Caron Lindsay

The Friday the Thirteenth horror franchise continues

By | Fri 27th April 2018 - 11:55 am

To be fair, I don’t watch horror films. In fact I rarely watch anything more upsetting than Fraulein Maria going back to the abbey in The Sound of Music. However, Donald Trump’s visit to the UK on July 13th is pretty horrific, more because it seems like a rather desperate attempt to pretend that we are going to be relevant as a country once we’re in not very splendid post Brexit isolation.

We should not be pandering to someone who uses his keyboard to lambast people from marginalised groups on Twitter and, worse, his pen to sign executive orders which make their lives more difficult.

There may be one or two protests when Trump arrives – and Jo Swinson made it known that we would be there.

The government has made the right decision to cancel Trump’s state visit, but this scaled down trip must not be met with scaled down protests.

Protesting against a man with dangerous, misogynistic and racist views is our responsibility. It is  our opportunity to stand in solidarity with all the people he has abused and denigrated.

When he comes to the UK the Liberal Democrats will be front and centre of the protests.

If you agree, sign up here.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

