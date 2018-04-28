Candidate selections: How are we doing on diversity?

Not that brilliantly, to be honest. Of the fifteen seats we’ve selected so far, just 6 have selected women and 9 have selected men. When you add in the 4 women and 8 men who will be defending their seats, you get 10 women and 17 men. That’s not an impressive record.
More worryingly, there is only one non-white face in there.
Vince talked the other day of the importance of getting more BAME candidates not just selected but elected as MPs. He told The Muslim News:
Sir Vince Cable acknowledged that his party was not “yet fully representative of modern Britain. We don’t yet have enough MPs, Councillors, and others from the ethnic minority. We have a lot to do to put that right.”
He added that his party should be fighting for diversity. “We got to value diversity and make the party more diverse. We have to work within the law to promote BAME representation.”
There are just 51 BAME MPs. They represent only 7.9% of all MPs, against 14% of the British population.
Sir Vince said the legislation needs to be changed so that all-BAME shortlists are allowed for selecting Parliamentary election candidates.
“Although advances in gender balance have been made partly through all-women shortlists, we still have this loophole that all-BAME shortlists are not allowed.”
This far out from an election, we can, by choosing where we invest our resources, give our candidates from under-represented groups the best chance of winning. By offering incentives to those areas which select diverse candidates, we could realise that ambition to make our parliamentary party look like the people it aims to serve.
Here are the formerly held seats we have selected so far:
Women
Sheffield Hallam -Laura Gordon
Mid Dorset and Poole North – Vikki Slade
Chippenham – Helen Belcher
Hazel Grove – Lisa Smart
Men
Southport John Wright
Yeovil – Mick Clark
Cambridge – Rod Cantrill
Cheltenham – Max Wilkinson
St Ives – Andrew George
Taunton Deane – Gideon Amos
Seats we haven’t held before
Women
Totnes – Caroline Voaden
Welwyn Hatfield – Barbara Gibson
Hitchen and Harpenden – Sam Collins
Stratford on Avon – Dominic Skinner
Mid Sussex – Robert Eggleton
There are still plenty seats left to select so if you fancy putting your name forward, you need to be approved frrst. You’ll find all the information you need about that process here.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings