The Coronation as a symbol of national community

History and ritual are much closer concerns for Conservatives than for Liberals. Faith, for many Liberals (and Socialists) is a positive turn-off. So the Coronation will leave many of our active supporters cold. But it shouldn’t.

Shared memories, myths and rituals construct a national community and hold it together. Shatter them, and the community falls apart. Politicians try to reinterpret them to support the messages they prefer – which is why arguments about history are contested so vigorously, and why we should engage actively in debates about history and national identity. The argument about Brexit was partly about whether we see ourselves as a European country, one among several European states with shared histories, or as an exceptional (and Anglo-Saxon) state with a global reach and a moral mission.

I have a particular perspective on all this. I became a chorister at Westminster Abbey in 1950, when Britain was still the centre of an empire, believing itself to be a Great Power in spite of acute economic difficulties. I sang at George VI’s lying-in-state and at the Coronation in 1953. And I’ve remained involved in the Abbey since then, observing how ceremonial and ritual is carefully adapted to our changing national community.

In 1953 deference and social hierarchy were central. 1000 peers and peeresses filled the transepts. Dignitaries from ‘our’ dominions and colonies sat in the stalls below the choir gallery. Apart from the Queen herself, the ceremony was conducted entirely by men (white men, of course). The only non-Anglican minister of religion involved was the Moderator of the Church of Scotland; the Cardinal Archbishop sat in a gallery outside to observe the procession.

On the 50th Anniversary of the Coronation, the Cardinal Archbishop read the first lesson, while representatives of nonconformist churches sat behind him in the Sanctuary and leaders of ‘Britain’s other faiths’ sat in front. The 60th anniversary service included a procession representing public service from across our national community. Scouts and Guides, petty officers and NCOs were in the front; I walked in the back row, in peers’ robe, with a high court judge. Just in front of us, in her reflective yellow jacket, was a school crossing keeper. And it was her photo that was splashed across the papers the next day – a familiar figure with whom those watching could identify.

A great deal of care has gone into the symbolism of this Coronation, to show an image of Britain that relates to the diverse community we now are as well as to the traditions on which our state is based. Some older people will think that the changes have gone too far. Many younger people may think the whole thing is an echo of a past we should forget. The politics of striking a balance between continuity and change – a central issue in any democracy – are never easy.

When I was first a candidate I believed in the power of reason and the impropriety of emotion. But politics is about as much about narrative, faith, loyalty and emotion as about rational argument. One of my campaign team told me: ‘You should go to more football matches’, to understand what sways crowds and holds communities together. Success in politics depends on finding the most persuasive narrative that can blend well-argued policies with voters’ self-interest and their sense of who they are and where they belong.

The Brexit campaign taught us the power of emotional arguments and the limits of reasoned criticisms alone in combatting them. The populist charge that ‘the liberal elite’ look down on ordinary people, confusing them with ‘expert’ and complicated arguments, struck home with many disengaged and disadvantaged voters; it fed back to me on many doorsteps. We will not win over uncommitted voters unless they feel that we are ‘on their side’, as well as presenting them with well-research arguments.

We face a Conservative government that is actively working to divide our country between ‘woke’ intellectuals and nostalgic traditionalists, through a confected culture war. Our most significant annual national ceremony, the Cenotaph service each Remembrance Sunday, has remained unchanged for over 75 years, symbolising a lost Britain that ‘stood alone’ against Germany. In contrast the Coronation will symbolise a national community far more diverse and far less deferential than 70 years ago, mixing ancient music with modern, old rituals with contemporary themes. You may not approve of the exact balance that it strikes, or even that the monarchy remains a part of that balance; but give credit to a ceremony that sets out to bring our country together, rather than drive it apart.

* William Wallace has fought five parliamentary elections in Manchester and West Yorkshire. He is a former president of the Yorkshire regional Liberal Democrats.