Voter ID – did it prevent electoral fraud or did it interfere with voters’ rights?

Various reports have been coming in about the impact of Voter ID on the polls.
The first thing to say is that almost all voters got the message and turned up with correct ID. But some didn’t, and that is worrying. Worse still we don’t actually know how many people were turned away in some council areas.
I was telling yesterday in Elmbridge and the council had employed one extra polling clerk at each polling station this time. Their job was to greet voters outside as they arrived, check they had suitable ID and then point them in the right direction. That may sound a sensible idea until you realise one thing. If a voter went inside the polling station without ID then this was recorded by the polling staff; if they then returned with the correct ID and voted then that was, of course, recorded too. So it should be possible to find out how many people were turned away for lack of ID and how many of those returned later to vote. But where a greeter was employed there was no record of how many were turned away since they didn’t actually enter the polling station.
So I am bound to ask, why did the Council employ this tactic and who paid for the extra staff ? Were they just being kind hearted, unaware of the way it would supress data on those who were turned away? Or were Heads of Democratic Services advised to do this by a higher power?
The BBC has this: Voters express anger at ID rule changes. It includes a case where an immuno-supressed woman was unable to vote because she was not prepared to remove her mask for identification purposes.
Tom Brake, the former Lib Dem MP, is now the director of the Unlock Democracy, which has been campaigning against Voter ID. He is referred to in the BBC post:
(Tom Brake) said his organisation had been tracking social media throughout the day, and that it was clear that a “significant number of people didn’t know about the need for voter ID”.
There has long been a suspicion that Voter ID is being used to supress votes, as has happened quite spectacularly in the US. Some people, of course, just forget to bring ID, but the worry is that some eligible voters may not actually have any suitable photographic ID – these are likely to be people on low incomes or without English as their first language.
And on top of that the policy has been introduced as a solution to a problem that does not exist. A Tory teller sitting with me told me that there was widespread voter fraud – which is simply not true. But the myth persists. The Electoral Commission reports:
In the past 5 years, there is no evidence of large-scale electoral fraud.
Of the 1,386 cases of alleged electoral fraud reported to police between 2018 and 2022, 9 led to convictions and the police issued 6 cautions.
Most cases either resulted in the police taking no further action or were locally resolved by the police issuing words of advice.
Even that is a bit misleading. It seems only around 20% of those reported frauds were committed by voters. The rest related to incorrect or missing imprints on election leaflets or misleading claims, or other campaigning tactics by candidates. So we are talking about 70 cases of voter fraud per year. In comparison how many people lost their vote yesterday because they didn’t bring the correct ID? Sadly, we will never know, although the Electoral Commission have promised a review.
* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.
Mary. It’s simply not true that voter fraud does not exist. Every year, tendered ballot papers are issued, especially in big cities. For the uninitiated, a tendered (pink) ballot paper is issued if a voter goes to vote and finds out s/he is already down as having voted. The tendered ballot paper is kept separate from the other ballot papers and only counted if the result is challenged in an electoral court. Very often, but not always, this means that there was personation and someone else pretended to be the voter and voted in their place. I have witnessed personation, and not just in Northern Ireland, where it used to be widespread.
My problem is not with voter ID itself. Every other country in Europe has that requirement and Northern Ireland has had it for years. It is with what is accepted as ID in a country that does not have identity cards and has no tradition of being asked to produce ID in most things one does. It really is beyond absurd that a police warrant card and an NHS ID are not acceptable.
I do think there is fraud in elections based on my own experience. What is necessary is for the government to make sure everyone who needs voter ID has it and THAT we cannot expect from the Tories. I do not think that Labour would repeal this legislation if they came to power by the way.
@Mick Taylor I did not claim that voter fraud does not exist, only that widespread voter fraud was a myth. But it was the myth that was used to justify the introduction of Voter ID. The question obviously is whether this was taking a sledgehammer to crack a nut.