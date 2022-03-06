Paul Walter

The courage of Ukrainians should truly humble us

The Ukrainian border guards on Snake Island had a while to think about their response to a Russian warship demanding that they lay down their arms.

Several years in fact.

There can’t be much to do at such a border post, apart from contemplate your potential enemy and the day of reckoning that might finally arrive.

So their response of “Russian warship – go to hell”, or alternatively fruity translation, was spoken in full awareness of the potential consequences.

We’ve seen similar awe-inspiring bravery and defiance from President Zelenskyy to ordinary pensioners berating Russian soldiers.

And what for?

What are they fighting for?

A large parcel of land where they and their ancestors have lived.

In its driest form, it is, I guess, the principle of “self-determination”. That is a term I first came across in a Devon classroom some 50 years ago. Duly writing down the definition from our history teacher, I noted it in my studies of the establishment of the League of Nations after the First World War.

It is something which can easily be dismissed as an inanimate concept.

But Ukrainians today infuse its syllables with breath and blood.

In our (generally) cushioned western lives, we live somewhat detached from reality.

But this past week should give us reason to stop and be truly humbled.

We should be truly humbled by the courage of the Ukrainians and resolve to do all in our power to help them.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is currently taking a break from his role as one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

One Comment

  • Brad Barrows 6th Mar '22 - 9:34am

    I really feel a Ukrainian version of the 1320 Declaration of Arbroath sums up the situation perfectly…
    “…for, as long as a hundred of us remain alive, never will we on any conditions be brought under Russian control. It is in truth not for glory, nor riches, nor honours that we are fighting, but for freedom – for that alone, which no honest man gives up but with life itself.”

