Andy Briggs

The consequences of ruling out post-election deals

By | Wed 6th December 2017 - 2:42 pm

Back when the election was called, ruling out post-election deals with any other party seemed wise. The Tories were set to win a convincing majority, so we could promise tactical voters there would be no unforeseen consequences of a Lib Dem vote, safe in the knowledge that a hung parliament would not arise. What happened next is well documented; the Conservatives lost their majority and now have to rely on a confidence and supply deal with the DUP in order to remain in government.

This week we have seen the full extent of the DUP’s newfound power, as they hold Theresa May to ransom over her handling of Brexit negotiations. But could that, and perhaps should that, be us? At the very least, the parliamentary arithmetic adds up. Instead of being considered by many as an irrelevance, right now the Liberal Democrats could be the ones causing the government a headache; demanding membership of the single market and customs union, even potentially a referendum on the final deal, in return for our support. The extent to our influence would not be limited to Brexit, but would also include issues such as NHS funding, housing supply and public sector pay. Whilst it could be argued that the Conservatives would never agree to our demands, in truth we can never know, as we refused to even negotiate. Instead we left the Tories with the option of a deal with the DUP, a party so unpalatable that even backbench Tory MPs were horrified at the thought. When they’re not rallying against abortion or same-sex marriage the DUP are pressing for a version of Brexit so extreme that it puts the peace and prosperity of Northern Ireland at risk. It seems hard to argue that a Conservative/Lib Dem deal could have served the country’s interests much worse.

Liberal Democrat members can be very quick to accuse Tory and Labour Remainers of putting their party before their country, but perhaps we should acknowledge that be ruling out post-election deals earlier this year we have already done the same. I am not saying that we should have abandoned our pre-election promise once the post-election reality became apparent, but if the 2015 general election taught us a lesson on promising the undeliverable, let the 2017 general election teach us a lesson on promising the undesirable. Never again should we shirk the responsibility of power in favour of our own electoral fortunes; we are a political party, not a protest movement, and it is only with power that we can create a more liberal Britain.

* Andy Briggs is a Liberal Democrat member who is currently studying for a Masters degree in Governance & Policy at the University of Southampton. You can follow him on Twitter @Briggs_AndyJ.

Read more by or more about .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarJohn Littler 6th Dec - 3:09pm
    We need PR voting more than anything else as the key to unlocking broad reform. Without it Britain is doomed to being run by narrow...
  • User Avatarnvelope2003 6th Dec - 3:06pm
    You have misunderstood Lord Bradshaw. He states that it is the Government, not the private sector, which decides on the balance invested by taxation and...
  • User AvatarRichard Easter 6th Dec - 2:50pm
    Ahh yes the "bogus" claims of the unions - ie. "it is fine to axe guards and station staff and have the driver solely responsible...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 6th Dec - 2:46pm
    If HMG can afford a vanity line between Oxford and Cambridge - it can certainly afford to modernise the Liverpool - Manchester - Huddersfield/Halifax -...
  • User AvatarPeter Watson 6th Dec - 2:45pm
    "We need Proportional Representation to make all votes count the same, and allow the ideas of smaller parties to be treated more equally." I totally...
  • User AvatarRebecca Taylor 6th Dec - 2:43pm
    The report "Routes to Opportunity - Addressing the mid-level skills gap" has now been published: http://www.ucl.ac.uk/grand-challenges/justice-and-equality/news/item/GCJE-launches-report-on-mid-level-skills-gap The launch event with UCL Institute of Education Director...
Thu 7th Dec 2017
19:00
Edinburgh North and Leith Lib Dems AGM
Sat 9th Dec 2017
10:00
Motivate training day