many things but a Eurocrat is not one of them. A former Belgium Prime Minister, Guy is an elected MEP and leader of the ALDE group in the European Parliament in which our sole MEP is a member.
    He is speaking as a leading European Liberal, not on behalf of the Commision or the Parliament and he is worth listening to. Some people really ought to get their facts in order before rushing in to condemn

  • Chris Cory 28th Jan '19 - 2:05pm

    Finger wagging bureaucrat ??? More to the point, his analysis seems pretty spot on to me, or if you disagree, then with which bit ? All this “fed up with Johnny Foreigner telling us what’s what” is really getting a bit much.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPeter Martin 28th Jan - 2:02pm
    I'd favour of a JG over a UBI but either way you'd still have a political problem if either was perceived to be attracting people...
  • User AvatarMick Taylor 28th Jan - 1:51pm
    Verhofstadt is many things but a Eurocrat is not one of them. A former Belgium Prime Minister, Guy is an elected MEP and leader of...
  • User AvatarIan Patterson 28th Jan - 1:42pm
    We really, really do not need this type of intervention at this time. A finger wagging Eurocrat is not helpful!
  • User AvatarPeter Martin 28th Jan - 1:25pm
    @ John Marriott, I'd prefer the term 'Lexiteer'. We may be a smallish number but there's enough of us to tilt the balance! My understanding...
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 28th Jan - 1:24pm
    My longer comment supporting Katharine and Catherine seems to have disappeared into the ether but I just wanted you to know I made one.
  • User AvatarSue Sutherland 28th Jan - 1:20pm
    Only the other day I was reflecting fondly on the cartoons ALDC used to provide when leaflets were printed by printers and we used scissors...