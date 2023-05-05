Voter ID – did it prevent electoral fraud or did it interfere with voters’ rights?

Various reports have been coming in about the impact of Voter ID on the polls.

The first thing to say is that almost all voters got the message and turned up with correct ID. But some didn’t, and that is worrying. Worse still we don’t actually know how many people were turned away in some council areas.

I was telling yesterday in Elmbridge and the council had employed one extra polling clerk at each polling station this time. Their job was to greet voters outside as they arrived, check they had suitable ID and then point them in the right direction. That may sound a sensible idea until you realise one thing. If a voter went inside the polling station without ID then this was recorded by the polling staff; if they then returned with the correct ID and voted then that was, of course, recorded too. So it should be possible to find out how many people were turned away for lack of ID and how many of those returned later to vote. But where a greeter was employed there was no record of how many were turned away since they didn’t actually enter the polling station.

So I am bound to ask, why did the Council employ this tactic and who paid for the extra staff ? Were they just being kind hearted, unaware of the way it would supress data on those who were turned away? Or were Heads of Democratic Services advised to do this by a higher power?

The BBC has this: Voters express anger at ID rule changes. It includes a case where an immuno-supressed woman was unable to vote because she was not prepared to remove her mask for identification purposes.

Tom Brake, the former Lib Dem MP, is now the director of the Unlock Democracy, which has been campaigning against Voter ID. He is referred to in the BBC post:

(Tom Brake) said his organisation had been tracking social media throughout the day, and that it was clear that a “significant number of people didn’t know about the need for voter ID”.

There has long been a suspicion that Voter ID is being used to supress votes, as has happened quite spectacularly in the US. Some people, of course, just forget to bring ID, but the worry is that some eligible voters may not actually have any suitable photographic ID – these are likely to be people on low incomes or without English as their first language.

And on top of that the policy has been introduced as a solution to a problem that does not exist. A Tory teller sitting with me told me that there was widespread voter fraud – which is simply not true. But the myth persists. The Electoral Commission reports:

In the past 5 years, there is no evidence of large-scale electoral fraud. Of the 1,386 cases of alleged electoral fraud reported to police between 2018 and 2022, 9 led to convictions and the police issued 6 cautions. Most cases either resulted in the police taking no further action or were locally resolved by the police issuing words of advice.

Even that is a bit misleading. It seems only around 20% of those reported frauds were committed by voters. The rest related to incorrect or missing imprints on election leaflets or misleading claims, or other campaigning tactics by candidates. So we are talking about 70 cases of voter fraud per year. In comparison how many people lost their vote yesterday because they didn’t bring the correct ID? Sadly, we will never know, although the Electoral Commission have promised a review.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.