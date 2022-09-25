The Conservatives no longer stand for a stable economy

Friday’s Kwasi-Budget was not officially a budget, despite being on of the most important fiscal statements since the Thatcher era. Because it was not a budget, it was not scrutinised by the Office of Budget Responsibility. That is yet another example of the Conservatives trying to circumvent processes designed to ensure that government’s act rationally.

This was a budget that will make top earners even more wealthy, while leaving the country and the poorest more impoverished. It was a budget based on the discredited myth of trickle-down economics. It was a budget that will allow wealthier people to dine out in style while those on the breadline scramble for crumbs.

This is an idealist budget driven by a leader who is beginning to make Margaret Thatcher look left wing.

The stamp duty cuts are labelled as “getting the housing market moving” despite a buoyant property market. The lifting of thresholds will help first time buyers but will also fuel an already inflated housing market and make housing less affordable. It will have particular impact on homes selling for under £250,000, where prices are likely to rise. Some industry experts predict that a short term hike in prices will be followed by a fall, leaving some owners on high interest mortgages in negative equity. There was no cut in VAT, which while it will benefit high spenders, would ease costs, especially for small businesses.

That is going to have an impact on building new housing as mortgage rates and borrowing costs rise might lead to the very opposite of what Kwasi Kwarteng is intending, stalling the housing market. It will also favour those with capital or who can release capital through selling property in the southern east and London and increase the migration of retirees to the south west, the Welsh Marches and Cumbria.

A cut in stamp duty won't help 99% of people who are struggling to buy their own home, but will make it even more attractive for people to buy a second home in places like Cumbria. Once again the Conservatives have shown that they don't care about rural Britain. pic.twitter.com/zGHnVJ2sXw — Tim Farron (@timfarron) September 23, 2022

There was no help for the poorest through an uplift in Universal Credit, which was cut back after the pandemic and is since worth around £1,000 less a year due to inflation. Those not earning more than £12,500 a year will gain nothing, while people on minimum wage will gain just £135 a year. Part time workers on Universal Credit will have to work an extra three hours a week, which will not always be practical or possible. As the Institute for Employment Studies says: “The problem for the economy and employers is that we don’t have enough workers, not that our workers don’t work enough hours.”

Borrowing was already set to rise higher than earlier OBR forecasts due to the government’s intervention in domestic and business energy prices. The Debt Management Office (DMO) has forecast that borrowing will rise by £72.4 billion – an eye watering 45% – to £234.1 billion for 2022-23.

Ministers are gambling on economic growth to pay off these enormous debts. That’s quite a gamble. Many commentators are comparing Kwarteng’s budget to Anthony Barber’s ill-fated boom and bust budget of 1972. There could be an uncanny resemblance. An inflationary economy stoked further by an ideological budget. The impact or war – Yom Kippur, now Ukraine. Soaring energy prices – oil, now gas. Worker unrest and strikes. A plunging pound. Although there are no suggestions though that yesterday’s budget will lead to Britain going cap in hand to the International Monetary Fund as it did following Barber’s budget, the Institute of Fiscal Studies says the plans are unsustainable. And in the background, the world economy is slowing perhaps close to the point of tipping into a worldwide recession. The Bank of England says the UK is already in recession and has warned that interest rates will continue to rise.

The markets have the jitters after Kwarteng’s budget. We already have a record trade deficit. And the pound, which had been weakening, is now close to parity with the dollar and declining towards parity with the Euro. Those falls are raising import inflation which will hit most businesses, including the construction industry where imports have increased, labour costs have risen and material costs have risen exponentially since 2021.

In 2020, LSE academics concluded after an international study that “reducing taxes on the rich leads to higher income inequality” and “do not have any significant effect on economic growth”. The same authors said in 2022 that trickle-down economics doesn’t work. President Joe Biden echoed the same points in a speech a few days ago. But UK governments have long shifted from the New Labour ideal of 1997 that policy decisions should be evidenced based, though that ideal was only partly delivered.

It is certainly a time to borrow. But the Growth Plan does not aim to spend public funds in a Keynesian fashion to boost infrastructure – the infrastructure spending in the growth plan is modest. It aims to put borrowed money into the pockets of shareholders and the wealthy. That is sheer madness. And it will hurt the most vulnerable in our society.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.