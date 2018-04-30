David Thorpe

What is the Liberal Democrat offer to working class voters?

By | Mon 30th April 2018 - 1:26 pm

A line I heard in a public house recently summed up for me the problem with the present incarnation of the Labour Party. A long-standing Labour supporter from Leigh in the north of England said to me “the problem is Labour is now more Hampstead than Hull”.

Data revealed as part of a recent opinion poll conducted for the Evening Standard, bears out my ersthwhile friend’s pithy analysis.

It showed that in London, the party pof Corbyn has more support among the higher earners of the ABC1 demographic than it does among the C2DE group of working class voters.

The shame for the Liberal Democrats is that we are also more popular among ABC1 voters than the workers, of the three biggest parties in London, it is the Conservatives, by a statistically significant margin of 7%, that have more support among the workers than the rich.

As Liberal Democrats, we style ourselves as a progressive party, so why do working people hate us so much?

Could it be that we are very good at solving the little problems that afflict neighbourhoods, the potholes and the dog fouling.

But while such concerns are important, they are luxury items, people who can easily pay their bills can worry about the potholes, people who can’t have more to concern them.

This is evidenced by the fact that the poorest borough in London, Barking and Dagenham, has not got a single Liberal Democrat candidate running in the coming elections, while we may win control of some of the mostly leafy boroughs in the southwest of the city.

I live in East London, there was drive by shooting at the top of my road recently, and a stabbing in the shopping centre. The eighteen minute walk from my home to the station involves me walking past two murder scenes, I don’t care about the potholes, I care about not being killed in crossfire, what have the Liberal Democrats got to offer me?

Brexit will be bad for everyone, and so will impact workers, but that’s not enough to attract workers to our cause. Len McLuskey, the union leader who is sufficiently powerful to threaten Labour MPs, supports Brexit, as a result so does Jeremy Corbyn. It doesn’t seem to have done either of those champions of the workers any harm.

Apart from Brexit, our 2017 election manifesto contained a promise to increase income tax for low earners, whereas the Conservatives and Labour promised a cut.

So the question I have for the party as my membership comes up for renewal is, what is your offer to the working class from which I come?

* David Thorpe was the Liberal Democrat Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for East Ham in the 2015 General Election

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

3 Comments

  • Former Dem 30th Apr '18 - 1:30pm

    “Data revealed as part of a recent opinion poll conducted for the Evening Standard, bears out my ersthwhile friend’s pithy analysis.”

    No it doesn’t. Do you have a comparison of the % of Labour support in Hampstead vs in Hull?

    Or is your friend just using “Hull” as a synonym for “London working class”? Because that would be a bit odd.

  • david thorpe 30th Apr '18 - 1:58pm

    he was using hampstead as an allegroy for chmpagne socialism..not at all about support from voters,, momore the direction of leadership..

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarInnocent Bystander 30th Apr - 2:07pm
    "Only 25% of the electorate are aware that we’e against Brexit," That could be the 25% who have never heard of the LibDems (or don't...
  • User AvatarJohn Littler 30th Apr - 2:04pm
    What the LibDems need to offer is an active Industrial Policy, expanded training, investment in robotics, computing and tech, plus infrastructure. Worker directors should be...
  • User Avatardavid thorpe 30th Apr - 1:58pm
    he was using hampstead as an allegroy for chmpagne socialism..not at all about support from voters,, momore the direction of leadership..
  • User AvatarFormer Dem 30th Apr - 1:30pm
    "Data revealed as part of a recent opinion poll conducted for the Evening Standard, bears out my ersthwhile friend’s pithy analysis." No it doesn't. Do...
  • User AvatarFormer Dem 30th Apr - 1:16pm
    I am a committed Remainer, but this is a very difficult situation and I don't think simplistic solutions are the right idea. Why not just...
  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 30th Apr - 1:16pm
    ps I said this as a genuine friend and colleague who cares for an in my view mainstream party to be the alternative to the...