Caron Lindsay

The C Word 10 years on: Crossing the RubiCon

By | Sat 9th May 2020 - 11:00 am

As we mark 10 years since the formulation of the coalition, I’m reposting my initial thoughts from 8 May 2010 about how we should approach the dangerous situation in which we found ourselves:

This is going to be a very quick post. If you want deeper, more robust analysis, go to the lovely Elephant or Daddy Alex. With 15 minutes to go to Doctor Who, you are not going to get any more than a few random thoughts from me.

Firstly, a few right wing commentators are getting their knickers in a twist and describing the current series of civilised negotiations between the parties as “chaos”. They have clearly led very sheltered lives. This is a perfectly normal part of the democratic process in most of the rest of Europe and beyond.

Secondly, I like Nick Clegg’s style. He takes the trouble to go and talk to the 1000 demonstrators outside where he was meeting the Parliamentary Party. Can you see either David Cameron or Gordon Brown doing that?

Thirdly, I grew up in the 80s. I hate the Tories with an absolute passion. Thatcher came to power when I was roughly the same age as my daughter is now and my education was punctuated with poor or no equipment, not enough teachers, strikes and my school was falling to bits. Do I want this for her? No way! However, the first 10 years of her life have seen an authoritarian Labour government which has been complicit in torture, has eroded our civil liberties, damaged our standing by taking part in illegal wars and has repeatedly crapped all over the poorest and most vulnerable. I really loathe and detest them too. Almost equally. Trying to choose between them is like being on some trashy game show and having to choose between eating a wichety grub and a kangaroo’s testicle. Either way, I’m going to throw up. Having said that, the stakes are high – the country needs a decent government and we have a responsibility to look at all possibilities of building one. That means, unfortunately, talking to parties we don’t like.

Fourthly, the 24 hour news cycle is a hungry beast and tends to over analyse every sigle word that people say for hidden meaning. This is not helpful and we probably shouldn’t do it either.

Fifthly, it is in the interests of both Labour and the Tories to derail this process. They want to maintain the current duopoly that the current electoral process creates. Of course they do. Turkeys don’t have a habit of voting for Christmas. They are trying to make out that it’s all down to Nick to do a deal with them on their terms. Actually, their leaders have to behave like mature adults.

It is in ours to make it work. That doesn’t necessarily mean forming a coalition with anybody, but it does mean that we need to be open, businesslike and willing to explore all the possibilities.

For me, electoral reform, so that people can get the Parliament they ask for is critical. Not a talking shop, not a convention, but actually implementing it within 5 years. The others will try to stitch us up on that but we mustn’t fall for it.

If we can’t achieve that, then no deal. End of.

I am taken with the idea of no deal with anybody and us taking the role of arbiters, or protectors, of fairness in the new Parliament – that would give us more influence than having to be the compliant and obedient junior partners in a coalition and people would be able to see how we tried to fight for them.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

One Comment

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarTom Harney 9th May - 12:01pm
    I started school at the end of the war. My thoughts of the two primary schools I attended are that both had boys’ orphanages near...
  • User AvatarPeter 9th May - 11:58am
    Liberal tolerance?
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 9th May - 11:54am
    I’m pleased to see LDV promoting a reappraisal of our period in coalition on its 10th anniversary. It is a period that, despite it being...
  • User AvatarBarry Lofty 9th May - 11:25am
    The Lib Dems participation in the Coalition is still be used as a stick to beat them with ten years on, quite true but we...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 9th May - 11:07am
    www.alcoholeducationtrust.org/ 01300 320869 Alcohol - facts & figures, and long term effects. on health. as well as causing short. Highlights: Newsletter Available, National Charity. Nuff...
  • User Avatartim rogers 9th May - 10:40am
    Even in the 1980s with only 7 MPs David Owen was constantly on the news so clearly our communication are failing. A leadership election late...