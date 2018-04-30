Christine Jardine MP: Last week’s Commons debate confirms natural majority for the customs union



From the back of an agricultural vehicle used to transport shooters, Christine Jardine MP addresses the gathered throng in a barn in South Fawley, North Berkshire



Well, it was certainly a venue to remember. Yesterday, deep in the North Berkshire countryside, in a barn on a farm in South Fawley , local people gathered to hear Christine Jardine MP, who had driven all the way from Edinburgh for the occasion. In order to project her voice over the seated audience, Christine mounted the back of handy large agricultural vehicle. She said she felt a bit like President Franklin D. Roosevelt , who famously addressed campaign crowds from the back of a train. (And yes, we know – “Jumping on the bandwagon…” – we got there before you).

Judith Bunting hosted the event, which was entitled “The Power of Creativity and Brexit“.

Christine Jardine is the Liberal Democrat Spokesperson on Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. She gave an excellent speech on the damage which a hard Brexit will do to the Creative Industries in the UK. She reminded us that creative industries in the UK are worth £92 billion a year or 9% of the country’s gross domestic product. Every time we watch or listen to something, or attend the theatre, look a sculpture, photograph or painting, we are witnessing the work of the creative industries, she said.

Christine emphasised how tourism is very closely tied to the creative industries. Events such as Glastonbury, the Proms, the Edinburgh Festival and the Isle of Wight Festival are part of the creative industries, but also draw in many visitors to the UK. Together the two industries bring in more money to the country than any other export category, including gas and oil.

She then went on to outline the likely impact of a hard Brexit on the creative industries. All halls and venues will be impacted. There is not a single performance which doesn’t need musicians from outside of the UK. There is a possibility that UK musicians touring the EU will need to obtain 27 visas, as well as licences for equipment, tools etc.

Christine said that it is not just our enjoyment of the creative industries which may be effected, but the economy and jobs, and the narrowing of opportunity for youngsters.

In a rallying call, Christine said that as a party, the Lib Dems need to be sure that we find a way to help out the creative industries. We have to be the voice of “remaining” but also remind people of our basic liberal principles in areas, such as the welfare state.

Above all, Christine said that staying in the customs union is “critical”. She said that it is debatable whether people voted for coming out of the customs union.

She mentioned that two recent opinion polls showed that people want a final vote on the Brexit deal.

She also said that it was very interesting looking at which Tories showed up for last week’s non-binding debate on the customs union in the Commons. Most Tories stayed away. There were a few Brexiteers, but a significant number of Tory remainers there. This confirms, said Christine, that there is a natural majority for staying in the customs union.

I was very impressed by Christine’s speech. In particular, she very carefully measured her words. For example, she chose her words very carefully on the subject of the possible impact of Brexit on the Good Friday Agreement in Ireland. I think Christine’s background as a journalist means that she is naturally careful and fair with her speech. I also liked the fact that Christine acknowledged that there might be some “leave” voters in the audience.

Berkshire-based and world famous sculptor, Johannes Von Stumm, preceded Christine with a passionate speech as a long-standing resident of the UK, originally from Germany. Afterwards, the gathering move to his adjacent studio for a sumptuous tea surrounded by his very impressive sculptures and equipment.

