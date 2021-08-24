The Afghanistan Evacuation: Could the ‘Cairo Plan’ of 1946 have offered a solution?

Britain has stood in shock at events in Afghanistan, but how far has our party offered any meaningful solution to the evacuation crisis?

While we can and should blame US foreign policy failings, is there anything our government could and should have done in the last two weeks to relieve the situation?

This is not the first time Britain has faced the need to organise an emergency evacuation of Westerners and their allies from a foreign capital. There are many historical parallels – for example, could the ‘Cairo Plan’ of 1946 have pointed to a way of managing the evacuation much more effectively?

Arguably, Cairo in 1946 was potentially a more dangerous place than Kabul in 2021. The British had announced their military withdrawal, leaving many thousands of Western citizens at risk from an Egyptian public stirred by violent strains of nationalism. There had already been riots, assassinations, and attacks on Western businesses.

The response of the British military was a plan to create ‘safe harbours’ within the capital – places that could be easily defended with small numbers of troops and armour. If the situation deteriorated, wireless broadcasts would guide Western citizens to their nearest local harbour, with key strategic points and local transport infrastructure supervised by the army and police. These harbours would be linked to protected evacuation corridors, allowing people safe passage to the Heliopolis airport or military airfields.

In the event, the ‘Cairo Plan’ was not needed, but it is just one example of what can be done when the political will and military planning is in place.

One has to ask why a ‘Cairo Plain’ was not enacted in Kabul? Even ten days ago there were very few actual Taliban fighters in Kabul, and certainly not enough to seriously interfere with a carefully-planned evacuation, supported by the world’s leading professional army. Was there ever a plan ever in place and did we have deployments on standby ready to execute the plan? Or was there no political will to do so? Did the US block it? Or was everyone on holiday?

We learned from the Sierra Leone emergency in 2000 that protecting an airport alone is quite useless unless one can protect the area around the airport and key routes to it. The British army has unparalleled expertise in these situations, so one can only regard the Kabul situation as a failing of political leadership at the MoD.

Ideally, one should avoid urban warfare at all costs, but the early deployment of defensive forces may have acted as a deterrent to the Taliban’s march on Kabul. Even if it didn’t, it would have bought Westerners and their allies some time to execute a more orderly evacuation.

Events over the next few days will reveal the cost of that inaction.

* Dr James Moore is a member of faculty in the School of History, Politics and International Relations at the University of Leicester. He is a former Liberal Democrat councillor and parliamentary candidate and a member of the Liberal Democrat History group. He writes here in a personal capacity.