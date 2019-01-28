LibLink: Guy Verhofstadt writes about the need for a new politics in Britain

We seldom consider the view of British politics from beyond our shores, something even Liberal Democrats are poor at. So, here’s a perspective from someone whose view matters, regardless of what his opponents might say…
Guy Verhofstadt has written for Project Syndicate on what he sees as being necessary for Britain to move beyond Brexit. He starts with a précis of the current position;
The populist revolts in the United States and the United Kingdom have each reached a critical juncture. At the start of his third year in office, US President Donald Trump is presiding over the longest federal government shutdown in history. Having painted himself into a corner, he remains largely at the mercy of congressional Democrats to negotiate an end to a crisis he created.
Likewise, British Prime Minister Theresa May, having failed to secure parliamentary approval for her Brexit deal, now must negotiate either with the opposition Labour Party or with Tory Brexiteers and the Northern Irish Democratic Unionists who prop up her government.
He then works his way through the problems before, perhaps giving some grounds for optimism, suggesting;
In this context, British requests to extend the Brexit negotiations should be assessed in good faith and granted if more time is needed to settle technical matters. But no extension can go beyond July 2, 2019, as that is when a new European Parliament will be seated, following an election in May that will be a battle for Europe’s soul. With populists in Hungary, Poland, and elsewhere campaigning against the EU’s foundational values, European politicians have much more than British domestic political squabbles to worry about.
But let nobody be mistaken, he says, Europe will move on. But can British politicians do the same? He concludes;
It is time for British politicians to come out of their trenches and start talking. Only Britons can move their politics from adversarial zero-sum brinkmanship to constructive consensus-building. Such a change in the UK’s political culture is long overdue.
* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.
We really, really do not need this type of intervention at this time. A finger wagging Eurocrat is not helpful!
Verhofstadt is many things but a Eurocrat is not one of them. A former Belgium Prime Minister, Guy is an elected MEP and leader of the ALDE group in the European Parliament in which our sole MEP is a member.
He is speaking as a leading European Liberal, not on behalf of the Commision or the Parliament and he is worth listening to. Some people really ought to get their facts in order before rushing in to condemn
Finger wagging bureaucrat ??? More to the point, his analysis seems pretty spot on to me, or if you disagree, then with which bit ? All this “fed up with Johnny Foreigner telling us what’s what” is really getting a bit much.