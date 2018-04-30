What is the Liberal Democrat offer to working class voters?

A line I heard in a public house recently summed up for me the problem with the present incarnation of the Labour Party. A long-standing Labour supporter from Leigh in the north of England said to me “the problem is Labour is now more Hampstead than Hull”.

Data revealed as part of a recent opinion poll conducted for the Evening Standard, bears out my ersthwhile friend’s pithy analysis.

It showed that in London, the party pof Corbyn has more support among the higher earners of the ABC1 demographic than it does among the C2DE group of working class voters.

The shame for the Liberal Democrats is that we are also more popular among ABC1 voters than the workers, of the three biggest parties in London, it is the Conservatives, by a statistically significant margin of 7%, that have more support among the workers than the rich.

As Liberal Democrats, we style ourselves as a progressive party, so why do working people hate us so much?

Could it be that we are very good at solving the little problems that afflict neighbourhoods, the potholes and the dog fouling.

But while such concerns are important, they are luxury items, people who can easily pay their bills can worry about the potholes, people who can’t have more to concern them.

This is evidenced by the fact that the poorest borough in London, Barking and Dagenham, has not got a single Liberal Democrat candidate running in the coming elections, while we may win control of some of the mostly leafy boroughs in the southwest of the city.

I live in East London, there was drive by shooting at the top of my road recently, and a stabbing in the shopping centre. The eighteen minute walk from my home to the station involves me walking past two murder scenes, I don’t care about the potholes, I care about not being killed in crossfire, what have the Liberal Democrats got to offer me?

Brexit will be bad for everyone, and so will impact workers, but that’s not enough to attract workers to our cause. Len McLuskey, the union leader who is sufficiently powerful to threaten Labour MPs, supports Brexit, as a result so does Jeremy Corbyn. It doesn’t seem to have done either of those champions of the workers any harm.

Apart from Brexit, our 2017 election manifesto contained a promise to increase income tax for low earners, whereas the Conservatives and Labour promised a cut.

So the question I have for the party as my membership comes up for renewal is, what is your offer to the working class from which I come?

* David Thorpe was the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for East Ham in the 2015 General Election